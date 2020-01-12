The Holidays Were Certainly Happy For Costco

Costco Impresses With December Comparable Sales

Costco (COST), one of my favorite large caps, issued a new release revealing December 2019 sales on January 8, 2020. The results were nothing short of stellar.

Source: Costco Investor Relations News Release

The company reported a comparable sales increase of 8.4% in the U.S., and 6.0% in Canada after impacts from gasoline and foreign exchange. International (excluding Canada) same store sales increased 5.9%, resulting in a total company comparable sales increase of 7.8%. While this is impressive, e-commerce is the real story here. Comparable e-commerce sales increased by approximately 43% for the five weeks ended January 5, 2020.

While impressive, readers should note that this 5-week stretch included the Sunday of Black Friday weekend as well as Cyber Monday. These days did not fall in this 5-week period from 1 year ago, thus the numbers are somewhat skewed.

Fortunately, Costco is giving solid disclosure here, revealing that e-commerce sales were impacted by 20 percentage points due to the calendar, and total comparable sales were impacted by just 1%.

Still, making the appropriate adjustments reveals rather impressive results. High single-digit percentage increases in total sales, and mid 20 percentages for e-commerce illustrate that Costco continues to execute and remains at the top of the retail food chain.

A Trendline To Continue Watching

In my previous article on Costco, The Trendline To Watch On Costco, I pointed out the trendline that Costco's share price had held since late 2018. This trendline was recently broken but was reclaimed with the December sales news release. I think investors should continue to monitor this trendline going forward, but the fact that it was broken briefly may reduce its effect on price in the future.

Source: Thinkorswim

Conclusion

Costco continues to be one of the best companies in retail. The company posted strong holiday sales and is seeing strong momentum in e-commerce into 2020. While shares are expensive by most measurements and ratios, I continue to think shares will outperform savings accounts at the least, and continue to put up solid double-digit percentage returns at best over the medium to long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.