Coupa: Not Surprising Revenue Beat, Though Valuation Remains A Bit Shocking

While the stock initially reacted negatively post-Q3 earnings, Coupa (COUP) was backed by investors and the stock is now up nearly 15% since earnings. The company once again reported a strong revenue beat with upside to operating margins and billings.

Q3 revenue grew 51% during the quarter, over 6% above expectations. In addition, operating margin expanded to 11.3% as the company demonstrated their ability to leverage their scale in relation to their operating expenses. Billings growth of 54% to $105.4 million was nearly 20% above expectations as the company continues to see long-term growth targets of ~30%. Management ended up raising the FY20 revenue guidance by more than the Q3 revenue beat, signaling the underlying strength in the business.

Data by YCharts

However, the one big pushback with this name is valuation, with the current stock price reflecting ~20x FY21 revenue. The stock is up ~15% since reporting earnings which has only added to the already extended revenue multiple. The market has punished high-valued software names in the past if they were to miss a revenue growth target or lower guidance. While I am not suggesting that Coupawill do this, there is potential that their valuation comes down over time, which could put pressure on the stock.

With the stock ~$170 and valuation representing ~20x forward revenue, I remain on the sidelines for now and wait for a better entry point. I think long-term investors with skin already in the game should not be looking to sell out of their position, but given where both the stock and valuation currently stand, it might be a good time to reap in some profits.

Coupa is one of the leaders in cloud-based business management spend. This means they help their customers by maximizing the value of corporate spend, helping find cost savings and maintain discipline around corporate expenses. The cloud-based spend management program connects their customers to supplier all over the world, helping save on costs and other corporate expenditures.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

Coupa continued to demonstrate their strong revenue growth, with Q3 revenue growing 51% to $101.8 million, nicely above expectations for ~$95 million. Revenue growth, while remaining healthy, did show some signs of decelerating from ~54% last quarter and the revenue beat of ~6% was below their historical ~10% revenue beat. Even with the recent Exari acquisition, I think investors were expecting a revenue beat larger than what was reported. Nevertheless, it was a strong revenue growth quarter.

Subscription revenue continues to drive the overall revenue with growth coming in at ~49% during the quarter to $90.2 million, representing ~89% of total revenue. Investors love seeing software companies with a high percentage of subscription revenue as this revenue is typically more recurring and stickier, thus, helping investors place a higher multiple on valuation.

Source: Company Presentation

Even with some questions arising from revenue growth during the quarter, billings came in exceedingly strong at 54% growth to $105.4 million, nearly 20% above expectations for ~$89 million. Billings has historically come in well above expectations and Coupa remains in high-growth mode. Despite the revenue beat coming in a little lower than historical beat, the significant billings beat should solidify confidence in the underlying business growth.

Source: Company Presentation

Non-GAAP gross margins during the quarter were down slightly from 73.3% in the year ago period to 72.1% during Q2. However, the faster growing subscription revenue comes with higher overall margins given the software-centric nature of the revenue stream. This revenue should continue to drive overall revenue growth, meaning gross margins are likely to remain around this level over time.

Non-GAAP operating margins came in at 11.3% which seemed to be well above expectations for ~5%. Margins also improved from 8.5% in the year ago period, demonstrating the company’s ability to leverage their operating expenses as they scale. As the company continues to rapidly grow revenue, they will continue to gain scale. Once software companies reach a certain level of scale, they are able to taper down some operating expenses (such as S&M and R&D), which ultimately helps improve profitability.

Source: Company Presentation

For Q4, management is expecting revenue of $101.5-102.5 million, or ~36% revenue growth. Management has historically provided conservative guidance, which is why the 6% revenue beat this quarter seemed to disappoint some investors, and the Q4 guidance seems to follow the conservative approach. EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.03-0.06. Also, the implied billings for Q4 of ~$150 million seems to be pretty conservative as it implies ~20% growth compared to the year ago period, compared to the 54% billings growth in Q3.

For the full year, management raised their revenue guidance to $379.8-380.8 million, up from $369-372 million. The new revenue guidance implies growth of 45-46% and the recent raise of ~$10 million at the midpoint was larger than the Q3 revenue beat. With Q4 guidance seeming slightly conservative, I think Coupa will beat these expectations when they report Q4 earnings.

Valuation

Even though the company continues to hit all of their financial targets and consistently executes to beat and raise quarters, valuation remains my biggest concern. The stock did show some signs of initial weakness the following days after reporting Q3 earnings, however, the stock is up nearly 15% since then as valuation continues to expand.

Coupa remains an industry and technology leader and management recently noted their longer-term revenue growth expectations are ~30% which means they will likely grow well above that for the next few years. With a history of conservative guidance, beat and raise patterns, and potential for operating margins to expand over time, there is no question why investors are long-term bulls on this name. The only questions I have is if valuation has gone a bit too far.

Data by YCharts

Management’s FY20 revenue guidance of $379.8-380.8 million now implies ~45-46% revenue growth for the year. With management talking about long-term revenue growth target of ~30%, I think we could see strong growth for the next several years.

With a current market cap of ~$10.80 billion, cash/investments of ~$825 million and ~$725 million of debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~10.7 billion. With FY20 only having one more quarter remaining, we can start to look out over the next few years to develop a better understanding of valuation.

Assuming revenue comes in ~$380 million for FY20, which would be a disappointment given the company’s long history of beating expectations, and FY21 revenue decelerates to ~40%, this could result in revenue of ~$530 million, giving us a FY21 revenue multiple of ~20.1x. If revenue were to decelerate to 30% in FY22, Coupa could generate ~$670 million of revenue, or ~16x FY22 revenue.

While the long-term growth prospects for Couparemain very healthy, I find it very challenging to pay 20x or more for a software company. If they were to miss expectations or have to lower their guidance, valuation would take a big hit and investors could see the stock easily go down 20%+. With valuation at such a high level, I am not inclined to put new money to work in this name and remain on the sidelines for now.

Risks to Coupa could include a quarter revenue or billings miss, which could send the shares down a lot. When a fast growth company experiences a missed quarter, their stock tends to be hit extra hard.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.