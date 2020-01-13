Must-Own Dividend Stock: American Electric Power

Dividend payments are rapidly increasing, and investors are buying a stock with a strong ability to outperform its peers and the S&P 500 when yields are falling.

'Must own' are two strong words. However, in case of American Electric Power (AEP), I think it is fair to say they do indeed deserve to be used in this context. American Electric Power is a Columbus OH based electric utilities company increasingly focused on renewable energy. What some might consider to be a 'boring' stock is in reality a dividend machine rewarding investors with accelerating dividend payments and strong capital gains. This 3.0% yielding stock is one of the greatest tools to generate long-term dividend income without buying into a risky business. So, despite returning more than 27% over the past 12 months, I consider this to be a healthy long-term investment and will use this article to explain why it is a 'must own' stock.

Source: American Electric Power

What's American Electric Power?

American Electric Power is a stock listed utilities company worth $46.7 billion. The company founded in 1906 in Columbus OH is categorized as an electric utilities company and a member of the S&P 500. The company is servicing more than five million customers across 11 states and ranks among the largest generators of electricity in the US. The company is generating 38,000 megawatts of capacity in the US and owns the largest electricity transmission system in the US. The company's utility units operate through seven companies: AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power, Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma and Southwestern Electric Power Company.

What Makes It Unique?

Everything I have written in the part above can be summarized by four words: It's a utilities company. It's a very boring business model. However, in this case that's a good thing. If you want a steady income, the best companies are the ones that operate in a stable environment and are able to work as efficiently as possible to deliver a good stream of dividends and/or share repurchases. However, before I give you any financial details, I have to mention a few things regarding the company's business model and goals. Yes, it's a utilities company, but in this case, there is much more to it.

For example, the company's goals are pretty much what I had hoped they would be. Steady earnings growth and a strong commitment to deliver higher dividends while maintaining a sustainable business.

Source: American Electric Power Investor Presentation (November 2019)

In case of utilities, sustainability is all about the sources of power. In 1999, 66% of the company's capacity was generated by coal. This number peaked in 2005 at 70%. Most recent 2019 data has coal capacity at 45%. This number is expected to drop to 27% in 'the future'. In this case, future refers to the next 10 years. Natural gas capacity is currently at 28% and expected to fall just 400 basis points until 2030. Nuclear is also expected to remain stable at 7% while hydro, wind, solar and pumped energy is expected to rapidly rise to 37% in the future.

Source: American Electric Power Investor Presentation (November 2019)

According to the company, this will result in a carbon emission reduction of 70% by 2030 and 80% by 2050 - compared to the year 2000.

In addition to that, I checked an independent company, CSRHUB, to see how the company compares to its peers and other companies in general with regard to their current corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance 'abilities'. At this point, the company has outperformed its own industry on a constant basis and is in the 80th percentile of total CSR/ESG rankings based on a sample of 18,302 companies - meaning 80% is doing worse/less successful.

Source: CSRHUB

In this case, the only 'issue' CSRHUB had was nuclear. However, it's because the company uses it as a source of clean energy. In some cases, nuclear is a negative factor as CSR scores and CSR-focussed funds try to exclude company's investing in and/or producing nuclear warheads.

'Boring' Pays The Bills

I think I have reviewed companies in every industry and niche imaginable. Most of the companies on my radar are used for mid-term trading to build a portfolio appropriate for the current business environment. In case of my long-term holdings, I want companies in a stable business environment, solid financials, high and increasing dividend payments and low volatility. That's boring, and it's awesome on the long-term - I think.

In case of American Electric Power, we are dealing with both boring and powerful. Let's start by looking at the stock price performance. As you can see, the company has underperformed the S&P 500 by just 20 points over the past 10 years. Since January of 2000, American Electric has outperformed the S&P 500 by 70 full points. However, since the 1970s, the S&P 500 has beaten American Electric by 460 points. The reason is the fact that American Electric has gone sideways until 2013. In other words, the long-term underperformance was caused by the S&P 500 having a few decades to advance a few hundred points.

Data by YCharts

In other words, the stock price has done nicely. Fortunately, that's just one of the benefits of owning the stock. The other one is cash flow in the form of dividends.

At this point, the (implied) dividend yield is 2.97% based on the most recent dividend payment of $0.70 per share and a stock price of $94.34. This means the company pays the 12th highest dividend yield in its industry (all companies smaller than $10 billion excluded).

With that said, let's search for some evidence and check if we find earnings growth and higher dividends as these are the company's goals.

First of all, there is evidence. The company is sustaining a very shareholder friendly policy. For example, in the first three quarters of 2019, the company generated operating cash flow worth $3.3 billion. The operating cash flow conversion rate was at 190%. This is solid but down from 251% in 2018 as operating cash flow fell by 14.8% year-on-year. This more than offset the 12.8% gain in net income. This might sound negative, but it is not. My point is that cash flow is strong and earnings are up. For example, the dividend payout ratio is currently at 28.9% as you can see in the graph below.

Data by YCharts

Based on unadjusted (GAAP) net income, the company is paying roughly 60% of its net income in dividends. Based on the first three quarters of 2019, this number is at 57%, which is slightly down from 59% in 2018. Overall however, these changes can be ignored as unadjusted net income is somewhat volatile and does not really represent the company's steady payout policy that well.

Data by YCharts

You probably already saw it in the graph above, but net income has been in a long-term uptrend while the payout rate has been stable. That obviously means dividends have been up as well. Since 2016, dividend payments have been increased by 6% CAGR based on earnings growth between 5% and 7%. Between 2010 and 2015, the dividend growth rate was 100 basis points lower at 5% CAGR and 4% to 6% earnings growth. In the first three quarters of 2019, the company paid dividends worth $1.0 billion. This is up 8.6% compared to the same three quarters in 2018. This tells us that despite the company having a somewhat conservative yield compared to its peers, management is able to grow dividends faster than in the past backed by higher earnings growth.

Source: StockRover

I am happy this is the case as the company's dividend yield is currently at an all-time low.

Data by YCharts

Normally this is the part where I would start discussing the company's balance sheet. However, as I just ended my sentence by mentioning an all-time low dividend yield, let me start by telling you why that makes sense and why it does not bother me.

Macro Tailwinds Make Everything Better

One of the things I try to discuss as much as possible on this website is company characteristics. By that, I mean the way traders and investors use a stock in a certain market environment. American Electric is a perfect example of a proxy to trade rates. In a situation where rates are falling, investors start to look for yield whereas rising yields often push money into cyclical pro-inflation industries like machinery or commodities.

As a result, American Electric Power is a strong outperformer during times when bond yields fall as the graph below shows. The black line displays the ratio between American Electric Power and the S&P 500. The blue line represents the inverted 10-year government bond yield. So, even if you did not care about long-term investments, this company is one of the best stocks to buy when you expect yields to fall.

Source: TradingView

And it does not end there, American Electric has outperformed its peers since the recession. The company has been in a steady uptrend compared to the utilities ETF (XLU) and a fairly equal dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

In addition to that, since we are still in a situation of subdued economic growth and lower yields, I do not expect American Electric to suddenly stop performing well. However, keep in mind that steep yield increases like the one in 2016/2017 will cause underperformance like I just showed you. You will miss alpha but still collect a dividend and knowing the long-term performance is still comparable to the S&P 500. That's a characteristic not a lot of dividend stocks possess.

Anyhow, now its's time to look at the balance sheet.

The Balance Sheet Is Exactly What You Would Expect

Below, I listed the largest electric utilities and marked two columns. The first one shows the current ratio (liquidity). A value below 1 indicates a somewhat unfavorable position. The lower the value, the higher the risks a company will fail to meet short-term financial obligations. The marked row on the right shows debt/equity. As you can see, pretty much all companies have an unfavorable liquidity position and a large relative debt position. So should you ignore the entire industry?

Source: FINVIZ

The answer is 'no' as utilities in general require large capital investments and to some extend more debt to keep their infrastructure running.

In case of American Power, my calculations show that the current ratio is indeed at 0.50. Normally, this would cause me to seriously consider to avoid a stock. In case of American Power, the company has current assets worth $4.2 billion. Roughly 70% of this consists of customer receivables worth $1.8 billion and fuel, materials and supplies. Current liabilities are valued at $8.6 billion. These liabilities contain accounts payables worth $1.8 billion and long-term debt due within one year valued at $1.32 billion.

Even though liquidity is tight, the company is managing to pay its obligations. For example, the interest coverage ratio is at 2.83. This is low but a sign that the company does not have any trouble servicing its debt. And it's a good thing utilities have a steady income and predictable cash flow. This makes it possible to operate at tight liquidity and elevated debt levels.

Source: GuruFocus

And although the company's rising liabilities have outperformed asset growth, the company is still far from over-leveraging beyond its capabilities in my opinion. I would consider changing my opinion once the company starts to increase obligations to a point where cash flow and interest coverage are in danger and or unable to withstand a decline in customers should that ever be the case.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway & Valuation

If you are looking for a great dividend stock, I think American Electric Power is one of the greatest stocks on the market. The company has solid, and increasingly sustainable operations providing the company with rising earnings, a rapidly rising dividend and a strong track record of stock price outperformance. The dividend yield is at a record low as investors are looking for the best 'yield trades' on the market. American Electric Power is one of these companies as it not only closely follows the S&P 500 but rapidly generates alpha in times of falling rates. Just like its competitors, the company has elevated debt levels and a somewhat weak liquidity position. Nonetheless, this should not be a burden going forward. Adding to that, the stock has a beta below 0.50 indicating that volatility is extremely low. I consider that to be a huge benefit as I do not like to hold long-term volatile stocks.

All things considered, I believe this is a good long-term stock and I expect the stock price to gain momentum once the price manages to break above $95.

Source: FINVIZ

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation. StockRover provided the author with free access to its Premium Plus plan.