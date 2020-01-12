Not All Of Brookfield's Subsidiaries Are Created Equal

Introduction

In my previous post, I addressed the valuation of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). This article is devoted to BAM’s subsidiaries, how they are compared to each other and to their master. In particular, we will be talking about 5 companies – Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), Brookfield Business Partners (BBU), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), and TerraForm Power (TERP). Technically BPY, BEP, BBU, and BIP are limited partnerships (the so-called Brookfield flagship partnerships) and TERP is a subsidiary of BEP, but we will use the term “subsidiaries” for all of them.

By no means, these companies exhaust the list of BAM affiliated organizations, but they all share certain important common traits: perpetual public (in the sense that BAM is extremely unlikely to ever sell them or take them private) entities with BAM contractually and externally managing them and receiving compensation through management fees and some kind of additional incentives (performance fees in case of BBU and IDRs in cases of the remaining four).

Quite often I saw articles about one of these companies but do not remember anything comparing them to each other and their Master – BAM. Since they all have a certain attraction in the eyes of retail investors, I would try to come up with a comparative review and emphasize some of their investment characteristics.

Overview

From investor’s standpoint, the single most attractive feature of all 5 entities (it is less relevant in regards to BBU) is the time-resilience of cash inflows: they are either regulated (utilities), or contractually established for long-term with investment-grade counterparties (real estate rents, electricity PPAs, pipelines), or GDP dependent (motorway tolls, port fees). More often than not rates in the contracts include accelerators, i.e. every year customers pay slightly more than a previous year either by a certain percentage or by directly adjusting for inflation. The assets that generate these cash flows are typically indispensable and cannot be replicated without some major efforts or under extraordinary circumstances. The way BAM sources, invests in, disposes of and operates these assets (as a reminder: all 5 subsidiaries are externally managed by BAM) is its most important know-how with an awe-inspiring upshot: in most cases, these cash inflows predictably and meaningfully rise with time.

This business achievement has two important ramifications.

BAM can significantly leverage these cash flows with long-term and low-yield debt. It is done primarily through operating companies so that there is no recourse to the parent and its subsidiaries. If some negative event affects one operating company, only this particular company is at risk without any domino effect for other pieces. But even in this situation, the risk for a particular unsuccessful company is remote. Unless it is a catastrophic event that undermines the business model, this suffering company will be provided with some credit line or bailed out differently by the Brookfield family. This is why Brookfield affiliated companies are less risky than their credit ratings imply. Nonetheless, all the subsidiaries (except TERP) are investment grade and TERP is on its way to becoming one in several years. Due to the reliable growth of efficiently leveraged cash inflows, all subsidiaries (except BBU) can pay significant and growing dividends which makes them very attractive for income-seeking retail investors with particular interest from retirees (to make it even better, the subsidiaries publicly predict growth rate of their dividends and stick to their promises no matter what!).

The table below contains some basic investment features for 5 subsidiaries. All the data is straightforward except for the ROE column that I will explain at the end of this section.

Table 1: Basic investment attributes of Brookfield subsidiaries

Source: investment materials on Brookfield.com and author’s calculations

Below are some additional disclosures regarding Table 1:

Units or shares (we will use units as a generic term from now on) are issued on two exchanges (TSE and NYSE), in forms of limited partnerships and C-corporations (e.g. BPY and BPR). Brookfield uses both basic and diluted shares, weighted and end-of-period numbers with minor discrepancies in its reports. However, these discrepancies are not significant and we can ignore them in our further discussion.

The figures are for the end of Q3, 2019 and ignore subsequent events such as October share issue for TERP.

65% of TERP is controlled by BEP and “institutional partners”, i.e. clients of Brookfield private funds. Based on the BEP annual report, it directly controls 30% of TERP. However, since BAM controls 61% of BEP, the effective BAM control of TERP is only 18%.

BBU does not pay IDRs but pays performance fees, once its unit price exceeds high watermark, equal to 20% of the difference between them. For the last 12 months (NYSE: LTM ) it has not happened but the significant performance fees were paid in prior periods.

All the subsidiaries (except for BBU) and BAM itself will increase their dividends in Q1 2020 at about 6-9% per unit.

IDRs are payable as long as dividends per unit are over IDR hurdles that are displayed in x/y format. When the dividend is above x but below y, 15% of total distributions above x is payable to BAM as IDRs. For dividends above y, 25% of total distributions above y becomes payable.

All share prices are quoted as at the time of writing

The column in the table that immediately attracts attention the most, is the dividend yield. Alluring and predictably growing dividends are known to hypnotize investors. But once an investor follows this siren’s song, he eschews important questions:

Is it better to own a subsidiary or BAM itself? Which subsidiaries are better than others? Paraphrasing Orwell: “all subsidiaries are equal but some subsidiaries are more equal than others”.

Let us look at the subsidiaries from the BAM standpoint. BAM’s relationships with subsidiaries are governed by the so-called Master Services Agreements (MSAs) which are vast legal documents that among other things stipulate certain terms relevant to our discussion (items below are based on MSA with BPY, but they are similar for all subsidiaries).

MSAs are not cancellable by subsidiaries BAM is the sole owner of subsidiaries’ General Partners and solely controls all decision making Subsidiaries’ management works for BAM and not for subsidiaries There might be conflict of interests between BAM and subsidiaries’ unitholders BAM does not owe any fiduciary duties to subsidiaries’ unitholders MSAs define management fees and other compensation (IDRs or performance fees) that BAM receives for managing subsidiaries

In short, legally BAM can manage subsidiaries in any way it wants without any liabilities and, perhaps, not in the best interest of unitholders. This is very different from a regular public company, in which the management has certain obligations to shareholders and corresponding liabilities. This conspicuous conflict of interest is noticeably mitigated by a significant unit interest that BAM holds in each subsidiary as indicated in Table 1.

What is the main objective of BAM? To maximize its incremental return on equity (ROE) that is defined as fee-related earnings (FRE, equal to management fees less direct expenses such as personnel compensation and taxes) plus IDRs or performance fees divided by invested equity. You may wonder why subsidiaries’ dividends or earnings are not a part of the equation and the answer is simple: BAM does not need retail investors to generate dividends/earnings. BAM can generate dividends/earnings on invested equity with or without retail investors and, from BAM’s standpoint, subsidiaries’ retail investors are justified as long as they generate material incremental ROE for BAM.

This ROE is calculated and displayed in the last column of Table 1 using BAM’s standard FRE margin of 65%. The ROE depends on many variables such as the subsidiary unit price, percentage of BAM’s ownership, number of units, and dividend level.

As compared to BAM, the subsidiaries have a definite disadvantage: they pay management fees while BAM receives them and enjoys a significant margin. So, in aggregate and in the long-term it is much better to own BAM versus a basket of subsidiaries. However, this general rule may have two important exceptions: 1) Revisiting Orwell, “some subsidiaries may be more equal than others”. Even though in aggregate subsidiaries are less profitable than BAM, one or two outstanding subsidiaries may be better investments; 2) In the short term, even a below-average subsidiary may trade so low that it creates a viable investment opportunity.

I will make only a short comment on the second exception. Prices do fluctuate and short-term trading opportunities for the subsidiaries do exist. I used it myself several times and was mostly (but not always!) right. However, for me at least, this approach has not produced material gains because I never committed significant capital to short-term trading. Overall, this endeavor was probably not worth my efforts (I do not mean here multiple arbitrage opportunities with Brookfield-related companies that have been quite profitable at times with each of them deserving its own and timely post).

But I will spend more time on the first exception – trying to rank subsidiaries long-term without going into the detailed evaluation of each of them to shorten the publication.

Not All Subsidiaries are Created Equal

We already know that BAM itself is a very good long-term investment – I can refer to my publication, to Brookfield Investor’s Days on Brookfield.com or many other independent sources – they all agree with each other. If you followed my logic in the previous section, you understand that it is a serious hurdle for a subsidiary to beat its master. But I still like 2 of them – BIP and TERP – and hold them in addition to BAM, neutral on BEP, and generally am not interested to invest in BPY or BBU on a long-term basis.

BIP is the best of subsidiaries and, most likely, its CEO Sam Pollock is an outstanding investor. In Table 1, you can see that Brookfield’s ROE for BIP is a way better than for other subsidiaries. This ROE pretty much reflects BIP performance. There is some headwind for BIP – growing IDRs. They have surpassed their second hurdle a long time ago; IDRs now are higher than FRE and have become a significant burden. Still, their accounting is the most transparent of all subsidiaries, it is easier to analyze BIP and I typically adjust regular performance metrics such as AFFO or EBITDA for IDRs. Without going into detail, based on my estimates BIP is currently trading close to its fair value. But the prospects seem appealing. And I mean not just the opportunities for the infrastructure sector in general (it is quite in vogue now), but for several BIP's recent transactions. The most significant risk for BIP is that their assets are all over the globe and they are subject to political risks perhaps more than other subsidiaries. Just to give you an idea about possible returns: I have been holding BIP for about 6.5 years with an IRR, including dividends, of about 18%, 3-4 points higher than my IRR for BAM. During this time, I added to my position several times at opportune moments. My expectations for the future are lower than the results of the past primarily due to IDRs, but the management team is intact, as able as ever, and unless political risks materialize, I expect good progress for BIP. It might be better to hold BIP in a tax-sheltered account to avoid tax complexities (no taxes are payable for BIP distributions in US IRA accounts), but quite shortly BIP is expected to create a corporate twin without K-1 complications.

My second favorite is TERP due to a very different reason. I have been holding it for about 1.5 years with an IRR of about 32% and do not expect anything even remotely close to it in the future. But TERP is by far the smallest and the second most profitable (in relative terms based on ROE) subsidiary for BAM. One or two acquisitions sourced by BAM may not add much to bigger subsidiaries but may become a steroid shot for TERP. It has already happened once with Saeta acquisition about a year ago and I am hopeful that BAM will repeat this trick several times before TERP becomes bulky and switches to low-growth mode (another acquisition happened last quarter with its results remaining to be seen). TERP dividends, while noticeable, are at this point lower than hurdles for IDRs and do not burden the company. The industry of wind and solar energy, that TERP is specialized in, is growing quickly, with the expected beneficial (for bigger players like TERP) consolidation. TERP has higher leverage than other subsidiaries (it is the only one without the investment-grade rating) but the situation is improving (the rating has been already upgraded once) and I would not overestimate this risk for a smaller Brookfield company – as a sponsor BAM is very supportive.

BBU is a real hedge fund with a classic formula of 1.5%+20%. The company is extremely dynamic and very difficult to follow or evaluate. Dividends are fixed and will never grow. If you feel comfortable evaluating it and enjoy investing in hedge funds, BBU might be your thing, but it is hardly my choice. As far as I can judge, its management is excellent (this is true for all BAM subsidiaries), but keep in mind the following: if BBU is unsuccessful, you will be restricted to meager dividends. In case of success, 20% of it (as performance fees) will be taken away from you and go directly into BAM coffers in cash.

I do not invest in BPY because of simple arithmetic: from table 1 it follows that about half of BAM equity is invested in BPY. Beyond that, due to FRE and IDRs, BAM is likely to benefit disproportionately, if BPY turns around. So, if you like BPY, BAM may be a better investment. Of course, the main argument for buying BPY is its yield. The yield is so high because the unit price gets lower and lower despite all BAM efforts. Some people think that the unit price is stubbornly low because BPY is heavily invested in the retail sector (“death of retail” argument) and highly leveraged. If you think that the best of malls will survive, you may be better off investing in Simon Property (SPG): its yield is slightly lower than BPY’s, but no management fees or IDRs, the management is fully aligned with shareholders and considered the best in the industry, and its leverage is much lower. It is also much easier to analyze SPG vs BPY: I find BPY Supplemental Information a very difficult reading. And by the way: BPY has several issues of attractive preferred stocks: BPYPO, BPYPP, BPRAP. They differ from each other and are currently not cheap. However, several times during the last couple of years they were trading low enough to make them more enticing than BPY. For example, in Dec 2018 BPRAP was trading at about $22, with 7%+ yield, $3 of upside potential and virtually risk-free as it was guaranteed by 50% of BAM’s equity.

And finally, BEP. Generally speaking, I like this partnership but consider BIP a better one. Please do not forget: in aggregate subsidiaries cannot beat the master and you have to limit your choices.

The term “buffettology” has become widely accepted. How about “brookfieldology”? As long as the audience is interested and I have time, I may continue this series about Brookfield Asset Management and its environment. Based on my observations, plenty of attractive opportunities in different issues and different asset classes have been available over years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, BIP, TERP, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.