2020 Solar Preview - Part 1: Canadian Solar Potential Outperformer Among U.S. Listed Chinese Manufacturers

JinkoSolar experienced a lot of tailwinds in 2019, which boosted earnings last year, but those factors could diminish or even reverse this year.

Although Daqo New Energy's earnings power could be extremely high in 2020, the higher uncertainty in its earnings ranks it slightly below Canadian Solar.



The solar industry continues to confound skeptics with its continual growth. According to IHS Markit, global installations are estimated to hit 129 GW in 2019, up from 109 GW recorded in 2018. What is surprising has been the strength of global demand despite a potential 40-50% annual drop in Chinese installations due to the late timing of project approvals. However, last year's bane could end up being a boon for 2020 global demand since Chinese installations were merely pushed forward and not eliminated. As a result, IHS Markit now expects global solar demand to hit 142 GW this year.

As the solar industry matured over the past decade, winners have slowly emerged from the pack. 2019 represented one of the best earnings years for US listed solar manufacturing companies and their stocks have performed accordingly. The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) rallied 66% last year compared to the S&P 500's impressive 29% annual gain. With continued growth in the industry and in combination with regional and company specific factors, earnings for US listed solar manufacturers should continue to expand in 2020. The first of this two part article will focus on the three leading US listed Chinese solar manufacturers with Canadian Solar (CSIQ) ranked first among the three.

The company's rankings listed in this article are my opinions based on potential returns in 2020. Potential returns are based on my earnings expectations for each company and also take into account relative valuations at 2020 starting stock prices for each company. This article is split into two parts with the first part focusing on the top US listed Chinese solar manufacturers while second part focuses on leading US listed Western solar manufacturers.

SunPower (SPWR) Overall Rank: 1

Enphase Energy (ENPH) Overall Rank: 2

Canadian Solar Overall Rank: 3

Although Canadian Solar had a stellar 2019 with a 54% stock rally, it could have been better. As I noted in my previous Canadian Solar article, a delay in closing the sale of high profit margin solar projects will likely hit the company's fourth quarter and annual results hard. In addition, late project approvals covering almost 23 GW of Chinese installations are expected to result in 80% of intended second-half 2019 solar installations to be pushed forward into 2020. As a result, Canadian Solar's 2019 non-GAAP EPS was slashed by over half to $1.53 from $3.19 just two months ago.

Bad news for 2019 earnings would likely turn into good news for 2020 earnings since last year's earnings hiccup was more a factor of delayed revenue recognition than actual revenue loss. For this reason, Wall Street analysts currently expect Canadian Solar's revenues to rise 30% this year with non-GAAP EPS growth of over 100% to $3.11. Given how the company's actual non-GAAP EPS for the first three quarters of 2019 surpassed analysts' estimates by over 140%, I would not bet on Canadian Solar missing current earnings estimates.

Barring additional revenue recognition delays and assuming recent delayed project sales fall within the same high margin range as previously indicated by the company, I estimate Canadian Solar's non-GAAP EPS in 2020 could range between $3.50 and $4.00. Some of the company's earnings tailwinds for this year include the following.

Several high gross margin Japanese solar project sales which did not close in 2019 are estimated to bring in incremental EPS close to $1.00 over the company's normal quarterly earnings. Wall Street's 2020 non-GAAP EPS prior to the company's disappointing third-quarter report was already at $3.22. If Canadian Solar's original 2020 project sales schedule remains unchanged, the push back of these Japanese project sales should add about $1.00 in non-GAAP EPS to the original estimate of $3.22.

As I highlighted in my recent JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) article, the solar's industry shift to mono-crystalline products has resulted in a glut of multi-crystalline capacity being liquidated at discounted pricing. Canadian Solar's product line is still primarily multi-crystalline based and could see meaningful gross margin expansion. Since the start of October 2019, multi-crystalline wafer pricing has declined by over 26%, but the market price for multi-crystalline modules has only declined by about 5%. As one of the highest rated bankable global module suppliers, Canadian Solar can leverage its brand and keep module pricing stable while taking advantage of the collapse in upstream component pricing. Once lower procurement costs get factored into its costs of goods sold which may lag a quarter, manufacturing gross margin could expand by as much as 5%. If this vertical pricing discrepancy lasts for another quarter or two, annual EPS could be increased by as much as an additional $1.00.

Canadian Solar recently announced a $150 million share repurchase plan. If the company fulfills the entire $150 million amount at recent stock prices, over 10% of its share could be removed which would increase reported EPS at a slightly higher degree. Wall Street's current 2020 non-GAAP EPS estimate has not increased since this buyback announcement. Thus if fully carried out, current estimates of $3.11 would result in reported non-GAAP EPS exceeding $3.40 just from a lower share count.

(Data compiled from PVinsights. Chart shows a recent higher rate of decline in upstream component pricing which could expand manufacturing gross margin)

Since Canadian Solar's annual earnings rely heavily on project sales, delays in closing these high dollar sales would have a significant impact on the company's revenues and earnings. Over time, earnings balance out, but once in a while, revenue recognition hiccups have resulted in sub-par earnings one year and blowout earnings the next. At the 2020 starting stock price of $22.10, CSIQ is trading at 6-7x potential 2020 earnings. If some of the factors listed above play out more favorably, this year's non-GAAP EPS could easily exceed $4.00. Thus with minor multiple expansion to just 8x current year's earnings, Canadian Solar could still have significant upside left to its share price.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Overall Rank: 4

Among the seven US listed solar manufacturers in my annual preview, Daqo has the most straight forward business. It is essentially a commodity producer of polysilicon, the core material used in the production of silicon-based solar modules. Like any commodity producer, advantages are required to be successful. Daqo's competitive advantage is a low cost structure, perhaps the lowest in the industry. In addition, Daqo has been able to produce a higher ratio of mono-grade polysilicon compared low cost Chinese peers. The combination of these two factors should keep Daqo profitable even as many peers struggle at the current low spot market prices.

As a manufacturer of a commodity product, calculating Daqo's earnings power is also straightforward. As long as polysilicon pricing remains stable, the company's earnings will be highly predictable. In the latest reported quarter, the pricing gap between production cost and selling price was slightly above $2/kg. As I explained in greater detail in my last Daqo article, this gap could expand to $2.3/kg on average for 2020. Even though average selling prices are expected to fall, Daqo's target cost of production is expected to drop to a greater degree.

Although my 2020 earnings estimate for Daqo at $7.69 in non-GAAP EPS is lower than current Wall Street average estimate of $9.06, a lot of conservatism was built into my estimates to account for the highly volatile nature of polysilicon pricing. At under $9/kg currently for mono-grade polysilicon, pricing is at the very low end of its historical range and is below the GAAP production cost levels for many incumbent manufacturers. Daqo's management has argued pricing could rebound back to $10/kg this year and its rationale is very sound. With so many factors temporarily limiting demand late last year, it is hard to determine if polysilicon's pricing drop in the second half of 2019 will be sustainable.

Since Daqo is extremely leveraged to spot market pricing, its earnings power could be extremely high even on minor price increases. Daqo's annual non-GAAP EPS could increase by over $4.00 per dollar/kg increase in polysilicon pricing. While it's unlikely pricing will return to the mid/high teens per kilogram average during the past decade, a move back to $10-11/kg would not be entirely unsupported if the market's shift to mono-crystalline products continues. The reason is because each dollar increase in polysilicon costs per kilogram has very little per watt end costs on a solar module. If demand for higher efficiency mono-crystalline modules remains high, the higher pricing premiums for these modules could easily support $1-2/kg mono-grade polysilicon price increases.

Thus Daqo is essentially a call option on global demand for higher grade mono-crystalline solar modules. Starting 2020 at $51.20, DQ trades at under 6x analysts' average estimates for this year, but still has significant earnings upside with a just minor pricing increase for its main mono-grade polysilicon product. Of course a disruption in global solar demand or supply imbalance could compress Daqo's margins, but as one of the lowest cost producers, the company should still be able to remain profitable. I estimate in a worse-case scenario for the solar industry this year could result in Daqo's non-GAAP EPS dropping to the $4.00-5.00 range. Although Daqo's earnings potential could be higher than Canadian Solar, higher uncertainty in its earnings ranks Daqo slightly lower overall.

JinkoSolar Overall Rank: 5

Despite the company's aggressive expansion which left many analysts covering the stock cautious, JinkoSolar has executed almost flawlessly over the past decade to become the world's largest solar module manufacturer by shipment volume. Even with as much as 20 GW of Chinese installations being pushed forward into this year from last, Jinko still expects shipment volume to increase by over 23% annually in 2019. Although annual shipment guidance was lowered by up to 1 GW last year, 2020's total annual shipments could benefit from last year's push forward of solar installations.

As a result, current Wall Street expectations call for Jinko to earn $3.81 in non-GAAP EPS this year, up 39% from 2019. With Jinko's stock mirroring its direct peer Canadian Solar in recent trading, JKS's valuation would thus be about 18% lower than CSIQ based on current analysts' average estimates. With my Jinko 2020 performance rating below Canadian Solar, one can conclude I see potential upside to CSIQ's expectations while at the same time potential downside to JKS's estimates.

As noted, Jinko has been expertly managed and could very well hit current Wall Street numbers for 2020. Based on the current state of the global solar market, a list of potential headwinds for Jinko this year includes the following:

Current 2020 revenue estimates call for Jinko to grow revenues by over 20% to almost $5 billion. The problem with this degree of revenue increase is the high average selling prices (ASPs) the company has recorded so far in 2019. Current annual estimates project 2019 ASPs to be slightly under $0.29/watt, which may have been inflated due to the tight supply of mono-crystalline modules Jinko mainly sells. As I already noted in my last Jinko Solar article, mono-crystalline capacity has been slowly increasing which has resulted in a recent decline in ASPs beyond the rate witnessed during the first three quarters of 2019. Spot market mono-crystalline module ASPs have declined by over 18% in the second half of 2019 after remaining fairly stable during the first half. There has normally been a quarter lag before spot market ASP changes get reflected in quarterly results and the company's Q4 2019 guidance has already indicated a meaningful decline. If Jinko only realizes a portion of recent spot market, ASP declines in 2020 to for example $0.25/watt, annual shipments would have to surge by 40% to almost 20 GW to hit current revenue expectations by Wall Street.

In addition, manufacturing cost savings on a per watt basis may not match ASP declines this year. In part this is due to a potential tight supply in higher purity polysilicon required for mono-crystalline solar products. Again using the spot market as a general reference, mono-grade polysilicon ASPs have declined less than 9% during the second half of 2019 while end-module ASPs declined at double this rate. Since module ASPs are 6-7x higher than polysilicon costs on a per watt basis, potential margin compression would be much worse than the 9% difference between each vertical's rate of change.

Lastly Jinko's fully integrated capacity is less than 11 GW. This means if the company's shipments do hit 20 GW this year, about 9 GW of cell manufacturing would need to be outsourced. As the largest and perhaps the most efficient manufacturer in the world, it would be unlikely outsourcing costs would be cheaper than in-house production. However minimal, outsourcing would likely cause some margin contraction.

(Data compiled from PVinsights. Chart shows a recent uptick in upstream component pricing which could contract manufacturing gross margin)

While I believe there could be downside to Jinko's 2020 results relative to expectations, I do not believe the downside would be much lower. Of course Jinko could very well exceed everyone's expectations, but those who have been following my solar articles know I am usually the first to call upside potential when I see it. If anything I may be guilty of being too optimistic on the industry's earnings potential during the past decade. Still, even if Jinko "only" grows 2020 earnings by 10-20% to $3.00-3.30 in non-GAAP EPS, the stock would only be trading at around 7x current year's earnings at its 2020 starting stock price of $22.49.

First Solar (FSLR) Overall Rank: 6

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Overall Rank: 7

Final Thoughts

All three US listed Chinese solar manufacturers are trading at a half or a third of the valuations of their Western counterparts. Should the valuation gaps narrow, upside performance for these three Chinese names could exceed their Western counterparts. For example, Canadian Solar could easily outperform higher-ranked Enphase just with multiple expansion to 15x earnings which would still be at a discount to Enphase. Therefore these rankings take into consideration that Chinese manufacturers have historically been discounted vs. their Western counterparts.

2020 annual previews for US listed Western solar manufacturers which include SunPower, Enphase Energy, First Solar, and SolarEdge Technologies will be in part two of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSIQ, DQ, SPWR, ENPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.