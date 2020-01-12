Kirkland Lake Gold: Gold Production Is Impressive

However, the imminent merger with Detour Gold is a subject of anxiety and may slow down the stock in its ascent.

The company announced that it raised the quarterly dividend to $0.06 per share with cash now at $705 million.

The total production for 2019 was 974,615 Au Oz, up 34.7% from a year ago. 2019 was a fantastic year for the company and its shareholders.

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) never ceased to amaze me. Gold production growth is frankly incredible - especially at Fosterville. It equals in strength to the sharp increase in gold price due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with a possible direct armed conflict between the USA and Iran.

A few months ago, while I was impressed by the company's performance, I decided to invest a small long-term position, but I may have been too shy, and what I see developing pushes me to add to my position.

Kirkland Lake Gold has outperformed the industry with an increase of 67% in one year. Beating one of my favorite long-term miners, Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), which also outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), but not as much.

The crucial issue is that it is difficult to determine a fair valuation for the stock in those conditions, and I am still undecided whether the stock price has factored in most of the potential growth already or not. The recent news about the acquisition of the Canadian miner Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) is a reminder of such uncertainty. Please read my preceding article on the subject.

In this case, my "combo" strategy is a perfect way to deal with the ambiguity. While investing long term is potentially beneficial, it will be useful to trade the gold volatility short term to reduce the risk of a sudden drop due to a technical hiccup coming from nowhere or another acquisition, which is always negative for the stock, at least for a while.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the company managed to produce a record of 279,742 Au Oz, increased cash on hand to $705 million, increased the quarterly dividend to $0.06 per share, bought back C$35 million in shares outstanding, etc. It is a huge positive that will create plenty of free cash flow and substantial revenues when the results will be announced.

However, the investment thesis is not as simple as the production numbers seem to describe. New investors need to see return on investment, which essentially means that the company's stock must show that it has more upside, sufficiently enough to generate a profit assuming an investment now. Of course, this question cannot be answered and always requires some leap of faith.

Quick presentation and review of 4Q'19 gold production

The business model could not be more appealing with two high-grade, low-cost operations which support the unprecedented long-term success of the company:

Macassa mine located in Northeastern Ontario, Canada, with a grade of 29.6 G/ton.

located in Northeastern Ontario, Canada, with a grade of 29.6 G/ton. Fosterville mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia.

Also, Kirkland Lake Gold owns Taylor and Holt mines, both located in Northeastern Ontario, often characterized as the Holt Complex are being evaluated now. Some issues at this level. Below an excerpt of the company release in Q3:

AISC per ounce sold for the Holt Complex averaged $1,543 in Q3 2019 versus $995 in Q3 2018 and $1,576 in Q2 2019. Excluding the impact of the Holloway Mine, AISC per ounce sold in Q3 2019 averaged $1,429 while Q2 2019 AISC per ounce sold averaged $1,289 (there were no all-in sustaining costs at Holloway Mine in Q3 2018).

Note: Kirkland placed on care and maintenance its two operations located in Australia Northern Territory (e.g., the Cosmo mine and Union Reefs mill).

Below, we can see how prolific Fosterville mine has been since 4Q'16.

Below is a comparison quarter to quarter for the three producing mines.

Total production for 2019 was 974,615 Au Oz, up 34.7% from a year ago. The Holt complex ended slightly below guidance, while both Macassa and Fosterville were within guidance.

Furthermore, Kirkland Lake Gold is also investing in Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) and Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF).

The company owned a total of 29.8 million shares of Novo, representing 18.2% of issued and outstanding common shares as of December 31, 2018. The company acquired 32.6 million shares of Osisko Mining for $47.8 million, representing approximately 13.6% of currently issued and outstanding common shares. The company owns 57 million shares of Wallbridge Mining Ltd., or 9.9% of the company shares outstanding. Kirkland Lake Gold announced it would buy the Canadian miner Detour Gold in an all-stock deal worth $3.68 billion.

Anthony Makuch, president, chief executive officer and director, said in the press release:

Kirkland Lake Gold had its best year ever in 2019. We increased production 35%, more than doubled our cash position and continued to achieve significant exploration success. We also raised our dividend twice, repurchased 1,127,000 shares through our NCIB and increased our share price by 60% for the year. Both Fosterville and Macassa had excellent years in 2019, with Fosterville easily beating full-year production guidance and Macassa producing over 240,000 ounces, in line with target levels.

Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Gold production is quickly rising to a new record high, and the last quarter was again very impressive. The Macassa mine is a bit disappointing after a good Q3 quarter. The company produced 279,742 Au Oz this quarter, and the price of gold for Q4 should be around $1,486 per ounce, just a few dollars better than Q3.

A quick look back in time is supporting such aggressive growth, which is about to continue until 2021, with production expected at above 1+ M Oz. However, the future merger with Detour Gold will change the profile of the company drastically, and we will need a few quarters to see what this vital merger produces.

The two following graphs are quite impressive. If you look at both of them, you can get a good idea of what made Kirkland Lake Gold so particularly fit and places it far ahead of the pack.

All-in sustaining costs, or AISC in short, are not known yet, but I suspect a number in the low $500s range, which is exceptional. It will depend mostly on how much gold has been sold versus how much has been produced.

It is well below the average of the Industry, which is about ~$900 per Au Oz.

As we can see below, the Macassa and Fosterville mines are the two leading gold producers and represent 88.8% of the total output for 4Q'19.

While Fosterville continues to deliver exceptional results, Macassa, on the other side, is not doing exceptionally high while the company was able to meet guidance.

Cash is growing and growing...

And the best is yet to come for Kirkland Lake Gold. According to the company's projected cash balance, Kirkland Lake is accumulating cash fast, with the projected balance expected to reach about $1.2 billion by 2021. However, with Detour Gold, there will be some adjustments.

Note: After completion, the existing Kirkland Lake Gold and Detour Gold shareholders will own approximately 73% and 27% of the pro forma company, respectively.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

What makes me a little disappointed is that Kirkland Lake Gold was doing exceptionally well on its own and did not need such a significant merger, especially done when gold prices were at a multi-year high. In my preceding article, I said:

We could explain all the benefits and synergies that this merger is expected to deliver and yet. What is the fundamental shareholders' incentive from this game of accumulating assets and showing expansion and reserves?

When I look back at what the company achieved so far, it produces a sense of wasted opportunity and a lack of careful planning. It is something that surprised me from Anthony Makuch whom I considered as a good CEO.

It is the same argument that I raised a while back when I commented on the Newmont (NYSE:NEM)/Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) merger, which is still biting Newmont and is not working as planned.

However, the new company created by the merger presents a robust outlook. It is in no way a catastrophe. Free cash flow will still be excellent, estimated at reaching over $800 million in 2021, with pre-tax synergies in a range between $75 million and $100 million annually.

The success of this merger depends primarily on the price of gold, which will have to be above $1,450 per ounce, and looking at the geopolitical situation and risk of an abrupt slowdown of the US economy sooner or later, this reasonable target seems likely.

Technical Analysis

I do not agree with the FinViz interpretations. First, the resistance indicated by the website is related before the considerable setback after the merger was announced. In this case, we cannot mix what happened before with what happened after.

KL is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $45.35 and line support at about $42.25.

The intermediate pattern is considered bullish because the chart is making higher highs regularly. However, the main component for KL is, of course, the price of gold. I still believe we may reach resistance just above $45, and it makes sense to take 25% off the table at this level unless the gold price crosses the $1,580 per ounce and stay there. If KL experiences a breakout of the resistance, I believe the next resistance should be $50.75, but I do not see it likely.

Conversely, if the price of gold turns suddenly bearish, KL will retest $42.25 and eventually crosses it to retest $38.

My opinion is that we may trade within the range $42-$46 now and selling a portion of your position at $46 and buying back around $42 could be the winning strategy.

Watch the price of gold like a hawk.

