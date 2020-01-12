December 2019 Dividend Portfolio Update

I raised capital in November for private purposes by selling out smaller positions and closing a larger one. Despite net investments below $0 forward dividend income continued to rise.

The year closed with a bang with markets racing to new all-time highs almost every other day as the year came to an end. While the end-of-quarter months always rank among the highest in terms of dividend income December came in as only the 5th best month, disappointing at first, but fully explainable by some special effects boosting income in other months.

Overall it has been a tremendous year with total dividend income rising 17% Y/Y and the overall portfolio soaring by 20% despite ongoing purchases every month.

With the Dow hitting 29k for the first time ever and many stocks at all-time highs the bar for 2020 is extremely high and it gets more and more difficult to find stocks at attractive valuations. Many stocks like Apple (AAPL) or AMD (AMD) for instance have been racing away and in the case of Apple the stock is roughly 100% higher compared to where it was a year ago. As such I have become very restrictive with purchases in December and expect that to continue in the new year unless gravity finally catches up with the stock's unprecedented mission to moon.

Portfolio Changes in December

I deployed a net total of $885 in capital during December with the overwhelming majority of that tied to my automated savings plans. In fact only two purchases, Energy Transfer (ET) and Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), occurred outside those.

ET, the pipeline giant, has been massively during the final quarter of the year before starting to profoundly recover in early December. Sometimes a good investment is easy to recognize as in the case of Energy Transfer. It is the cheapest pipeline company in its peer group with a super safe 2x distribution coverage and strong Y/Y and YTD EBITDA performance. Insider ownership is amongst the highest in the sector, showcasing management's strong commitment to the company's future. The company is delivering strong performance quarter after quarters with coverage increasing alongside, yet the markets hate the stock and the entire MLP sector.

I am treating ET as a speculative high-risk and even higher reward opportunity to spice up my dividend income while at the same time remaining patient about the depreciating and disappointing stock performance. Maybe it is the MLP structure itself which is driving this negative performance given that it has been found that partnerships that have converted to a corporation have been performing better than tax-shielded peers such as ET.

Regarding APLE - The Lean, Mean Monthly Dividend Machine - I continued to my regular purchases at decent valuations while I am building up my position, a position which provides reliable monthly dividend income. With Apple Hospitality REIT, we are investing in a stable, well-managed and relatively recession-resistant stock which offers a juicy monthly dividend of 7.5%. You shouldn't expect any wild rallies with this stock but solely focus on that monthly income and treat the stock accordingly.

Although today's company was only formed in 2007 and IPOed 8 years later, its management has decades of experience in the lodging industry and also a lot of skin in the game. It is creating long-term value for investors and keeping a sharp eye on managing the company's debt in a way that leaves sufficient flexibility to benefit if attractive opportunities or deals arise.

I consider this lean, mean monthly dividend machine to be a valuable stock in a diversified dividend growth portfolio, as the lack of dividend growth is easily made up for by the high yield and monthly payment schedule.

On top of these two small purchases my automated monthly savings plans continued to add fractions of stocks to companies I intend to hold for a very long time. Currently, a total of 13 different stocks is enrolled as part of these plans consisting of large cap dividend stocks- most of them with dividend growth above 5% such as Apple (AAPL), Visa (V) or Microsoft (MSFT) or with yields above 5% such as AT&T (T) or BP (BP).

In total all those purchases added $33.33 in forward annual dividend income breaking down as follows:

All net purchases in December can be found below:

Dividend Income: What happened on the dividend side?

My dividend income from 32 corporations amounted to $363, up 19% Y/Y and down 10% sequentially. Strong Y/Y growth is driven by ongoing purchases throughout the year in Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B), BP, McDonald's (MCD), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as well as new positions in for instance Home Depot (HD), Broadcom (AVGO) and APLE.

The big sequential dip meanwhile is mainly driven by the semi-annual dividend payment in September by Australian Commonwealthbank (OTCPK:CBAUF) and well as the exit in General Motors (GM).

Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2019, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

This view looks very cluttered at first, but it is very rich in information. It shows every single dividend payment I have received since I started my journey in 2015 in the shape of circle colored differently by year and sized based upon their contribution. The view is broken down by month and by year (not by year and by month!) and thus allows to better see the development over time. For every year of a certain month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below that average is filled dark red whereas the area above is colored dark green. Personally, I absolutely love this redesigned view of my old "bubbles chart" as it is much clearer to identify developments and trends in my dividend income.

Now, zooming in on December only and arranging the view differently in the shape of a whisker plot shows the range of dividend income by individual stock over the years. This allows to easily spot dividend growth and dividend cuts. For instance in the case of BP the pink dot for 2019 income is up substantially compared to prior years, here solely driven by ongoing purchases rather than organic dividend growth though.

It remains fascinating to watch how all these metrics develop over time. Right now, as I am still in the early stages, these metrics are not that impressive, but the growth is truly striking, and all these instruments help me measure it and provide meaning to it. Now that I have entered the fourth year of my road to financial independence, it is really motivating and encouraging to see how these bubbles are increasing in size and quantity and (slowly) moving up the scale.

Speaking in terms of meaning, another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT). I am assuming an average hourly rate of $25 here. In 2018, I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends. For this year, I am targeting a 15% increase. This results in $3,450 in targeted annual net dividends or 138 hours in GWT. Now that the year is closed actual annual net dividend income hit $3,558 slightly surpassing my target.

Expressed in GWT it presents itself as follows:

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 375 hours, or 47 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek, that equals more than two entire months of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 142.4 hours, or 17.8 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2019 already. That equals more than three full weeks of work. Highlighted in pink is the accumulated YTD total at the end of the current reporting month (December) across each year.

To put differently, the net dividend income generated this year has replaced almost one month of active work and although I haven't finalized my target for 2020 I fully expect to be able to reach 1/12 financial independence, i.e. dividend income will be sufficient to replace one monthly net salary.

My dividend portfolio composition (excludes non-dividend paying companies)

At end of December, my dividend portfolio is composed as follows:

Company Name Ticker % Market Value Market Value (€) Apple Inc. (AAPL) 9.38% 10,019 AT&T Inc. (T) 5.80% 6,198 Visa Inc Class A (V) 5.47% 5,843 Mcdonald's Corp (MCD) 4.29% 4,580 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 3.91% 4,177 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.81% 3,002 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDS.B) 2.72% 2,906 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) 2.70% 2,879 Southern Co (SO) 2.57% 2,747 AbbVie Inc (ABBV) 2.49% 2,659 Altria Group Inc (MO) 2.45% 2,622 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 2.42% 2,588 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 2.36% 2,526 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 2.20% 2,354 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 2.03% 2,172 Siemens Healthineers (SHE) 2.01% 2,148 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1.53% 1,638 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 1.53% 1,636 3M Co (MMM) 1.52% 1,623 Procter & Gamble Co (PG) 1.35% 1,442 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1.32% 1,415 Bank of America Corp (BAC) 1.32% 1,410 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1.28% 1,371 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1.22% 1,308 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 1.20% 1,285 Daimler (OTCPK:OTCPK:DDAIF) 1.16% 1,235 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 1.11% 1,188 Dominion Energy Inc (D) 1.11% 1,182 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 1.07% 1,145 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 1.03% 1,100 Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF) 1.02% 1,093 Morgan Stanley (MS) 1.01% 1,083 Intel Corporation (INTC) 0.99% 1,062 Blackstone Group LP (BX) 0.97% 1,036 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 0.94% 1,009 Unilever NV ADR (UN) 0.94% 1,006 The Coca-Cola Co (KO) 0.93% 992 BP plc (BP) 0.92% 978 QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) 0.89% 954 BASF BASFY 0.86% 924 Target Corporation (TGT) 0.84% 900 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Preference Shares (OTCPK:OTCPK:BMWYY) 0.80% 851 Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 0.79% 840 Allianz SE (OTCQX:OTCPK:AZSEY) 0.74% 792 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 0.70% 747 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.67% 719 Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) 0.63% 670 Walt Disney Co (DIS) 0.61% 649 Sixt (OTC:SXTSY) 0.57% 612 Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) 0.54% 572 CVS Health Corp (CVS) 0.49% 522 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 0.48% 511 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.47% 498 Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) 0.45% 486 General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 0.44% 471 Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 0.43% 463 Bayer AG (OTCPK:OTCPK:BAYZF) 0.42% 453 CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) 0.38% 409 Energy Transfer Partners (ETE) 0.38% 405 Broadcom Inc (AVGO) 0.36% 381 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 0.34% 368 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0.33% 356 Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) 0.33% 352 Apollo Investment (AINV) 0.32% 346 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) 0.30% 319 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0.30% 316 Home Depot (HD) 0.29% 312 Fresenius SE (OTCQX:OTCQX:FSNUF) 0.27% 290 BP (BP) 0.27% 285 Drillisch (OTC:OTC:DRHKF) 0.26% 282 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 0.25% 271 Lanxess AG (OTCPK:LNXSF) 0.25% 270 Osram (OTCPK:OSAGF) 0.25% 263 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) 0.23% 243 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) 0.19% 204 The GEO Group Inc (GEO) 0.18% 193 Centurylink Inc (CTL) 0.16% 175 Brookfield Energy Partners (BEP) 0.16% 174 DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) 0.15% 157 EQT Midstream Partners (EQT) 0.14% 152 Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) 0.13% 142 Fresenius Medial Care (FMS) 0.12% 132 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 0.12% 131 Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) 0.11% 117 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) 0.11% 114 Service Properties Trust (SVC) 0.10% 106 MPLX LP (MPLX) 0.09% 97 General Electric Company (GE) 0.08% 84 Boeing (BA) 0.06% 67

