Superior Drilling Products: Channel Partnership Holds The Key

SDPI Is Unlikely To Improve Shortly

Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) provides engineering and manufacturing solutions for drilling tool fleet management. The company is focusing on enhancing new partnership programs to market its DnR fleet in the Middle East. The larger-diameter DnR tools that are seeing active demand in the Middle East can improve margin in the medium-to-long term. Plus, its agreement with Baker Hughes is likely to include repairing of other tools in the deal. So, I expect the stock price to see improved returns in the medium-to-long term.

However, large-diameter DnR tools require higher capex. Although operating costs increased in the past few quarters following the setting up of new facilities, I expect higher operating leverage due to higher volume. The company has low cash flows but a relatively high debt repayment load in the medium term. I do not expect a rebound in SDPI stock price in the short term, but suggest investors with a long-term horizon to stay invested.

Drivers In The U.S. And The Middle East

The company has agreements with three global oil field service (or OFS) companies for channel partnership and one for service-level partnership in the Middle East. Using these partners, it signed contracts with several OFS companies to supply the Drill-N-Ream wellbore conditioning tool to the large nationalized oil companies (or NOCs) in that region. The DnR tools that can potentially be sold in the region can increase the company’s profitability. Superior Drilling Products has already built and supplied multiple tools in a wellbore, including the largest 12-inch series. Interestingly, the company has started receiving requests for a 16-inch tool. But investors need to reckon that building such a huge tool will involve a complex manufacturing process and will require higher costs.

In the polycrystalline diamond compact (or PDC) drill bit category too, it has been manufacturing diamond drill bit of sizes 16-inch and above, and supplying them to the legacy partner. The longer-diameter tools typically fetch higher margins. Read more on the company’s DnR tools and Strider tool technology here.

Superior Drilling Products’ channel partner in the U.S. is Drilling Tools International (DTI). The company has more than 25% market share in selling DnR tools in the Permian. It earns revenues in the DnR business primarily through royalty and maintenance and repair fees. Baker Hughes (BKR) is the most significant customer for the company in the U.S. It has been focusing on growth opportunities with BKR and adding new customers in the Middle East. Investors may note that revenues from the entire tool life can reach up to $75,000-85,000 when revenues from the sales price, royalty, and refurbishment are combined. Superior Drilling Products earns 8% royalty on fees per run at about $9,000-10,000 as against ~$3,500 per repair, with an average of 8 repairs per tool. In North America, the company typically gets four tools per well and runs 1.2 tools per run. The run rate falls to three tools per well after the initial run. However, it gets the opportunity to run multiple-diameter tools (12-inch, 8-inch, and 6-inch). So, while the refurbishment revenues will decline from the higher run per tool life, it will be offset by higher revenues from royalty fees per run.

Comparing The U.S. Model And The Middle East Model

In the U.S., Superior Drilling Products validates value add through the tools sale price point, the repair price point, and the royalty receipt. In the U.S., 57 different operators ran the company’s tool by the last count. The 11% U.S. rig count fall in Q3, however, affected the performance adversely. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price decreased by 8.4% by the end of Q3 compared to a quarter ago, which kept the rig count under pressure. During Q4 2019, the U.S. rig count has dropped further by ~6%, although the WTI has increased by ~14% during the same period. The rig count in the Middle East has weakened marginally by November 2019 compared to September.

The basic operating model in the Middle East is very similar to the U.S. model, and so, the profitability is also similar. In 2020, the company’s management expects to transition to the tool sale model, which will validate pricing. On the more positive note, the company expects higher value-add through better price points in the Middle East versus the U.S. in 2020. The DnR tool usage is somewhat different in the Middle East from how it is typically used in the U.S., and so, the company needs to customize some of the devices sold to the Middle East operators. After penetrating the Kuwait market, it now looks to operate in Saudi Arabia and Oman. It has plans to increase the regional deployment to 60 tools.

In the U.S., Superior Drilling Products aims to increase the market share of the tool sales to the 16-17% range. In West Texas, it already has a 25-30% share of the market. The company is in discussions with a second partner in North America to continue that penetration. Overall, I think the energy activity is about to strengthen in 2020, although it will not reflect in the OFS companies’ Q4 financial results. But for SDPI, Q4 can turn out to be another solid quarter by top line in international markets.

Analyzing Q3 2019 Performance

In Q3, revenues from Contract Services decreased by 5% compared to Q2. Lower revenues reflect the benefit of a new contract that was signed at the beginning of Q2 2018. The extended tool life of DnR has delayed the requirement for replacement tools, resulting in lower tool sales. I have already explained above how lower replacement tool sales can affect revenues.

On the other hand, revenues from the Rental Tool and Tool Sales segment increased by 36% quarter over quarter in Q3. During the quarter, the company witnessed higher demand for the drill bit and other tool refurbishment and contract manufacturing. On top of that, rental revenue from the Middle East increased, as I explained earlier in the article.

Costs Can Decline

In the past twelve months, there have been two significant additions to costs. One, the company opened a new facility in Texas and made investments there, and two, it invested in a repair facility in Saudi Arabia. In the Middle East, the company’s expense on logistics, maintenance, and tool and repair facility cost increased in Q3. However, its operating leverage of the fixed cost base will start to trend down in the coming quarters as volumes start increasing in these two facilities.

2019 and 2020 Outlook

SDPI management has maintained the FY2019 revenue guidance to a range of $19-20 million versus the previous guidance. Due to the effect of lower revenues and the resulting lower cost absorption, gross margin can range between 58% and 61% in FY2019, compared to 61% in FY2018.

In FY2020, the company expects the revenue to grow by 15-20%. Assuming rig count to stabilize during the year, the expected increase in revenues would stem from the anticipated second distributor in the U.S. Also, with higher operating leverage and volume, operating margin can improve to a range of 25-30% from the current margin in the low 20%'s.

Cash Flows And Debt

In 9M 2019, Superior Drilling’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $1.22 million, which was a 69% decrease compared to a year ago. Although the year-over-year revenues remained resilient, adverse changes in working capital led to deterioration in the CFO in 9M 2019.

The company’s debt-to-equity stood at 1.3x as of September 30, 2019, which was marginally lower than its peers’ average (Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT), Pioneer Energy Services (PES), and NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM)) of 1.4x. Between the borrowing capacity from the revolver and cash balance, the company’s liquidity was ~$3.6 million as of September 30, 2019.

During 9M 2019, SDPI paid down $2.1 million of debt. Approximately $5.5 million would be due for repayment between 2020 and 2021, unless further refinanced. So, the company may have to improve cash flows significantly to avoid further strain on the balance sheet in the medium term.

High Percentage Of Insider Holding

Insiders hold approximately 55% of SDPI’s shares outstanding. Read more on this in my previous article on the company here.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Superior Drilling Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 14.8x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 7x. It is currently trading at a premium to its past two-year average (10.8x).

Superior Drilling’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the unchanged multiple for peers, which means the company’s EBITDA is expected to improve sharply as opposed to an unchanged EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (LBRT, PES, and NCSM) average of 8.3x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha for this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated SDPI a “Buy” in November (includes “Very Bullish”), while none recommended a “Hold” or a “Sell.” The consensus target price is $1.48, which, at the current price, yields ~76% returns.

What’s The Take On SDPI?

SDPI is building and enhancing new partnership programs to market its DnR fleet in the Middle East. The larger-diameter DnR tools that are seeing active demand in the Middle East can improve margins in the medium-to-long term, although these tools require complex process and, therefore, higher capex. On top of its agreement with its principal customer Baker Hughes for the PDC drill bits, the company looks to expand the scope of the deal by including repairing of other tools.

Although operating costs increased in the past few quarters following the setting up of new facilities, I expect the margin to improve based on higher volume. SDPI’s low cash flows can be concerning given the debt repayment load in the medium term. Although the long-term growth drivers are still strong, I do not expect a rebound in the stock price in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.