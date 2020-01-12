Sorrento Therapeutics Receives A Well Timed Takeover Bid Days After An S-3 Filing

The owners of the converted debt are mostly BVI funds with little online footprint. What little footprint there is, it is tied to Sorrento.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) announced that it received a non-binding acquisition proposal of $7.00 per share on the morning of January 10th. This was a follow up to the two unnamed bids in the $3.00 to $5.00 range that it rejected in November. The stock initially opened up 47% to $5.00 on Friday, but closed at $4.76 on 48 million shares traded. That $4.76 close represents a 32% discount to the bid that is being reviewed.





The market clearly has some reservations over the likelihood of a formal bid occurring. But there may be an even simpler reason as to why the stock sold off after the initial spike at the open. This timely bid announcement occurred just three days after SRNE filed an amended S-3 statement to sell 17,263,124 shares by selling stockholders. This is approximately 10.5% of the company's total shares outstanding.

SRNE will not be receiving any proceeds from the sale, but the origins of the sale become rather curious when reading the S-3 filing:

This prospectus relates to the resale by the investors listed in the section of this prospectus entitled “Selling Stockholders,” or the Selling Stockholders, of up to 17,263,124 shares, or the Shares, of our common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, or Common Stock. Pursuant to that certain Securities Purchase Agreement, dated as of March 26, 2018, by and among us and the purchasers identified in Schedule A thereto, as amended, or the Securities Purchase Agreement, we issued to the Selling Stockholders convertible promissory notes in an aggregate principal amount of $37,848,750 on June 13, 2018. On November 8, 2019, the convertible promissory notes were amended pursuant to that certain Note Conversion Agreement, dated as of November 8, 2019, by and among us and the Selling Stockholders, or the Note Conversion Agreement. We issued all 17,263,124 of the Shares on November 8, 2019 in connection with the Selling Stockholders’ conversion of the convertible promissory notes, as amended, or the Convertible Notes, pursuant to the Note Conversion Agreement. We are registering the resale of 17,263,124 of the Shares as required by the Note Conversion Agreement.

On November 8, 2019, SRNE entered into an amended note conversion agreement with holders of $37,848,750 worth of convertible debt. The conversion price was reduced from $7.0125 per share to $1.70 per share. 22,660,449 shares were immediately issued. SRNE had previously registered 5,397,325 of the conversion shares for resale, as that would have been the amount of shares issued had the notes been converted at the initial $7.0125 conversion rate. The increase in shares that were issued due to the lowered conversion rate equals the 17,263,124 shares that have been registered in the most recent S-3 filing.

Investors have to be cognizant of the timing of all this. The amended conversion rate came just two weeks before the initial two bids were announced. What lucky timing for these convertible debt holders! SRNE decreased the conversion rate from $7.0125 to $1.70 just before it received a bid at $7.00. The selling stockholders now have the ability to nearly triple their money at $5.00 instead of holding convertible debt that would still be underwater.

Who are the selling stockholders that benefited from this timely conversion right before these takeover bids were announced? Here is the list:

Based on the names, they appear to be funds with roots in China and the Asia-Pacific region. Looking at another SRNE filing, we see that most of these funds were created in the British Virgin Islands with one in California:

It's hard to find much information on them, and an internet search reveals that any online footprint is tied to Sorrento in some way. For instance, the search results of "Success Indicator Investments Limited" and "Famous Sino Limited". Of the six funds, I found two of them registered with the SEC. Asia Pacific MedTech (BVI) Ltd and China In Shine Investment Limited. Both funds have 13G filings exclusively for SRNE. They have disclosed no other investments.

I will let readers come to their own conclusion as to the origins of these funds. But I would not be the first person to be cynical of SRNE's little-known financiers. A short seller by the name of J Capital Research released a bearish report on Sorrento in 2018. Here is an excerpt from that report:

The same focus on insider benefits is in evidence in the Chinese financing deals. The December financing raised $50 mln from five BVI companies that IR told an investor are close to CEO Henry Ji and come from his “very extensive network of potential investors in China.”

The five BVI funds were Magnum Opus2, Famous Sino Limited, Top Path Asia Limited, Hongguo International Holdings Limited, and China In Shine Investment Limited. Two of those funds also stand to greatly benefit from selling their recently converted $1.70 shares.

The short seller had an obvious agenda in the report. And "IR told an investor" isn't exactly rock solid evidence that these companies all have close ties to SRNE's CEO Henry Ji. But when one looks at the possibility of the purpose of the bid proposal announcement, it becomes more obvious why the market was skeptical enough of it that it sold into Friday's heavy volume at a 32% discount. My recommendation is to avoid buying SRNE in hopes of the $7.00 bid proposal coming to fruition. There is just too high of a probability of it being a liquidity event for the selling stockholders that benefited from a recent note conversion at $1.70.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.