Ross Stores: Time To Take Some Profits

Although the retail sector (XRT) put up a relatively paltry return for 2019, Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) managed to triple the performance of the index and also outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY). The stock was up 39% in 2019 and has started off 2020 on the right foot, up another 4% year-to-date in just the first two weeks. The discount retailers' earnings trend remains strong, with 13% growth expected in FY-2020, but the valuation is beginning to get expensive at current levels. In fact, Ross Stores has only reached this high of a price to earnings multiple twice in the past 25 years, with both instances leading to moderate draw-downs in the following twelve months. Based on a poor reward to risk ratio at current levels, I see this as an opportune for traders to book some profits above $120.00 per share.

The retail sector has been divided between the haves and the have-nots over the past few years, with leaders like Burlington Stores (BURL) and Ross Stores powering to new highs, while names like Children's Place (PLCE) and Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) have put up lifeless performances. However, while investors in the former group have enjoyed massive returns, two of the names in this group are finally beginning to get expensive from a valuation standpoint. These two names are Burlington Stores and Ross Stores, with Ross Stores trading at a valuation it has only visited twice in the past twenty-five years. Before digging into the valuation, however, let's look at the company's growth metrics and the robust growth that got it here:

Ross Stores reported its Q3 2019 earnings results in late November and reported 3% comparable-store sales growth for the first nine months of the year, and revenue of ~$3.85 billion, up 8% year-over-year. The company added 74 new Ross and 24 DD's Discounts stores in the first nine months of the year, moving the company's total store count up to 1,810 to begin the month of November. The comparable store sales growth at 3% is in line with what the company delivered in the same period of 2018, and just shy of the 4% comparable-store sales growth in the first nine months of 2017. Based on this, the company is clearly not cannibalizing sales despite adding nearly 250 net new stores in this period.

If we take a look at the company's bottom line growth below, Ross Stores has one of the cleanest and most impressive earnings trends in the retail sector. As we can see in the chart below, Ross Stores has managed to grow annual earnings per share [EPS] from $1.79 in FY-2013 to forecasts of $4.00 for FY-2019, and EPS is expected to grow further to $4.55 in FY-2020. This would represent 13% growth in annual EPS for FY-2019 if they can hit these estimates and another of double-digit growth in FY-2020 (10%). The more attractive growth stocks are able to grow annual EPS at a minimum of 12% year-over-year, and therefore, Ross Stores currently meets these criteria based on 2019 growth. While FY-2020 growth of 10% would dip slightly below this 12% threshold, this assumes that the company is unable to beat current estimates. Based on the company's track record, I certainly wouldn't put it past them.

Moving over to quarterly revenue growth rates below, Ross Stores continues to see mid-single-digit sales growth, with revenues coming in at $3.85 billion for Q3 2019, up 8% year-over-year. The company has seen a range of between 1% and 16% quarterly revenue growth over the past two years, with a two-year average for quarterly revenue growth coming in at 7.75%. While we are expecting to see a slight drop off in revenue growth rates in Q4 2019 with this continuing into FY-2020, I do not see this as much of an issue. This is because this is not a material deceleration in revenue growth rates. Instead, it's only a minor 200 basis point sequential deceleration following a robust 8% growth rate in Q3 2019.

I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see from the chart above, the two-quarter average will barely be affected by the sequential deceleration. Instead, the two-quarter average is expected to mostly flat-line at the 6-7% range going forward, which is in line with the 6.5% average revenue growth rate for FY-2018. Q4 2019 revenue estimates are currently sitting at ~$4.365 billion, which would translate to 6% growth year-over-year, and both Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 estimates also reflect 6% sales growth year-over-year. Overall, this is a steady and respectable trend for a company in the retail space.

In summary, from a growth standpoint, there are lots of things to like about the company for investors. Ross Stores is a steady earnings grower with double-digit annual EPS growth expected next year, as well as a track record of returning value to shareholders through increased dividends and buybacks. While the company's store count may seem bloated with a presence in nearly every state and more than 1,800 stores in the US, the company believes they can operate 3,000 stores long term. Given this further potential upside in the company's store count, I would not be surprised to see the stock get to the $140.00 mark long term, based on $6.00 or more in annual EPS.

So why would we consider taking profits on Ross Stores with such a solid fundamental backdrop? Simple. The valuation is getting exorbitant at current levels, with Ross Stores trading at a valuation it's only touched twice in a more than a 25-year period. As we can see from the chart above, an earnings multiple of 25 has been a brick wall for Ross Stores in the past, and the stock has often had some trouble after reaching this level. In only two instances in the past 25 years has Ross Stores touched this level, and these were March of 2005 and February of 2018.

As the chart below shows, Ross Stores touched and headed above the 25+ P/E ratio level in March of 2008 near $8.00 per share, and topped out shortly after. The stock's 1-year return after touching this valuation was (-) 10%, and the stock suffered a larger than 25% draw-down over the following 12 months. In terms of the draw-up, it was less than 2%. Therefore, from a reward to risk standpoint, Ross Stores had a reward to risk ratio of 1 to 12 after touching this valuation the first time in 2005. Generally, traders should be looking for a reward to risk ratio of 3 to 1 or better to place trades, so 1 to 12 is usually an excellent spot to be lightening up one's exposure.

March 2005

If we take a look at the February 2018 instance below, Ross Stores peaked at a P/E ratio of 26.7x and saw a 1-year return of 6%, with a 14% draw-down and a 20% draw-up over the next 12 months. While these metrics are much more favorable than the 2005 scenario, they still point to a relatively weak reward to risk ratio of 1.42 to 1, well below the 3 to 1 threshold traders should be looking for to begin new positions. Besides, the draw-down showed up well ahead of the draw-up, with the stock falling 14% over the next two months.

February 2018

Currently, we are sitting at the same P/E ratio as we were in February 2018 at $120.70 per share as of Friday's close. While history does not always repeat itself, it often rhymes, and I would argue that traders would be wise to book some profits at current levels. Ross Stores could continue higher if this bull market melts higher unabated. Still, history would argue that valuation is getting quite lofty here, and a correction to $106.00 at a minimum is likely before the end of 2020.

January 2020

While a sample size of two may seem insignificant, the third instance in the sample where we saw Ross Stores touch a P/E ratio of 24.95 occurred in the first week of December 2016. The stock saw a 1-year return of 3%, a draw-up of 5%, and a draw-down of 24%, revealing very similar results to the March 2005 and February 2018 instances. Most importantly, this occurred in a period when the S&P 500 gained over 20%, suggesting that this was not a market related sluggish performance. Therefore, I do believe this valuation is significant, and I think it's a considerable headwind for Ross Stores over the next twelve months.

Ross Stores is trading at a valuation that it has only reached twice in twenty-five years that hasn't been kind to the stock short term, and I believe traders would be wise to book some profits here. The majority of the juice has been squeezed out of Ross Stores over the short run, and a correction down to the $106.00 level in the next twelve months would not surprise me in the slightest. Investors may choose to stay parked in the stock if they don't mind this valuation headwind, but the current reward to risk ratio suggests that traders would be wise to start ringing the register here.

