Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been a boon for my home state of South Carolina where the world's largest aerospace company chose the Palmetto State for the design and manufacturing of the Boeing 737 MAX and assembles the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

According to Boeing's website, the Charleston, SC, site "assembles and installs systems for aft (rear) fuselage sections of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and joins and integrates midbody fuselage sections. Boeing South Carolina builds all three versions of the 787 - the 787-8, 787-9, and the newest and longest member of the family, the 787-10."

Boeing launched South Carolina operations in 2004 in a joint venture (or JV) arrangement to support the Boeing 787 Dreamliner program and later dissolved the JV to create was is now referred to as Boeing South Carolina.

In 2009 the company selected the site to build the 787 Dreamliner final assembly and delivery line that's now a sprawling campus that includes the main production facility (1.2 million square feet) and a state-of-the-art paint facility (256,000 square feet) that opened in 2016.

The site employs more than 7,000 workers and contractors, and according to North Charleston mayor Keith Summey, the new factory is the "reversal of the shipyard closing," alluding to the 1996 closure of the Charleston Naval Base and Shipyard that took a heavy toll on the local economy.

However, it has been well-publicized that "the factory is overrun by "shoddy production and weak oversight that have threatened to compromise safety."

The New York Times brought to light a review of "hundreds of pages of internal emails, corporate documents, and federal records," as well as interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees of the North Charleston plant, revealing "a culture that often valued production speed over quality."

According to the paper, plant employees described defective manufacturing, debris left on planes and pressure to not report violations across "nearly a dozen whistle-blower claims and safety complaints" filed with federal regulators. As you can see below, since the news early last year, Boeing shares have pulled back by around 21%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The reason that so many people want an update on Boeing is that the 737 Max Crisis has caused the stock to underperform the S&P 500 by 42% since it began in March of last year. From its peak, Boeing is down about 24%, representing the sixth-worst bear market in the last 33 years for this company.

Boeing Total Returns Since 737 Max Crisis Began

(Source: Ycharts)

So does a 24% decline for Boeing make it a good time to "be greedy when others are fearful" or a sign that Boeing's thesis has deteriorated and investors should stay away?

Boeing Total Returns Since 1986:

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = BA

Over the past 33 years, Boeing has grown investor wealth 57 fold, outperforming the S&P 500 by 18% annually. That's close to the 15% CAGR total returns of all Super SWANs on our Master List (50 companies in total) over the last 25 years, vs. 5% CAGR for the broader market.

So let's take a look at three important things investors need to know about Boeing in 2020, starting with what the recent 737 production halt means for its dividend safety and quality.

1. 737 Max Production Halt Causes Quality And Safety Score Downgrade But Boeing Is Still A 9/11 Quality Blue Chip

On Dec. 16 Boeing announced it would be suspending 737 Max production in January because it already has 400 planes in storage and until the FAA recertifies it as safe to fly, it can't deliver them. The company had been building 42 planes per month.

Dec. 23, the company's board fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg, who had been in the top spot since July 2015. Muilenburg also resigned from Boeing's board of directors.

The board decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders." - Boeing Press Release

That day the company announced Chairman David Calhoun would replace Muilenburg as CEO.

Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned responded with a note saying "given his managerial skills and knowledge" specifically his strong record at GE Aviation. As Chairman Calhoun coordinated with suppliers, customers and all stakeholders of the company. He's also on the board of Caterpillar (CAT), a Super SWAN dividend aristocrat industrial that also operates all over the world.

Bernstein is not the only analyst firm to like the new management. Here's Morningstar's Burkett Huey explaining his firm's take on the new CEO.

Calhoun has been on the Boeing board since 2009 and has led GE Aviation as well as Nielsen, a market research firm. While it could be argued that because Calhoun has been with Boeing for the entirety of the MAX's history, he may be too close to the ensuing crisis, we think that his clear understanding of the aviation industry is the paramount qualification for this job. We do not anticipate a material departure from Boeing's shareholder-friendly policies, which we believe are in line with the company's stated aspiration of being "best in aerospace and (an) enduring global industrial champion."

Our quality score consists of:

Dividend safety: 5 point scale based on cash flow stability, growth trend, payout ratio, balance sheet, and dividend growth track record.

Business model: 3 point scale based on competitive advantages that determine whether or not a company can enjoy above-average profitability over the long term.

Management quality/corporate culture: 3 point scale based on long-term capital allocation decisions from the perspective of income investors seeking safe and growing dividends across industry/economic cycles.

The quality scoring scale ranges from 3 to 11:

3: high risk of bankruptcy even without a recession

4: high risk of bankruptcy during a recession

5: unsafe dividend stock

6: below-average quality dividend stock

7: average-quality dividend stock (2% dividend cut risk in a typical recession)

8: above-average quality dividend stock (less than 2% dividend cut risk in a typical recession)

9: blue chip quality dividend stock (1.5% or less risk of dividend cut during a typical recession)

10: sleep well at night or SWAN dividend stock (1% or less dividend cut risk in a typical recession)

11: Super SWAN, as close to a perfect dividend growth stock as exists on Wall Street (0.5% dividend cut risk during a typical recession)

We calibrated the quality scale so that a company with average dividend safety (relative to S&P 500), average profitability over time (stable business model), and average to above-average management is a 7/11.

Historically, average companies don't cut their dividends much, even during recessions. Since 1945 the median dividend cut during recessions has been 1.2% and in the modern era, excluding the Financial Crisis, the average is just 0.5%.

The highest modern era normal recession dividend cut was 2% in the 1990 recession. These are the basis for my estimates of the recession dividend cut risk for various quality ratings, though as we're seeing now, a recession isn't the only thing that can force a dividend cut.

Boeing's continued delays in recertifying the 737 Max mean its earnings and cash flow are temporarily declining rapidly.

(Source: earnings presentation)

With the 737 accounting for about 50% of operating cash flow, this downgrade of two points represents a conservative probability-weighted approach to estimating the risk to Boeing's dividend due to delays dragging on longer than expected.

Currently Southwest (LUV) says it expects the 737 to resume flying in mid-April and United says June 4. Bank of American expects the 737 won't be flying again until mid-2020.

Another cause for concern is rising debt that Boeing is taking on to cover the longer than expected delay in the 737 programs, and all its knock-on costs.

(Source: earnings presentation)

(Source: Ycharts)

On Jan. 6, the Wall Street Journal reported that Boeing was considering taking on debt to cover the negative cash flow, despite having $20 billion in liquidity including $10.9 billion in cash at the end of Q3. The last time Boeing tapped the debt markets was for $5.5 billion in July 2019, when it was more than twice oversubscribed.

Boeing continues to have strong access to bond markets and low-cost borrowing (3.7% average rate) thanks to its A credit rating from S&P.

(Source: Wikipedia)

On Dec. 19 Moody's downgraded the company's debt to A2 with a stable outlook, the equivalent of S&P's A rating.

Here's Moody's Jonathan Root explaining the reason for the downgrade.

The downgrades follow the extension of the grounding of the 737 MAX into 2020, the announced plan to shut down this important program for some interim period, and the uncertainty and elevated risk - both financial and operational - for Boeing and its broader supply chain over the ensuing period... Moody's notes the regulatory uncertainty regarding when the 737 MAX will be allowed to return to service across the globe and the potential future regulatory burdens regarding certification of new design and updated aircraft. The suspension of assembly of 737 MAXs for an unspecified timeframe that Boeing announced on Dec. 16 will increase costs for the program, including ongoing financial support to many suppliers; and increase risk in the production system, currently, and in the ramp-up phase once assembly re-starts. The extended grounding will increase airlines' and lessors' claims for compensation. The program costs that will be accrued and realized pro-rata with future deliveries, and anticipated increases in compensation claims by airlines will lower the 737 program margins and cash generation for years to come. Moreover, Moody's considers that Boeing's reputation can be adversely affected as the grounding extends and from its governance missteps with broadening social considerations related therefrom, which could have a more lasting impact on the company's business... The stable outlook reflects the company's strong liquidity and financial flexibility which, together with stability in the defense business and ongoing growth in services, mitigates the impact while the MAX remains grounded. The stable outlook also reflects that Boeing's historically aggressive financial policy will remain tempered, with no share repurchases until after a sustained recovery following the ungrounding of the MAX." Moody's

Moody's says that it might downgrade Boeing again (to A3 or A- equivalent) if debt/EBITDA goes over 2.5 and interest coverage falls under 6 (see risk section).

So if rising debt and negative cash flow is sufficient concern to warrant a dividend safety downgrade to 3/5 (average safety) from 5/5 (very safe) why am I not selling Boeing in our Fortress portfolio or recommending conservative income investors do so?

Because of what FactSet is reporting as the consensus FCF/share estimates (from 11 analysts that cover the company) in the coming years.

Metric 2020 Consensus 2021 Consensus 2022 Consensus Dividend $8.25 $9.05 $12.09 FCF/share $21.22 $27.24 $25.19 FCF Payout Ratio 38.9% 33.2% 48%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

A payout ratio of 40% to 60% or less for most companies is considered safe based on historical payout ratio data. Boeing's payout ratio is expected to remain within that range over the next three years, even with the big dividend growth expected to start next year.

How fast is Boeing expected to rebound from its disastrous 2019?

Boeing Growth Matrix

Metric 2019 Growth Consensus 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus Dividend (YOY) 20.0% 0.4% 9.7% 33.6% EPS -97% 3798% 19% 17% Owner Earnings -179% 206% 73% NA Operating Cash Flow -116% 679% 29% 1% Free Cash Flow 22% -9% 28% -8% EBIT 22% 18% 13% 15% EBITDA 19% 14% 14% 14%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

BA's FCF is the only fundamental metric expected to decline in 2020 due to legacy costs associated with the 737 problems and 777X investments. Those investments are expected to also ding 2022's FCF/share.

In the third quarter we paid $1.2 billion in dividends. And as I previously mentioned, we have temporarily paused our share repurchase program. Our long-term balanced cash deployment strategy and commitment to returning cash to shareholders remains unchanged. However in the near term managing our liquidity and balance sheet leverage are top priorities and will continue to be so until the 737 MAX deliveries resume we execute the 737 production rate increases and see stability in the production system." - Greg Smith, CFO, Q3 conference call (emphasis added)

Boeing's near-term dividend cut risk is elevated but not excessively high and by no means do we recommend selling out of fear of a cut.

Analysts do expect Boeing to raise its dividend by a token amount in the coming quarters to extend its growth streak to nine years. Next year and in 2022 much faster dividend growth is expected, in line with the company's historical norm. Most likely the dividend hike will come in two or three quarters if the 737 is cleared to fly by mid-2020 as currently expected.

Of course, that assumes the 737 gets re-certified soon and Boeing is able to restart production and deliveries (see risk section).

2. Long-Term Thesis Still Intact

Boeing's wide moat can be seen by its above-average ROE and ROIC over time.

(Source: CSI marketing)

Boeing's returns on invested capital can be lumpy in any given year, depending on its new jet design schedule and capex.

(Source: Ychart)

8% ROIC is considered a good rule of thumb for quality companies, and 14% is the industry average. Boeing's 10-year median ROIC is 25% and has been climbing steadily since it introduced the 787 and 737 Max.

(Source: Ychart)

5% FCF margin is the rule of thumb for quality companies and Boeing has historically been above that, and in recent years has seen well above average and growing FCF margins.

My definition of wide-moat includes several profitability metrics, but here's Morningstar's take on Boeing.

In our view, Boeing possesses a wide moat that will allow the company to generate economic profits for the long haul. Morningstar's definition of a wide-moat company requires a high degree of confidence that a company can achieve a normalized excess return over the next 10 years, and more likely than not over the next 20... Despite the current troubles with the grounded 737 MAX, we believe that structural barriers to entry in the aircraft manufacturing market and the substantial expense and difficulty required for customers to switch suppliers provide incumbents with intangible assets and switching costs that solidify their place at the top of the commercial aerospace value chain." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Boeing has 13,000 suppliers it works with, representing one of the largest and most complex supply chains of any industrial firm on earth. Building and certifying a new jet typically takes eight to 10 years and can cost over $8 billion.

Almost no companies in the world have the financial resources to take on Airbus or Boeing, who enjoy an effective duopoly in commercial jets, and an oligopoly in defense contracting.

Moody's also concurs with Boeing's stable wide moat.

The A3 senior unsecured rating broadly reflects Boeing's position as one of two manufacturers of large commercial airplanes and a prime US defense contractor. The diversification of the defense and services businesses helps mitigate increasing financial and operational risk within the company's commercial aircraft operations." - Moody's (emphasis added)

Once an airline begins flying a jet it tends to avoid buying Airbus's alternative since maintaining several models is more expensive.

Since the savings from consolidating processes onto a single aircraft are so significant, many low-cost carriers, such as Southwest, Ryanair, and Spirit Airlines, base their entire fleet on a single aircraft family." - Morningstar

In other words, once Boeing sells a contract for new planes, that creates high switching costs created by

maintenance considerations (most planes fly for 20 to 30 years)

1% to 2% downpayment on planes when a contract is signed (average plane price about $100 million)

20% to 25% downpayment two years before delivery

As long as the 737 isn't grounded for several more years, Boeing's wide moat, courtesy of its duopoly with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), is likely to remain intact. We're not the only ones who think so.

We expect that Boeing will resume 737 MAX production after the aircraft is recertified, to serve the demand proven by the substantial backlog for the aircraft. We expect production rate increases will outpace new customer orders, which will slowly reduce Boeing's narrow-body backlog. On the widebody side of the portfolio, we anticipate modest rate increases from the 777 program transitioning to the 777X program. We expect that the shift toward newer, premium aircraft, such as the 737 MAX and the 777X, and learning curve-based cost efficiencies should help the company improve margins. Overall, we expect operating margins to improve to about 14.5% at midcycle, versus 11.9% in 2018." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Boeing says that it's preparing to build 57 737s per month once the plane is cleared to fly again.

Plane Backlog Monthly Production Plan (Late 2020) Years' Worth Of Plane Deliveries 737 4,406 57 6.4 747 19 0.5 3.2 767 105 3 2.9 777 85 5 1.4 777X 344 in-development na 787 529 12 8.8 Total 5,488 77.5 5.9

(Source: Boeing)

(Source: earnings presentation)

About 65% of Boeing's operating income (across the industry cycle) comes from commercial jets, and its backlog remains enormous at almost 5,500 and is worth $387 billion. That represents nearly six years of production per the company's latest late 2020 plans, and commercial jets come to nearly four years of total company revenue on their own.

15% of operating income comes from recurring services and 20% from the defensive contractor side of the business.

Here's Boeing's total backlog of orders:

commercial jets: $387 billion

defense: $62 billion

global services (maintenance contracts): $21 billion

Total backlog: $470 billion = 4.7 years of 2018 sales of $101 billion

Boeing's backlog is what is likely to create relatively more stable cash flow over time relative to some other industrials. And that backlog is likely to remain stable over time courtesy of a nearly $12 trillion growth market.

(Source: earnings presentation)

In total Boeing estimates it will be able to serve a $11.8 trillion market in the coming decade, and it has just one major rival with which it enjoys roughly equal market share.

In Q3 2019 Boeing had $20 billion in revenue vs $16 billion in new backlog orders or a book to bill ratio of 0.8. That's lower than 1 we'd like to see over time, but commercial jet orders have understandably fallen off a cliff since the company can't deliver any 737s and thus that long waiting list keeps getting longer.

So what is Boeing doing to get the 737 certified as safe and back into production?

(Source: earnings presentation)

According to the FAA's 2019 Joint Authorities Technical Review the company has 1,500 employees working on safety issues, including software updates to prevent future crashes.

It's also updating simulator training for pilots, and of course, Calhoun will be overseeing a major PR effort to smooth things over with airlines, victim families and regulators.

To date we have conducted more than 800 tests and production flights totaling more than 1,500 hours with the updated software which incorporates feedback from across global regulators and MAX operators. We are making steady progress on the second software update announced in June for additional flight control computer redundancy to eliminate the possibility of even extremely unlikely risks that are unrelated to the accidents. We have hosted 545 participants for more than 140 customers and regulators around the globe to experience the software updates in our simulator sessions. We have also conducted 20 global conferences with more than 1,100 participants from more than 250 organizations to help operators and financiers prepare for return to service and provide them the opportunity to ask questions for our teams. " - former CEO, Q3 conference call

Most airlines and analysts expect the 737 will resume operations in the US by mid-2020, with some estimating as early as April.

3. Valuation: Boeing Is Fairly Valued But Insufficient Margin Of Safety Makes It Merely A "Reasonable Buy"

The first thing we look at when valuing a company is the growth profile, generated from a company's long-term growth runway, historical growth rates, and consensus growth forecasts from three reputable sources, and management guidance if available.

FactSet medium-term growth consensus (through 2022): 9.0% CAGR

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 4.5% CAGR

Reuters' 5-Year growth consensus: 6.2% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 4.6% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 10.6% CAGR over the last 20 years (9% to 49% CAGR rolling growth rates)

Realistic growth range: 4% to 10% CAGR

Historical fair value (for return modeling purposes): 18 to 22 PE

We use this to determine whether or not a company can realistically keep growing at its historical rate, which determines whether we use its historical multiples or the Carnevale/Graham fair value rules of thumb which are built into F.A.S.T Graphs.

Given the medium-term FactSet growth consensus, we believe Boeing will grow at the lower end of its historical growth rate, justifying the average multiples its earnings and cash flow have seen over the last 18 years.

Given that Boeing is a duopolist and Airbus can't steal significant market share as long as the 737 Max returns to service in 2020, we consider FactSet's medium-term growth forecast the closest representation of how fast Boeing is likely to grow in the future.

That growth rate corresponds to the last 18 years of growth when Boeing grew at 9.2% CAGR and traded at an average PE of 20.9.

Boeing Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (18 Years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 2.45% $336 $369 $493 13-Year Median Yield 2.33% $353 $388 $519 25-Year Average Yield 1.99% $413 $455 $608 Earnings 20.9 $374 $444 $521 Owner Earnings 12.2 $235 $406 NA Operating Cash Flow 10.1 $241 $311 $313 Free Cash Flow 16.0 $339 $435 $403 EBITDA 11.6 $316 $359 $409 EBIT 16.7 $396 $446 $513 EV/EBITDA 11.6 $316 $359 $409 Average $332 $397 $465

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus, YieldChart)

Note that most of Boeing's historical multiples have been in-line with the Carnevale/Graham fair value rule of thumb (15 PE or cash flow) for even modestly fast-growing companies (4+% growth rates).

The true worth of this company likely lies within the range of fair value estimates, between $241 and $413. I use the average of $332 to estimate Boeing's fair value based on 2020s expected fundamentals.

Classification Margin Of Safety On 9/11 Blue Chips 2020 Price Reasonable Buy 0% $332 Good Buy 10% $299 Strong Buy 20% $266 Very Strong Buy 30% $232 Current Price 0% $331

Next year, one the 737 production is likely to be running at full tilt, Boeing will get upgraded to 10/11 SWAN. But for now, a 0% discount to fair value makes Boeing a "reasonable buy." It will remain in the Fortress portfolio because we fully expect this crisis to eventually pass and BA to return to 11/11 quality.

What does fair value mean in terms of long-term return potential?

Conservative Total Return Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Boeing grows as slow as some analysts expect, and trades at the low end of its historical fair value, then it might deliver about 4% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Most asset managers expect 2% to 7% CAGR total returns from the broader market over the next five years.

Gordon Dividend Growth Model

(Source: Ploutos)

The Gordon Dividend Growth Model was created in 1956 and has been forecasting long-term returns (5+ years) with about 20% margin of error since then. Brookfield Asset Management, NextEra Energy, Vanguard founder Jack Bogle, Investment Quality Trends and the Dividend Kings have all used it for years or decades.

2% yield

5% to 7% long-term EPS/cash flow/dividend growth

-2% to -3% CAGR valuation drag over next five years

4% to 7% CAGR 5-year S&P 500 total return forecast

So Boeing's conservative total return forecast means it could match the market or slightly underperform it.

Upper End Of Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Boeing does return to the low end of its historical growth rate (1% faster than medium-term consensus forecast) and trades at the upper end of fair value, then it could deliver 15% CAGR total returns.

4% to 15 CAGR is thus my five-year return forecast for Boeing right now, which applying the 20% margin of error means 3% to 18% CAGR total returns are most likely assuming the thesis remains intact. That's a pretty wide range created by the long-term growth uncertainty surrounding the 737 Max issues.

So let's take a look at what Boeing is likely to return if it grows as fast as analysts expect over the next three years.

Medium-Term Analyst Consensus Total Return Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Boeing is able to get the 737 recertified in the first half of 2020 and achieve the expected strong double-digit growth analysts expect after that happens, then it could still deliver close to 20% CAGR total returns over the next three years.

The return potential is higher because of the shorter time period relative to my five-year forecasting model.

But just because Boeing is likely to become a fast-growing Super SWAN once more in the future, doesn't mean there aren't risk factors to consider.

Risks To Consider

The biggest fundamental risk for Boeing is that the 737's returns to the world's skies could take longer than expected.

Here's Moody's explaining what it would need to see to upgrade Boing back to A2 or an S&P 500 A+ equivalent rating.

There will be no upward pressure on the ratings until after the MAX program returns to normal, the inventory of aircraft is depleted, and the effects of the grounding on the financial profile have been reversed, including the repayment of commercial paper and other debt used to fund the MAX disruption. Improvements in key credit metrics that could lead to a rating upgrade include debt-to-EBITDA moving below 2.5x and retained cash flow-to-net debt above 40% while EBIT-to-interest approaches 10x." - Moody's

And of course, if the 737 doesn't return to production by the first half of the year, then Boeing's financial could take another hit and see it get downgraded to A3 or an A- S&P equivalent.

A downgrade of the ratings could occur if the grounding runs into the second half of 2020, particularly if aviation authorities identify some other component of the MAX's flight management system that requires updating. Assuming the MAX is re-certified, other factors that could lead to a downgrade include share repurchases that occur before credit metrics are restored to near pre-grounding levels or repeatedly exceed free cash flow, significant cancellations of MAX orders, or other missteps in key aircraft or defense programs that require significant changes. Expectations of sustaining unrestricted cash net of issued commercial paper below $4 billion, retained cash flow to net debt below 25%, EBIT to interest expense below 6x, EBITA to average assets below 8%, and/or debt to EBITDA above 2.5x could also lead to negative rating action." - Moody's

How likely is the 737 recertification to be delayed into the second half of 2020 or even 2021?

Well, the Jan. 8 crash of a Ukraine International Airline flight minutes after takeoff from Tehran that killed all 176 people on board sparked fear of another mechanical issue. That plane was a 737-800, not a 737 Max.

However, the latest update on that crash is that Iran says it mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian airline, killing 176 people. Iran has found the black box which it has not given to Boeing as of our latest source.

More concerning is what the New York Times reported on January 5th. As part of the work to return the Max to service, the company and regulators have scrutinized every aspect of the jet, uncovering new potential design flaws.

At the request of the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing conducted an internal audit in December to determine whether it had accurately assessed the dangers of key systems given new assumptions about how long it might take pilots to respond to emergencies, according to a senior engineer at Boeing and three people familiar with the matter.

Among the most pressing issues discovered were previously unreported concerns with the wiring that helps control the tail of the Max." - NYT

The point is that regulators and engineers are going to go over the 737 with a fine-toothed comb before it will be allowed to operate again. Such newly discovered design flaws might push back the recertification date more than expected, and thus also postpone Boeing's expected cash flow comeback.

What do analysts say about the overall 737 outlook after this latest news? Here's SA's roundup from Jan. 8.

BofA (Neutral rating, cuts PT to $360 from $370) - seeing Southwest's 737 MAX headaches continuing through mid-2020.

UBS (Neutral rating, cuts PT to $360 from $370) - citing concerns about a significant return of 737 MAX production.

Cowen (Cuts rating to Market Perform from Outperform, cuts PT to $360 from $370) - on an extension of the MAX "crisis."

Jefferies (Buy rating, with a $420 PT) - contends BA could generate over $30 FCF/share, but not until 2022.

FactSet has updated all its consensus estimates this morning, so my fair value is based on the best available data we have right now. Note that price targets are NOT fair value estimates and merely represent guesses about where a stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Track Record On Predicting 12 Month Stock Price Movements

The track record on sell-side analyst 12 month total return predictions is hilariously bad. In fact, over the past 20 years analyst forecasts have explained just 0.24% of actual returns.

Our approach is to ignore price targets entirely and focus purely on fundamentals, valuation and risk management.

These are the risk management guidelines that drive all four Dividend Kings' portfolios and my retirement portfolio, which earned 35% last year and beat its benchmark by 50%.

For Boeing, we recommend a 10% or smaller position, because even the bluest of blue chips can ultimately cut its dividend.

Former Dividend Aristocrats

(Source: Ploutos) - MO didn't cut its dividend and is a dividend king adjusted for spinoffs

We also can't forget about valuation and volatility risk, which is where proper asset allocation comes in.

(Source: Dalbar, Lance Roberts)

75% of the underperformance most investors face over time is due to poor market timing or becoming a forced seller (by being overweight equities) during market downturns.

(Source: Dalbar)

Bonds and cash are stable and non-correlated assets that tend to appreciate in value during down years for stocks, 92% of the time since 1945. These are what you sell during market declines rather than undervalued blue chips.

In contrast, all dividend stocks are risk assets that can see ferocious volatility far in excess of peak bond declines.

BA Peak Declines Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = BA

Boeing is a very volatile stock, falling far more during market declines than the S&P 500. This current bear market is its 6th largest in the past 33 years.

We don't point out this volatility to scare you out of owning it, but merely to point out that today's price has no margin of safety to compensate you for the large amount of 737 related risk the company is currently facing.

That's why it's merely a "reasonable buy" and not a good buy, which would occur at $299 or better. None of us have any plans to buy Boeing at this time, we're just holding onto the shares we own in Fortress.

Bottom Line: Boeing Remains A Great Blue Chip To Own For The Long-Term But Is Currently Fairly Valued

Once the 737 is cleared to fly and Boeing is able to ramp up production to 57 per month, free cash flow should soar and easily cover the dividend.

While it's likely the 737 Max crisis won't permanently impact Boeing's long-term thesis, it has weakened it a bit, and rising dividend cut risk forces me to downgrade it temporarily from a 11/11 to a 9/11 quality stock.

Given that the company merely trades at its fair value of $332, we can't recommend Boeing as a "good buy," merely a "reasonable" one. Dividend Kings' Fortress portfolio is holding onto our shares and would consider buying more should it hit a good price of $299 or better this year.

Next year at the annual Master List review Boeing is likely to have resumed 737 production, deliveries and the company will receive an upgrade. It may not be back to 11/11 quality since it will take time to deleverage the balance sheet to pre-crisis levels. We expect it will take two years for Boeing to get back to its former Super SWAN status, though it's likely to remain a reliable dividend growth stock, as long as the 737 Max crisis doesn't get worse.

In terms of long-term return potential from today's fair value, we expect Boeing to deliver double-digit total returns and thus it remains well worth owning in a properly diversified and risk-managed portfolio.

