Low Rates Will Keep The Bear At Bay

In the past year, many analysts have made unceasing efforts in their attempts to prove that U.S. equities are overvalued. Using traditional metrics like price-to-earnings or price-to-sales, they attempt to prove that stocks are too expensive compared to previous bull markets and should be shunned. But what they often fail to take into account is that interest rates are extremely low by historical standards, which lessens the impact of rich valuations. In this report, I’ll explain why the persistence of low rates will prevent the bear from making an untimely appearance this year.

Indeed, pundits have been many recent attempts to show that the S&P 500 Index is overvalued by historical standards. By way of inference, they try to prove that the market’s "historic overvaluation" is the prelude to a bear market, and that investors should avoid long commitments to equities.

A notable case in point was an article published by MarketWatch on Jan. 10, entitled: “The S&P 500 is now more overvalued than ever, per this measure.” The article noted that the S&P 500 price-to-sales ratio was significantly above its previous peak from the Internet stock bubble of the late 1990s.

The article also featured a chart from Ned Davis Research, which illustrates the historically lofty price-to-sale ratio for the S&P 500. According to Ned Davis, this measure is “well in excess of what they were in 2000 or 2007” the last two times the stock market peaked. The firm also noted that the median PE ratio now indicates the S&P 500 is 30% overvalued compared to its long-term average.

Source: MarketWatch

Another indicator which the bears have placed heavy emphasis on in recent months is the Shiller PE ratio. This is an inflation-adjusted metric based on average earnings over the past 10 years. The bears remind us that only once in the past 150 years has this indicator ever been higher, namely in the year 2000 prior to the Internet stock bubble implosion. The most recent Shiller PE ratio reading of 31.31 (below) is well above the historical mean of 16.68 and thus, according to the alarmists' position, a sign that equities will inevitably fall.

Source: Multpl

Not everyone agrees with this assessment, though, including Craig Rippe, an asset manager with Canada Life Investments. While Rippe acknowledged that the Shiller PE ratio has been historically reliable at indicating an overvalued stock market, he noted that the interest rate factor is often ignored by those who use this metric. In a Portfolio Adviser article last year, Rippe observed that, “As interest rates get lower, mathematically the Shiller PE must go up, all else being equal.”

He further noted:

The Shiller PE is a 10-year earnings cycle and 2009 and 2010 were dominated by huge losses in the banking system. They will drop out of that calculation in the next two years, meaning it’s going to look cheaper.

Rippe is correct to note that interest rates are a key consideration when trying to determine if stocks are fairly valued. For low interest rates serve to mitigate the potentially negative impact of high earnings multiples. Low rates also make it easier for corporations to service their existing debts, as well as to issue new debt to finance operations.

Last month, Morgan Stanley’s Andrew Slimmon told MarketWatch that he wasn’t worried about the S&P 500’s historically high PE ratio due to low rates. Moreover, as Ed Yardeni has shown (below), with the forward earnings yield for the S&P 500 being significantly above the yield on 3-month Treasury bills, investors have a further built-in incentive to favor owning equities over lower-yielding Treasuries.

Source: Yardeni Research

It’s also worth mentioning that the dividend yield for the S&P 500 is now trading at 1.75% while the U.S. Treasury note yield was last quoted at 1.82%. This is an important consideration, for as Slimmon observed, the S&P’s dividend yield has historically been around 20% under that of the 10-year Treasury yield. Thus, based on this historic relationship between stock and bond yields, the bears are wrong to assert that stocks are historically overvalued.

A final consideration is that in the last 20 years, the biggest stock market declines have been preceded by considerable increases in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate. Shown below is the long-term trend in the effective fed funds rate. This chart shows that each of the last two recessions, along with three previous S&P 500 Index declines of 20% or greater, were preceded by the Fed hiking its benchmark rate over a multi-month period. The most recent instance of a Fed tightening cycle resulting in a stock market plunge was in the fourth quarter of 2018, an event which is still fresh on the minds of many investors.

Source: St. Louis Fed

By contrast, when the Fed successively lowered the fed funds rate over a multi-month period – as it did in 2019 – stocks have always historically rebounded while the economy has improved. Provided the Fed keeps interest rates stable in the coming months (per economists' expectations), then investors have nothing to fear from a monetary policy perspective.

To conclude, there’s still lots of leeway for the stock market to continue its impressive upside run in the coming months. Low interest rates – especially when compared with prevailing stock yields – are a major reason why the bears’ attempt at classifying the market as being too richly valued is misguided. With Treasury yields and the fed funds rate near historic lows, and with stock yields still attractive on a relative basis, the bears will likely be proven wrong again in 2020. Investors are therefore justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term stance toward equities.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund for short-term trading purposes. I’ve adjusted the stop-loss level in this position to slightly under the $36.15 level on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.