How Excited Should You Be Over AMZA's 96% Distribution Coverage In Q4-2019

Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA) has clearly been falling short of earning its distribution from the fund's holdings. At this point most investors have grasped the obvious message and the conversation has finally shifted from whether they are covering the distribution, to how little of it are they actually covering. AMZA did release its annual report and we thought it would be a good idea to break down how it did for investors. While the bulk of the report was in line with our expectations, AMZA did manage to surprise us with one little item.

Performance

AMZA trailed its benchmark by a rather huge margin in year ended October 31, 2019.

Source: AMZA 2019 Annual Report

This is a total return measure, so it does take into account the massive distributions being doled out. Longer term measures also lagged and trailing the benchmark by 6% a year should give investors some serious reasons to pause and reflect. While we would love to beat up management for this, we would like to note that the bulk of this underperformance for the last 12 months was a result of some rather outrageously risky bets between October 2018 and December 2018. These included short bets on The United States Natural Gas ETF, LP (UNG) and a string of calls and puts on the indices which backfired fantastically. We can see this by looking at the period between September 1, 2018 and December 31,2018 where AMZA's NAV suffered far worse than 1.3 multiplier on the unlevered Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

Data by YCharts

Since the beginning of 2019 though, things have been much better and have been far more consistent.

Data by YCharts

AMZA did actually manage to almost keep up with its benchmark with a 2.80% total return over the 10 month period from Jan 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019. While investors may be delighted, we do want them to be aware that AMZA should outerform in flattish markets as its leverage should produce more distributions and its covered calls should further enhance its performance.

Distribution coverage

AMZA produces distribution coverage ratios and they are a great starting point for novice investors. For the year ended October 31, 2019 AMZA hit the 60% mark.

Source: AMZA 2019 Annual Report

This capped 5 straight years since inception where AMZA has failed to cover its distribution, despite having cut it twice. We think this ratio also overstates the distribution coverage ratio has it does take into account lost upside via option selling which AMZA has regularly been subject to. Another important point to note here is that this is backward looking measure. If we accept the 60% coverage ratio, we also accept that AMZA overpaid by 40%, which detracts from NAV and makes the next round of coverage even harder.

The Big Surprise

While the overall report was in line with expectations, AMZA did have some rather unusual numbers in its fourth quarter. We were particularly surprised by the 96% coverage ratio.

Source: AMZA 2019 Annual Report

Some of it did stem from a strong quarter of option income. But as can be seen above, that is a volatile number and was actually negative in the first quarter of this same fiscal year. It was also enhanced from lower interest expenses, which does make sense as the Federal Reserve has cut rates over the last year. But what stands out are the distributions from MLPs. $12.83 million received in the quarter dwarfs every other quarter by a substantial margin. We would note that this was produced off the smallest NAV as well. While we are not certain what produced this much income from MLPs, we can speculate as to the likely causes. The first is that AMZA is shifting to the higher yielding MLPs with Energy Transfer LP (ET) and MPLX LP (MPLX) now forming almost 33% of the fund.

Source: Virtus

The fund could also have switched holdings around ex-distributions date, in effect capturing two sets of distributions for each dollar of assets. While this does record the distributions on the books, they do not result in any gain for its holders as stocks fall post the distribution. The bottom line is the underperformance of the fund versus its benchmarks over almost every single time frame. We would not excited over a single quarter of "almost" covered distributions. Especially since even in that quarter, it did not beat it AMLP.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

We are bullish on this fund in an absolute sense, that is we think the total return will be positive. We have no desire to detract from our rating and hence we rate this as "bullish". However, at the same time there are far better prospects around and investors should focus on buying those.

With a $4.50 NAV, we think the fund can generate between 40-50 cents a year assuming it does everything perfectly. The current $0.96 a year still borders on ridiculous. The fund continues to bleed assets as the very act of overpayment forces untimely liquidations and hence detracts from opportunistic trading. A distribution set at 3 or 4 cents a month is far more appropriate and would work to deliver a stable and dare we say, rising, NAV. Management can argue that they are bullish on MLPs and think that the fund can "cover" the distributions from income and capital appreciation. But that will not solve the problem of untimely liquidations and the fund will likely trail similar leveraged funds that pay what close to what they make. We would avoid this fund until the manager can get a grip on a distribution policy that makes sense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.



Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



