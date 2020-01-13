GoDaddy: Good Value And Room To Grow

Given institutional support for the stock, I believe this could be a buying opportunity.

The company has underperformed in the last 6 months, but fundamentals and core business are still good.

Company Overview

GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) is in the business of designing and developing cloud-based technology solutions and products for individuals and small and SMEs. The company engages its customers from the initial steps of building an online presence by enabling them to get a domain and hosting. From there on out, GoDaddy assists its clients in the natural progression that follows by giving them support and tools to build their website and online stores, as well as helping users market them and monetize their sights.

In essence, GoDaddy is a great place for new and inexperienced entrepreneurs to get started with their online brand.

GoDaddy receives income from three main segments; Domains, hosting and Business applications.

As we can see, in the figures for the last 3 quarters of 2019, GoDaddy receives about 45% of its revenues from Domains, followed closely by Hosting, 37% and the rest attributable to business applications. In terms of growth, the picture is reversed, with the latter growing at a rate of 20%, while growth for Domains and closing is close to 10%.

As for the bottom line, GoDaddy achieved profitability as recently as 2017 with a net income of $136.4 million. Net income for the last 12 months stands at around $119 million

'Disappointing' six months

Looking at the share price action over the last year, we can see quite a bit of volatility. Starting the year at around $63/share, the price reached highs of around $80 in May, only to fall back to the$60 marks by May. Currently, the share price stands at ~$70. In any case, it is clear that GoDaddy disappointed investors during the second half of the year. So what are the reasons behind this?

Growth Slowdown

While we should expect the growth of a company such as GoDaddy to slow down over time, the latest 12 months have let missed most forecasts and disappointed investors.

As we can see, revenue growth has been slow for the year compared to GoDaddy’s track record. But this isn’t the most striking piece of data from this table. Profitability has taken a very big hit, with EBITDA growth at only 3.07% and a fall in EPS of 13.35%

Looking back at the company's financials, it is rather striking. Fundamentally, profitability hasn’t actually decreased. EBIT margin is increasing and the company has posted higher Operating Income every year has been increasing. However, this data is comparing the close of 2018 with 2017. The thing is, in 2017, GoDaddy reported Non operating Income of $131.7 million, highly skewing the EPS and EPS growth for the next year.

To this extent, looking at the TTM figures shows that if anything GoDaddy is on track to increase profitability, with SGA, RnD and Interest expenses decreasing and overall profit margins increasing.

Domain Wars

The other more recent factor that has put a dampener on GoDaddy’s stock price, has been the current move by VeriSign Inc (VRSN) to seek to increase the prices if its domains. VeriSign is a domain registry, from which GoDaddy obtains its domain. To this effect, Verisign and Godaddy have a symbiotic relationship. Goddady registers domains for its clients on Verisign is. Goddady is a registrar, Verisign is the registry.

Recently, Verisign sought government approval to increase the price of its dot com domains. This would mean an increase in the cost of GoDaddy’s operations, which would lead to one of three things:

GoDaddy takes a hit on profitability GoDaddy passes on this cost to its customers by increasing its prices. Something in between these two things.

Management is confident, that given historical trends, it has the flexibility to pass on this increase in price to its customers, without demand being hit. CEO Amanpal Bhutani sees domains as the core of people’s dreams and believes that a 1 or 2 dollar increase will not affect demand in a significant way.

Why I like this stock

Given the recent price decline, I find this could be an ideal time to buy the stock. There are a few reasons why I believe GoDaddy’s stock could double in the next year.

The hard work is done

GoDaddy has established itself as a dominant force in the website market, with over 18.5 million customers worldwide, the hard part in terms of marketing and brand awareness is done. GoDaddy can now focus on improving its platform and product portfolio, which it is indeed doing.

Its new products, GoCentral and Managed Wordpress services, which produced growth of 40%. Furthermore, GoDaddy is also expanding its portfolio and services through partnerships and M&A. It is integrating its platform with Amazon and Facebook and has also partnered up with Kabbage (KBGE) and Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) to help its users finance their operations and seek alternative payment systems.

Overall, I see GoDaddy in a privileged position to add value, as it has a direct link to its customers. Furthermore, because of the nature of PaaS, it is now in a position to organically increase its revenues by adding value through increased functionalities to its platform.

Institutional Support

The other thing I like about GoDaddy is it has recently received institutional support from some big hedge funds. 13F filings show Blue Harbor opened up a new stake with the company, while Eminence Capital increased its stake by 1.6M shares to 3.1M shares. Smart money is seeing this price as an investment opportunity and so should you.

Valuation

So what can we expect GoDaddy to be worth in the future? Based on a simple analysis using the industry-standard forward PEG ratio, we could expect to see GoDaddy’s shares double in the coming 24 months. Currently, GoDaddy trades at only 0.89 PEG (FWD), while the industry standard is 1.94. If our assumptions are correct and Godaddy can maintain its growth and increase profitability, we could expect this gap to close down.

Takeaway

I believe today’s share price offers a buying opportunity. This is supported by a qualitative assessment, and also by a few institutional investors. GoDaddy has plenty of room to grow on all levels and this could be the best buying point for a long time.

