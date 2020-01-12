NICE: Another Digital Transformation Breakout Stock

NICE Ltd. (NICE) is one of those stocks that speaks softly and carries a big stick. There hasn't been an article written on this company since 2017. This is surprising since NICE is dead center in the heartland of digital transformation. It could be that there isn't much coverage because it is an ADR, the company is Israeli-based. NICE is the leader in Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) with 5x the revenue of Five9, Inc. (FIVN), the CCaaS company I wrote about yesterday in Give Me A High Five9. Like FIve9, NICE is also breaking out to new all-time highs.

I learned a long time ago that when the market speaks, you listen or risk getting left behind. As I said yesterday with regards to Five9: Don't blink, don't hesitate; it is time to jump on the bandwagon. There are many big players participating in the shift to the cloud that are on the move, including Salesforce.com (CRM), Adobe (ADBE) and Microsoft (MSFT).

While NICE has overall sales growth of 9%, only a fraction is cloud-based revenue which is growing by 27% YoY. The company has a very strong free cash flow margin of 23%.

NICE is the undisputed leader in CCaaS for enterprise, an area of digital transformation that has low market penetration. Large enterprises are finally starting to make a move to the cloud for their customer engagement applications. NICE also is a leader in financial, crime and compliance.

Given the strong position within a growing market, strong free cash flow and a stock price that is breaking out to all-time highs, I am giving NICE a Bullish rating.

Company Fundamentals

As I have explained in a recent article, high-growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, they often confound analysts, with the result being a lost investment opportunity. In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, free cash flow margin, and the software company "Rule of 40%".

Revenue Growth

NICE had trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 9%.

More importantly, cloud-based revenue growth was 27%, and as a result, cloud-based revenue has grown from 33% to 39% of total revenue over the last year. As time progresses, cloud-based recurring revenue will start to dominate, resulting in a much higher growth rate than the current 9%.

Free Cash Flow Margin

NICE’s free cash flow margin TTM has been positive for at least the last 10 years and is currently sitting at a very healthy 23% of revenues.

The Rule Of 40%

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40%. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40% is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In NICE’s case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 9% + 23% = 32%

The calculation comes out below 40%. Some analysts use Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in place of total revenue. In that case, NICE would pass with flying colors.

SG&A Expense Margin

When a company doesn't meet the Rule of 40%, I like to make sure that the company isn't burning cash excessively. One way to make this determination is to examine the SG&A expense margin. This is shown in the chart below. Note that R&D expenses are included in the SG&A expense on this chart.

The SG&A expense margin of 48% is actually quite good. I have no concerns regarding excessive cash burn.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate", also provided by Portfolio123. As can be seen from this scatter plot, NICE is ever so slightly above the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is modestly higher than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that NICE is valued a little higher than the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Actual Versus Estimate Surprises

One area that I monitor and use to judge company management is that of revenue and earnings beats. When company management gives out conservative guidance, the company generally beats analysts' estimates. NICE has a consistently good record in this area.

Investment Risks

I believe that now is the time to initiate a position in NICE, but such an investment comes with significant risks.

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still high on a historical basis. I would not dismiss the possibility of a dot-com-like crash in the future.

There are other uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes, and President Trump's impeachment, which could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

CCaaS is a competitive market and it is possible that NICE could lose its dominant position to a competitor such as Five9, although Five9 has a long way to go in the large enterprise segment.

Summary and Conclusions

NICE, with its customer engagement and financial, crimes and compliance offerings, is at the heart of the digital transformation revolution. This company, along with other major players in digital transformation, is experiencing new all-time highs. NICE is starting the new year off with a bang, with a price breakout from the high set back in November.

The stock movement is supported by strong company fundamentals, including 27% ARR growth and a 23% free cash flow margin.

The stock price is valued a little higher than other stocks in my digital transformation stock universe, but not so overvalued to withhold a Bullish rating. The stock is moving now and I suggest that investors embrace this opportunity.

