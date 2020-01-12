CyrusOne: Buy The Dip

After the recent weakness in the share price CyrusOne trades in line with the sector.

CyrusOne is a high quality and high growth data center REIT that deserves to trade at a premium to the sector.

We recently wrote two articles about data center REITs: a bearish one on QTS Realty Trust (QTS) and a bullish one on CoreSite Realty (COR).

Today we take a look at CyrusOne (CONE). CyrusOne is a high quality data center REIT but trades, after the recent weakness in the share price, close to the average valuation of the data center REITs while it deserves to trade at a premium. This presents us a nice buying opportunity.

Data Center REITs

The growing demand for data centers has paved the way for the success of data center REITs whose properties are being increasingly utilized by cloud service providers, large enterprises, media companies, telecommunication giants and internet service providers. In the past five years, data-center REITs have delivered a total return which is significantly higher than the average annual return of the REIT sector over the same period.

Also the past 12 months data center REITs performed well.

Exhibit 1: 1-year total return

Source: Seeking Alpha

The biggest threat to the growth rate of data center REITs is vertical integration of computing by the largest customers, some of whom are replacing leased data centers with their own in-house facilities. The data center demand trajectory appears healthy enough to withstand this countervailing trend.

Data center sector dividend safety

Compared to the average REIT data center REITs have lower debt ratios and a slightly lower pay-out ratio and hence a higher dividend safety. This justifies that data center REITs trade at a premium to the average REIT.

Exhibit 2: Dividend safety

Data center sector expected growth

The premium or discount at which REITs trade can give us an indication of expected growth. The equity markets have a strong preference for higher levels of NAV growth, and at times when this exists, price REITs at premiums to NAV. When real estate value growth is more muted short term focused equity investors look elsewhere leading to REITs trading at a discount.

When a REIT’s equity price is trading above the value of the REIT’s real estate, it can issue shares to raise capital in the secondary market and acquire properties accretively. Growth is more difficult for REITs with share prices trading at a significant discount to their NAV.

The expected growth of data center REITs is higher than that of the average REIT. This is another reason why data center REITs should have a higher valuation.

Exhibit 3: Expected growth

Data center sector valuation

REITs in general are fairly valued. Data center REITs trade at a premium to the average REIT, but they deserve to do so because of the higher dividend safety and expected growth. So, data center REITs in general are currently also fairly valued.

Exhibit 4: Valuation

CyrusOne

CyrusOne provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure for approximately 1000 customers.

CyrusOne designs, builds, and operates facilities across the United States, Europe, and Asia that give their customers the flexibility and scale to perfectly match their specific growth needs. CyrusOne specializes in highly reliable enterprise data center colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy and power-density infrastructure required to deliver excellent availability.

Currently, CyrusOne customers include 200 of the Fortune 1000 companies and nearly half of the Fortune 20 or private or foreign enterprises of equivalent size.

CyrusOne’s strategy is focused on attracting customers that have not historically outsourced their data center needs. And wants to capitalize on the growing demand for outsourced data center facilities in existing and new markets where its customers are located or plan to be located in the future.

CyrusOne’s European developments now represent half of the total development pipeline by MW capacity, with 51MW under construction in Frankfurt, London, Dublin, and Amsterdam.

Exhibit 5: Development pipeline

Source: Company presentation

Valuation

CyrusOne trades more or less in line with the average data center REIT, but is this a fair valuation?

Exhibit 6: Valuation

Compared to the average Data center REITs CyrusOne has lower debt ratios and a lower pay-out ratio and hence a higher dividend safety. This justifies that CyrusOne should trade at a premium to the average data center REIT.

Exhibit 7: Dividend safety

CyrusOne is trading at a premium to NAV of 15%. T he expected growth of CyrusOne is higher than that of the average data center REIT. This is another reason why CyrusOne should have a higher valuation relative to the average data center REITs.

Exhibit 8: Expected growth

CyrusOne trades more or less in line with the average data center REIT, but they deserve to trade at a premium because of the higher dividend safety and expected growth.

Exhibit 9: High expected dividend growth

Source: Seeking Alpha

Exhibit 10: High expected earnings growth

Source: Seeking Alpha

We see a fair value for CyrusOne around a 2.5% dividend yield which equates to a $80 share price target.

Exhibit 11: Dividend yield

Momentum

After trading sideways for quite some time, CyrusOne is again in a clear uptrend when we look at the 200 day moving average.

Exhibit 12: Price chart

In the months of November and December CyrusOne was the worst performing data center REIT. This weakness in the share price presents us with a nice buying opportunity.

Exhibit 13: Total return

Conclusion

In the past five years, data center REITs have delivered a total return which is significantly higher than the average annual return of the REIT sector over the same period. Also the past 12 months data center REITs performed well.

The fundamental backdrop for the data center REIT sector remain favourable. The total addressable market is very large, the expected growth is higher than most other REIT sectors, the balance sheets are solid and dividend safety and growth is high.

Data center REITs trade at a premium to the average REIT, but they deserve to do so because of the higher dividend safety and expected growth.

The sector is currently fairly valued, as are REITs in general.

We see a fair value for CyrusOne around a 2.5% dividend yield which equates a $80 share price target. Buy the dips!

