USD/AUD: Stability Down Under

The Australian dollar is an interesting currency for American investors. At the present time the AUD is trading at around 0.69, which means that 69 US cents can buy one Australian dollar.

This is relatively inexpensive if compared with the exchange rate 5 years ago.

It should be kept in mind that Australia has had an inflation rate of around 1.5% to 2% in recent years.

This is approximately the same as the CPI in the US. One might account for a weaker Aussie dollar due to the difference in central bank rates between the US and Australia.

The chart below shows US Fed rates from 2015.

Australian Central Bank rates, that is, of the Reserve Bank of Australia, have had a slightly different history than that of the Fed. Aussie rates were definitely higher before the GFC in 2008-2009 and have clearly tended lower in the last five years. In fact Aussie rates have undercut Fed rates. The Fed normalization policy really got going in 2017 and reached its apex in 2019 with 2.5% while the Aussie rate in 2018 was 1.5% and subsequently went even lower. This difference in central bank rates could be accountable for the weakness in the Aussie dollar against the US dollar in 2019 and up to the present. Even so the volatility is limited in that the Aussie dollar went down from 71 to 69 but is maintaining its value due to strong export data for iron ore and coal. The RBA charts below show the cash rate target for the Australian dollar while the second chart shows policy rates for the US, the EU and Japan. The extremely low rates in the EU and Japan contribute to Aussie dollar strength while the US rates influence the value of the Australian currency negatively. Given these differences, one could posit that the different central bank rates counterbalance each other and produce an exchange rate for the Aussie dollar that has been fairly constant recently with relatively low volatility.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that the Aussie dollar is inexpensive at the present time for American investors. This confirms what we suggested in an earlier SA article (Buy Australian Dollars). American investors should therefore consider the Aussie dollar as an alternative to US dollars in as much as there are numerous threats to the US dollar as the principal global reserve currency. The likelihood of the introduction rather sooner than later of a Chinese crypto-currency backed by gold is a development that could mean the end of the US dollar’s supremacy. At any rate central banks are still buying gold at an impressive rate. Having a portion of one’s portfolio invested down under in Aussie dollars could serve as a hedge against possible future dollar devaluation.

