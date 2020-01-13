Defining Expectations For 'Retired' Positions

A handful of these "retired" positions would have benefited from more active management in the last decade. The club just needs to define expectations, parameters and procedures.

Because of the bull market, this "retired" segment of our portfolio has grown faster than expected and is almost equal in value to the "active" segment.

When a position doubles and my investment club recoups its original investment, I stop tracking performance. Those positions have already accomplished what we had hoped they will.

Because it will be our first meeting in a new decade, I'm feeling very pressured to be discerning and sage as I prep for my investment club's January meeting. For the past few years, we've spent the January meeting setting goals to help guide me in my research for the upcoming year. These goals have, typically, been defined based on deficiencies in our portfolio.

But I'm not feeling either discerning or sage. My father died December 20th after a very long illness. Simply put, I've been distracted the past few weeks.

When I look at the report I prepare monthly, there actually are two things that continually bug me: our “troubled” list and the lack of oversight given to our “retired” or “house” investments. And yet, solutions to neither of these issues will blazingly propel us into the next decade.

Nevertheless, they are both fundamental missteps we need to address. Thus, I'm resigned to head into the meeting proposing we spend 2020 simply fixing the obvious. Because it is focused on the past, it feels unstimulating and limiting. Yet, perhaps addressing the gaps will free my mind to consider Herculean progress.

The “Troubled” List

Our “troubled” list are those investments that haven't met the basic performance metrics we've defined for our portfolio. Some may even be languishing at a paper loss. I'm comfortable I have an efficient proposal to address repairing these investments.

I'm less confident in the reception of my suggestions for riding herd on our “retired” or “house” segment.

The “Retired” Segment

When a position doubles in value relative to our original investment, we typically recoup the original amount and retain the remainder. These retained investments are the ones we consider “retired”.

At the point of divestment, we consider our investment cost, as applicable, to be either $0 or the total of reinvested dividends we did not sell. Yes, we are aware this is not the cost basis for tax purposes for those shares. But if we put in $10,000 and get back $10,000, we look at the investment cost as $0 in our record-keeping. From that point, I stop tracking performance on these positions. They've already accomplished what we hoped.

Because of the bull market of the past decade, the value of our “retired” segment has grown faster than targeted. It is close to meeting our 2022 goals, and will likely surpass the value of our “active” segment early in 2020. It is simply too large to allow it to cruise unsupervised - it's just irresponsible.

For the majority of the positions, share prices have steadily trended upward. But, with the benefit of hindsight, there are a few that have vacillated up and down, and we should have had procedures defined to address the price drops. Simply stated, we've lost money.

The Tata Motors Example

Our investment in Tata Motors (TTM) is a classic example of a position that should have, in my opinion, been attended. I take full responsibility for not bringing the situation to the attention of the club.

We purchased Tata Motors periodically from 2008 through 2011. Our average cost per share was $14.57. In October 2013, we sold approximately half of our position for $30.33 and retained the remainder of shares.

Tata Motors' share price climbed to a high of $51.22 in February 2015.

By September 2015, the share price had nosedived to as low as $21.56. But it bounced back to as high as $31.79 by late November. By February 2016, shares had slid back down to as low as $20.00. In September 2016, the price had doubled from the previous year to as high as $44.79.

In January 2018, shares topped out at $34.40 and steadily fell to as low as $7.38 in August 2019. They have since recovered to the $12-13 range.

At the $20 mark in February 2016, we'd theoretically “lost” at least 60% when compared to the high over $50 in February 2015. At the low of $7.38 last August, we'd “lost” over 85%.

On the other hand, our current investment in Tata Motors is only a whopping $12.42 (due to reinvested dividends). So, even at a stock price of $7.38, our return on investment is staggering.

The Need For Improvement

We've only a handful of positions in our “retired” segment that should have received attention. Yet, if the bull market perseveres, that segment is bound to continue to grow. Statistically, we're likely to have another investment track as Tata Motors did.

On the other hand, if this bull market is truly fizzling out, the number of positions similar to Tata Motors could easily grow due to market volatility.

Regardless, the club needs to define expectations, parameters and procedures for its “retired” segment. I've readied three options for my club to discuss.

Option One: High Minus X

The first approach I've dubbed “High Minus X”. The club will define an allowable loss on “retired” positions in terms of percentage. I'll track the highest-ever value for each “retired” position. If an asset drops below the maximum loss, we'll automatically sell the position and capture our gain.

Using the Tata Motors example, assuming our allowable loss was 25%, after the share price topped at $51.22 in February 2015, the trigger price would have been $38.42. We would have sold the remainder of our position in May 2015, when the share price dropped 8% from $41.17 to $37.84.

If $51.22 is to be considered the top potential for the shares, we would have captured nearly 75% of that potential. However, we also would have missed out on the potential gain, as the price climbed back to $44.79 in September 2016.

Option Two: At Least Tax Basis

The second approach is dubbed “At Least Tax Basis”. The club will use the cost basis for tax purposes as the minimal target on “retired” positions. If an asset drops below that target, we'll automatically sell the position and capture our gain.

Our cost basis on Tata Motors for tax purposes was $17.53. Shares did not drop this low until August 2018. Again, if $51.22 is to be considered the top potential for the shares, with this approach, we would have captured only 34% of that potential.

Option Three: Stairstep Out

The third approach, “Stairstep Out”, has similarities to the first approach. The club will define an allowable loss on “retired” positions in terms of percentage as well as a percentage to divest which will enable divesting in a stair-stepped manner. The trigger price will initially be determined based on the sell price at the time of recouping our original investment. It will be adjusted with each subsequent divestiture. If an asset drops below the trigger price, we'll automatically sell the percentage defined and capture our gain.

Again, assuming our allowable loss on Tata Motors was 25%, based on the original divested price of $30.33, the trigger price would have been $22.75. Assuming the percentage to divest was 50%, we would have sold half the shares in August 2015. The trigger price would then have adjusted to 75% of $22.75, or $17.06.

Tata Motors reached that mark in September 2018, which would have resulted in selling 50% of the remaining shares (equating to 75% in total). The trigger price would have adjusted again, this time to 75% of $17.06, or $12.80.

By October 2018, the $12.80 mark was hit and another 50% of remaining shares would have sold (now equating to 87.5% in total). For the fourth time, the trigger price would have adjusted - to 75% of $12.80, or $9.60.

In August 2019, shares fell to $9.60 and another 50% of shares would have been sold for a total of 93.8%. Since the trigger price adjusted to $7.20 (75% of $9.60) but only fell to $7.38, the remaining 6.2% of shares would still be held.

Again, considering $51.22 as the top potential for the shares, we would have captured only 34% of that potential in the four sales - very similar to the capture of the second option. However, we would still have a small holding left.

Pro/Con Considerations

With regard to ease of execution, the At Least Tax Basis approach would be the simplest. The High Minus X approach would require continuously tracking the highest price a stock has reached. The Stairstep Out approach would require manually tracking the original trigger price and subsequent adjustments.

With regard to the potential for recovery, both the High Minus X approach and the At Least Tax Basis approach forego that possibility, as they propose a full divestiture when a target price is reached. The Stairstep Out approach allows for the potential of still holding some of the position should a recovery ensue.

Prediction

I suspect divestiture guidelines aren't always so spelled out for a personal portfolio. That means this type of definition will likely be foreign for my club's members. Unfortunately, we haven't always embraced quickly what is foreign to us. But in addition to the reasons outlined above, since our investment club only meets once a month, we need this structure and definition. I'm hoping the gaping difference between $51.22 and $7.38 serves as motivation to arrive at decisions.

I suspect the club will be torn between making the process as easy as possible for me to execute, wanting to capture the highest possible gain and allowing an investment time to recover. But I've no idea which is likely to prevail.

In the meantime, I'd love to hear from the Seeking Alpha community as to whether you have a defined approach for your own “retired” positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in TTM in the "retired" segment of our portfolio.