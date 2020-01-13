The Asset Allocator: Mark Elzweig On How To Be A Happy Advisor (Podcast)

Summary

Mark Elzweig’s job for over 30 years has been to place advisors who are less than happy in their current firm into a situation where they will be more content.

The veteran Wall Street recruiter observes that though advisors are generally well paid, many are not happy, which is ironic because their position carries unique advantages conducive to happiness.

His new e-book explores sources of dissatisfaction and pathways leading to fulfillment in their careers.