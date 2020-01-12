Monkeys And Clowns: The Week In Review, Mistakes, And Triumphs

We Had A Weak Market Because Pelosi Announced Handing the Impeachment to the Senate

I am grateful to see that there was another non-pertinent reason to perturb the market, making it sell off a bit to end the week. This is not a surprising development, really, and the outcome would normally elicit a yawn from the market. Now that valuations call for perfection, this non-issue is enough to get a minor hiccough. As a trader, I would buy the announcement that the Impeachment is actually being transmitted to the Senate on a certain date, and then fade the rally that should develop when McConnell delivers the knock-out blow by dismissing the Impeachment for lack of evidence. If there is actually any kind of trial, I would imagine a bit more of a sell-off, but the end result will be the same. McConnell will dismiss and give an exonerating proclamation from the Senate floor. The end. In other words, this isn’t the big one.

Already there have been several commentators coming on CNBC and Bloomberg TV making bearish pronouncements

In spite of that the VIX fell as low as 12.15, late afternoon it was flat at 12.50ish and finished up 0.10 at 12.64. Clearly, market participants are complacent. Says Pelosi “I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate.” It will be interesting to see if Nadler slow-walks the process. The Dems wish to drag this on in the hope that someone else from the Trump Administration steps forward to offer testimony. It's a desperate move because as President, Trump has the executive privilege to protect, just like Clinton did, and every other president that has a tussle with the house. Anyway, this is not about politics. The short and the long of it is, the robots read the tape and saw the words “Impeachment”, “Transmit”, “Senate” and “Trump” and sold the market. When this happens it is your chance because you are human to one-up the robots and buy that low-calorie news.

My 1st Mistake Was Getting Out of Tesla (TSLA) Too Early. However, I won't compound that mistake by getting in now when the share price now appears to be too extended. Many momentum names that have been driven ever higher early this week continued to retreat, like Tesla (TSLA). If you stayed in it going into the weekend you’re a better man than me Gunga din. Since this is a review of the week and my mistakes, I was in TSLA when it was around 268 and sold it because it was coming up against resistance, I made a few bucks and I figured TSLA would fall back again. Then that hideous pickup-truck intro and I thought TSLA was in trouble. Obviously, this was weeks ago. It did keep me out of the name while it was soaring. Why? Because I was mad at it. Emotions in trading is a killer. I have said it before, but if this is about admitting sins, it also must be about learning and reinforcing good trading hygiene. Most of the time the market is right and you are wrong. Price is truth. If you are on the wrong side of price and you’ve given the market enough time to come your way and it doesn’t, cut your losses. Generally, the first cut is your best cut, meaning that once you decide to cut your position, just cut it. On the other hand, TSLA was having one of its ferocious rallies and my emotions didn't let me participate. It works both ways.

I Generally Write About Trading Not Investing. Again, this is about fast money, about trading, not speculating and not investing. I am using the word speculating to differentiate from trading; it is a middle ground to investing. To me, if you are an owner and an owner hardly ever sells, ideally never sells. Ideally, she invests in dividend payers, strong growing companies that provide growing dividends. A speculation is what many people lump together with investing, and that is holding a stock for 6 months, a year, 2 years and then selling it after something happens. These are growth only stocks without dividends. The longer the time horizon, the surer you must be that they are worthwhile holding for a predetermined outcome. Okay, now that we got that PSA out of the way, back to trading. Oh, one more thing, at the bottom of this article, I will list two longer-term names that are worth speculating in, at various levels of risk.

Okay, what other mistakes? Well, Roku (ROKU) was a mistake. Not when I called it a good trade last Friday going into CES 2020. I was long and strong, I had good gains, and my tactic for this trade was to hold it until CES 2020. By the end of the day before, I decided that there will be additional product announcements and ROKU had more upside on the open the next day. Well, Amazon (AMZN) announced the Fire Stick now had 40K users, the news pressured ROKU, and I had to get out in a hurry, with just bupkes for my trouble. Instead of looking at plenty of better-positioned names; I even made a list for everyone else, I got back in the next day. Why, you ask? I was mad at it because it owed me the money from before. Also because do I think it still has a good upside on price, even now. In the third quarter, Roku increased the average hours streamed per account by 22% to 318.9. We will soon find out how many real users ROKU has, and how well its ad-driven channel is generating revenue. People forget that the majority of TVs out there are ROKU “ready” with the software already installed on the TV. No need to sell the equipment anymore. The bottom line is, Roku Channel is generating real and growing revenue. It is also expanding internationally, so the growth is not limited to North America any longer. Anyway, this last attempt was even less fun. ROKU, needs to find it’s base at a much lower level. It broke support at 131, and at this point, I am going to leave it alone for a while. Again, leave emotions out of trading and you will be a better trader. Also, don’t be greedy, remember why you are in a trade, and once you meet your goal or the trade goes against you, close it out.

One More Confession; Amazon (AMZN) is not leading

Amazon bounced nicely from August, so I am not apologizing to anyone about getting behind the name. However, it is time to face facts: AMZN is in follower mode. There are some temporary but real reasons for this. They are:

The cloud services business has gotten VERY competitive. Microsoft (MSFT) Azure won the $10B JEDI contract with the Pentagon. This has many ramifications, all of them negative for AWS and Amazon

Azure is also the king of corporate business because all the legacy stuff is on Microsoft, like Office

Google Cloud Platform is the leader in AI, and winning business. This week it won the Wayfair (NYSE:W) contract for example

Amazon is no longer invincible in retail, Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), etc., are holding their own

AMZN is in spend mode for Prime one-day delivery. It is being punished for investing in this very competitive capability.

My error was in assuming that despite some of these very real issues AMZN’s AWS is still the cloud colossus and will maintain prodigious growth even at this 34% growth level. And that it will continue to generate oodles of cash-flow. In fact, the Prime membership and ad revenue growth is generating much higher levels of FCF. I even wrote a piece on December 27 saying that AMZN was back to being a leader. Maybe it needs a few more weeks, maybe it needs to report Q4 earnings and talk once again about how much cash they are generating before AMZN leads once again. If you want to trade this name, you could do very well. I just have to admit that it is not moving like a leader. If you want to see what a leader looks like, check out Alphabet (GOOGL). GOOGL has been rocking and will continue to rock. So let’s keep an eye on GOOGL. When it is running, likely other names will be running too. GOOGL, especially when it is faltering, act fast because it is time to ease up on the risk.

Enough with Confession, Let’s Talk About What Happened this Week that We Can Use Next Week

I have been doing very well with my Crowdstrike (CRWD) position. I trimmed half of it, and am riding the other half. All anyone can talk about on the news is how Iran will retaliate via hacking. There are other names in this space that work well. In fact, I gave you a nice list of them in my January 5th installment, I also gave a partial list on the prior Friday. I surfaced Okta (OKTA) and Cyberark (CYBR), besides CRWD. I think these names should be on the top of your list. I say this because now I think we aren’t done with this hype cycle. The moment there is some hack, any hack even a garden variety Equifax bungle, I think it will juice these names. Consider accumulating these names.

Speaking of Speculation and of the Past, NortonLifeLock (NLOK) is Finally Issuing that Special Dividend. Several months ago, you might recall that I recommended a strong look at NLOK which at the time was trading as Symantec. Symantec sold the enterprise security business to Broadcom (AVGO) and pledged to return 100% of the after-tax proceeds from the sale. The Board of Directors finally declared a special, one-time cash dividend of $12 per share of NLOK, returning over $8 billion of capital to shareholders. Here are the deets “The dividend is payable on January 31, 2020, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 23, 2020. Shareholders of record on January 23, 2020, must hold their shares through the close of January 31 payment date to receive the special dividend.” NLOK will continue to generate 0.125 per share as a regular dividend. The other important piece of the release is: “It is a pure-play leader in consumer Cyber Safety. Company to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results on February 6, 2020”.

My Take: I am disappointed that they didn’t jettison the “Norton” part of the name and go completely with “LifeLok.” I also wanted their “go to market” to be based on the insurance and consumer protection portion of the business. People understand insurance, and guarding your personal identity is obviously more and more important. I hang my hope on the last part of how they characterized the company as a pure-play “consumer Cyber Safety” company. Depending on how strongly they take up that cudgel, NLOK I think is a buy, for a speculation and even an investment. It is obviously in the category of a speculation, and that might turn into an investment since it will continue paying a dividend. I think that because the company has been in transition the full value of what it can offer consumers that result in better sales performance, and also for investors. NLOK could also be swept up into the whole cyber-security hype-cycle that I mentioned before too. So you get $12 back, you get a quarterly dividend while you wait for the C-Suite to get the branding and positioning right. However, I don’t see it as a fast money trade unless the stock runs up in the special dividend.

My next speculation has actually run up quite a bit since I spoke about it last (my triumph if you will). Diamond Equity Acquisition Corporation (DEAC) -- DEAC is a SPAC (look it up on Investopedia.com). DEAC will eventually be renamed to Draft Kings. It will be the first pure-play sports betting app that is public. This week they filed their S-4 further confirming the reverse merger. I have been told that it takes 60 to 90 days to go from S-4 to fully merge into a public company. This from an executive that was on the board of a SPAC a number of years ago, so perhaps the process got faster in the intervening years. Also, a securities lawyer that looked at the paperwork reminded me that once the merger goes through anyone holding the DEAC shares will be diluted. That said, Draft Kings is not a static business; many states have not yet embraced it but they will. It’s free money for the states. Just in the last few weeks, I believe Maine, Michigan, and Colorado legalized in the last 3 months, and that hasn’t gone into the valuation as yet, certainly, there are no Draft Kings operations there yet. Once news of the S-4 came out the stock jumped. I bought the warrants, and I have them separate from my trading account. Those warrants are up 30%, which is actually disappointing because I wanted to accumulate a strong position over time. At this point, the shares themselves might be a better bet, since the warrants seem to be too richly valued. Also, I suspect that the news flow will quiet down as they do all the necessary paperwork to make this happen. In the intervening time, if the market does sell off, I bet DEAC falls hard. I will buy more then. I just want this to be on your radar as a long term speculation. I don’t intend to sell once the DEAC symbol is turned into DFKG of KNGS or whatever symbol Draft Kings select. I think this is a growth story that will develop over the next few years. So do your own homework, think about all the people you know that like to bet on the SuperBowl, or college basketball, or NBA. Imagine how much fun it would be to bet on whether your home team makes that field-goal right when it’s happening. This is not a dividend payer so it isn’t an investment. It isn’t a trade either. It is something in the middle, so I call it a speculation. I will hold onto it for as long as new states are acquiescing to the demand by their residents for sports betting, and Draft Kings brings on new sports to bet on, and new ways to bet. Once it all is developed I will exit the position. Unless they start paying a dividend, then I’ll stick around. If you haven’t started accumulating, consider taking a very tiny position now, and slowly add. I am hoping it falls back down. Also, I think the warrants are too fully valued, it might make sense to buy the equity for now. This is definitely something you need to understand on your own before you buy it. It’s is a bit more complicated than just looking up a symbol and buying it. Some of you might say, hey, I’ll wait until they are actually public before I buy. That makes total sense. Up to you.

My Last Speculation, with the Monkeys and Clowns reference, is none other than Boeing (BA). I don’t want to go into the whole rigmarole of why I am in this name. I now have options out to March, to my definition that is a speculation, not a trade. The FAA had the whole batch of these terrible emails since December, it is probably why BA finally fired Dennis Muilenburg the former CEO. In what has to be the worker put down of the decade, one of the test pilots critiqued the Max with the immortal words: “This airplane is designed by clowns, who in turn are supervised by monkeys.” Naturally, the stock dropped, but only by 5 points. The trend is still up. With so much terrible news thrown at this name this week and the stock is barely affected it is going higher. I, therefore, believe even more strongly that the stock will be substantially higher by March.

Analyst Corner

Applied Materials (AMAT) Bank of America Corp Upgraded from Neutral to Buy

Lam Research (LRCX) Bank of America Corp Upgraded from Neutral to Buy

Microchip Technology (MCHP) Bank of America Corp Upgraded from Neutral to Buy

My Take: I have praised these names numerous times. AMAT and MCHP have been recent positive mentions of mine. LRCX works as well.

Qorvo (QRVO) Mizuho Vijay Rakesh Upgraded from Neutral to Buy raise PT from $80.00 to $125.00 11.6% Upside

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Mizuho Upgraded from Neutral to Buy raise PT from $90.00 to $132.00 10.3% Upside

My Take: These names have been upgraded by everyone

Piper Sandler upgraded Tesla (TSLA) with a PT of $553.

My take: Stock was down all day Friday. TSLA needs a rest and feels like it’s going lower. If you are in it, don’t let it linger if it opens down on Monday. That will be 3 days in a row. That is my position, you may feel differently. If you are long, I hope I am wrong.

My Trades: I continue to reduce the cash in my trading account. The message here is to think about derisking a bit. I sold ROKU, started getting long in Micron (MU), Cowen, a house I like gave a nice upgrade to MU giving it about 20% of upside. I am going to add to this position if the market comes in next week.

I am still Long BA, ZM and CRWD. I am monitoring the VIX, when it breaks 12, I will initiate long positions in the VIX. All these my trades are being expressed in options. I have been accumulating DEAC warrants in a separate account so I am not tempted to trade them. I think we will see more volatility at some point soon so even if you are a bull like me, it makes sense to be long the VIX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am still long BA, CRWD, MU and ZM