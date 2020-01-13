Williams Companies: Strong Midstream Infrastructure

Going forward, I expect that shareholder rewards will continue to grow along with the company's excess cash after dividends and growth capital. That will support continued shareholder rewards.

The company has recently wrapped up a major expansion project and its financial position couldn't look better. It offers investors a dividend of more than 6.4%.

Williams Companies is a strong midstream company focused on natural gas. It touches 30% of the natural gas that moves through this country including supply major population centers.

Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) is an energy company from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Oklahoma, the sooner state, is a major oil state, and the center for much of this country’s oil transportation. Williams Companies has a market capitalization of almost $30 billion, and a dividend yield of more than 6%. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s continued investments in its business, dividend growth, and coverage make it a solid holding in any portfolio.

Williams Companies 2019 Results and Market Strength

Williams Companies has had strong 2019 results that show the company meeting all of its requirements.

Williams Companies EBITDA - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $5 billion, right in the middle of its 2019 guidance, and 8% growth over 2018. The company turned this into more than $3.1 billion in distributable cash flow, also 8% growth, and above the midpoint of the company’s guidance. The company has a debt to equity ratio (leverage) of <4.5x, below its initial 2019 guidance of <4.75x.

The company’s leverage strength is strong and in-line with its peers. The company as a c-corp has a dividend yield in line with large peers like Kinder Morgan.

At the same time, the company is focused on growing its respectable dividend that’s already at 6.4%. It has maintained a strong 1.7x coverage ratio, line with initial guidance, after a 12% dividend raise (with 10-15% increase as the guidance). This is important, because it highlights the fact that even if you ignore the dividend growth possible from the 8% DCF growth annually, could afford an almost 11% dividend.

Total U.S. Energy CO2 - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

All this growth is possible because of the strength of natural gas. In fact, despite being a fossil fuel, natural gas is actually one of our most effective weapons against one of the largest issues of our time - climate change. That’s because the benefit of switching from coal to natural gas, in terms of the amount of emissions removed, is almost equivalent to the benefit of switching from natural gas to renewables.

Going forward, as the planet industrializes, energy consumption will increase dramatically. For 2020 specifically, I'm expecting oil prices averaging $70 / barrel. This will open a number of different avenues for natural gas to take a leading role. More importantly, the U.S. will be able to take a leading role in this opportunity. As major existing fields decline, the U.S. has rapidly growing production. This production will need Williams Companies assets and will benefit shareholders.

Williams Companies Asset Portfolio Stability

Williams Companies’ results and the growth opportunities from the overall market strength are supported by the company’s asset portfolio and the stability of midstream assets.

Williams Companies Portfolio - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

The company operates in 14 critical basins and has more than 600 customers. That results in the company operating the nation’s largest transmission system and handling 30% of the country’s natural gas. The most important asset the company operates is Transco which moves natural gas from major share plays and the largest population center in the country to the Gulf Coast hitting major population centers in between.

It’s hard to underscore how essential the company’s assets hare. Transco is the single largest natural gas transmission system in the country and the Northeast, especially New York City, is the largest natural gas consumption region on the country. Moving the natural gas from where it’s produced to where it’s needed will mean continued and steady income.

More importantly, it’s difficult for the north east to come even close to replacing natural gas even as the country shifts to renewables. Natural gas is used for heating, so replacing it would require not only refitting all natural gas heating systems to make electric ones, but also a way to install renewable electricity in a location that has less sunlight and no significant wind power stores.

Natural gas demand in the northeast will remain strong and as a result, so too will the lion's share of Williams Companies financial situation.

Williams Companies Contracted and EBITDA - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company’s transmission capacity and gathering volume and segment EBITDA overlaid with Henry Hub and WTI prices. As can be seen, the company has stability in its portfolio, stability that will result in the company able to continue to cover its dividend requirements, and grow its dividend for the future for investors.

Williams Companies Growth Investments

As we can see, the company’s 2019 results and market strength combined with its asset portfolio and stability make it a good investment. To maintain this for the long run, the company is investing in growth investments.

Williams Companies Asset Map - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

One aspect that the company is working on is the Bluestem NGL pipeline project, which is expected to connect western NGL assets to the Gulf Coast markets. The company is spending $350-400 million in this project, primarily in 2020 and is expecting a strong 6x EBITDA multiple. That should translate to a strong $40 million in DCF that the company can help support shareholders with.

The project should start in 1Q 2021 backed by long-term contracts.

Williams Companies Northeast - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

In the Northeast G&P system, the company has been reducing capital spending to line up with producers while continuing to generate significant adjusted EBITDA. The company expects $1 billion of FCF in 2020 despite >$1 billion in 2019-2020 investments. More importantly, the company expects that FCF to continue for the long run going forward.

The Northeast is incredibly important. It has 78% of the remaining reserves in this country that are profitable at <$3 / MMBTU Henry Hubs. At those reserves production will continue and will continue to be moved through that company’s assets during the northeast.

Williams Companies Backlog - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

Overall, the company has $3.2 billion worth of projects in execution that will be put into service over the next 2-3 years. The company’s margin is 12% on its investments which means this $3.2 billion will provide an extra $400 million worth of EBITDA and $250 million worth of DCF. That enough would be enough for the company to grow its distribution by double-digits over the next several years.

Overall, the company has a large amount of potential future projects and the ability to generate significant capital and returns. That will enable the company’s financial outlook.

Williams Companies Financial Outlook

Putting together these investments, the company has an exciting financial outlook that will reward shareholders. For starters, the company will be able to maintain its 6.4% dividend for the long-term. That dividend is a substantial long-term reward for shareholders and can reward shareholders even with minimal capital appreciation.

Williams Company EBITDA Growth - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

The above shows the company’s planned growth into 2020, which will come with $1.2 billion of growth capital. The company’s DCF - growth capital will be roughly $2 billion and the company’s dividend will be roughly $1.8 billion. That enables double-digit growth in the company’s dividends for the next year alone based on the company’s forecast $100 million EBITDA growth.

More importantly, the company retains significant upside going into the 2020s. It stands to make $100 million in commodity margin if prices return to 2018 levels. At the same time, the company can optimize extra capacity in gathering systems. Given the company’s current DCF - growth capital - dividends is ~$200 million, the 2020 upsides would be more than 50% growth in this.

Williams Companies Guidance - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

The above shows the company’s forecast. As a result, no debt issuance will be required in 2020 for the first time since 2018 and 2019. That’s significant because that means the company can now use excess cash flow to increase shareholder returns even more. More so, the company is continuing to invest in growth capital going forward - not at the same rate as before - but still at the mid-single digits of its market cap each year.

Conclusion

Williams Companies is a strong midstream company with strong infrastructure. It doesn’t have some major catalyst but what it does have is a dividend yield of more than 6.4% and the spending of mid-single digits of its market cap on growth capital each year. If you're looking for more catalyst based growth company, read about Energy Transfer here. At the same time, after that spending, it has a growing amount of cash which will support shareholder rewards.

This stems from growing natural gas demand in this country along with the company owning some of the most important natural gas assets that exist in this country. As the company continues to expand going forward, these two things will mean rewards for shareholders. Even ignoring the current overpriced market, with a 6.4% dividend you only need a capital gain of 2-3% each year to match the S&P 500.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.