Tyme Technologies: Why Investors Should Be Bullish On The Eagle Partnership

Now with a healthy cash position, Tyme can focus on getting SM-88 through their pivotal trials and get TYME-18 into the clinic.

I take a look at the company's press release and discuss what I like and what I don't like about the deal.

Tyme Technologies (TYME) is moving closer to a transformative point in the company’s history. Tyme is now working on their enrollment of two pancreatic cancer pivotal trials for SM-88. If successful, these programs will bring tremendous value to the company and their shareholders. So far, the company has reported encouraging efficacy and safety data that hints towards success where many other companies have failed. Recently, the company secured a strategic partnership with Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) that supplied the company with a healthy upfront payment and additional milestones. This allows the company to focus on finishing their pivotal pancreatic cancer trials and progressing the rest of the pipeline.

I intend to review the Eagle partnership details and present what I like and what I don’t like. In addition, point a couple of key catalysts for investors to keep an eye out for in the coming quarters.

Background on SM-88

Cancer cells rely on non-essential amino acids such as tyrosine. SM-88 is a modified dysfunctional tyrosine that is absorbed by the cell. Once in the cell, SM-88 interrupts protein synthesis, which will eventually result in the cell’s death. Thus far, SM-88 has exhibited promising safety and efficacy in fifteen different tumor types and even hematologic cancers. To date, Tyme has started SM-88 clinical trials in pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer, and sarcomas.

Eagle Deal Details

According to the press release, TYME will accept an upfront cash payment of $20M for 10M restricted shares of TYME common stock. Furthermore, TYME will collect another $20M milestone after the conclusion of the “first to occur” of

Hitting the OS primary endpoint in TYME-88-Panc pivotal trial

Hitting the OS primary endpoint in PanCAN Precision Promise SM-88 registration arm

FDA approval of SM-88 in any cancer indication

According to the co-promotion agreement, Eagle Pharmaceuticals will assume 25% of the promotional sales efforts for SM-88 in the U.S. and will obtain 15% of the net revenues. TYME will continue to work on “clinical development, regulatory approval, commercial strategy, marketing, reimbursement and manufacturing of SM-88.” TYME will retain the other 85% of net U.S. revenues and will have the ability to buy Eagle's 15% for $200M. In addition, both companies are considering to assess oral SM-88 in combination therapy or as monotherapy with Eagle’s oncology pipeline that focuses on breast or lung cancers.

What I Like

Overall, I am extremely bullish on the Eagle Pharmaceuticals collaboration for a few reasons; however, the leader is how the deal benefits both companies. For Tyme, they get $20M upfront, which was critical considering the company only had $15.3M in the bank at the end of September. In addition, the company will be rewarded if SM-88 is able to continue to impress in the clinic and regulatory pathway. Most importantly, Tyme has the right to buy back their rights to SM-88 at $200M, which would be a nice option if the SM-88 starts to show commercial prospects on the market.

What is more, the company will now have access to Eagle’s oncology agents which could be used in combination with SM-88 in breast and lung cancer. At the moment, SM-88 is being tested in pancreatic, prostate, sarcomas, but the company anticipates sharing additional preclinical data related to SM-88 in 2020 (Figure 1).

Figure 1: TYME Pipeline (Source: TYME)

If SM-88 is going to expand into multiple indications, it will need partnerships and collaborations to test SM-88 with other leading oncology agents. Eagle’s oncology agents could be the first combinations to hit Tyme’s pipeline.

What I Don’t Like

Despite my overall bullish outlook on the Eagle deal, I have a couple of items I don't like. Firstly, I was hoping Tyme would find a big pharma partner with a deep pipeline and pockets to support SM-88 through the rest of its clinical development and onto the market.

Secondly, Tyme is still picking up most of the bills. I was hoping for a strategic partner who was willing to help with SM-88 development, commercialization, and manufacturing. Eagle is only taking on 25% of the promotional efforts, which leaves Tyme with either “going-it-alone” or finding additional partners for the remaining responsibilities.

Looking Ahead

TYME-88-Panc study’s preliminary median Kaplan-Meier derived overall survival (OS) was roughly 6.4 months at the time of the ASCO submission. SM-88’s OS curve was 6.4 months at the time of data submission (Figure), which is significantly better than Manax et al reported 2-2.5 months of expected survival third line of chemotherapy patients.

Figure 2: SM-88 OS (Source: TYME)

In addition to an enticing OS, the company also reported an 80% CTC reduction (Figure 3), a 60% reduction in the risk of death, and a hazard ratio of 0.4.

Figure 3: SM-88 CTCs (Source: TYME)

Investors need to have these clinical trial numbers on hand when Tyme releases the second study’s results. If the data remains roughly the same, I expect a positive reaction from the market.

Investors also need to keep an eye out for updates in Tyme’s pipeline. The company has planned to announce additional SM-88 preclinical data in other indications. What is more, Tyme expects to progress their second pipeline candidate, TYME-18, an intra-tumor agent for the treatment of inoperable tumors. TYME-18 has the potential to decrease or eradicate lesions without the toxic effects of chemotherapy. Tyme already released in-vivo xenograft impressive results of tumors treated with TYME-18 (Figure 4).

Figure 4: TYME-18 Impact on Tumor Size (Source: Seeking Alpha)

If all goes well, Tyme will advance a program to be IND-ready during 2020, which would hopefully give us early results at some point in 2021. If the preclinical results transfer to human trials, we can expect additional interest from the market and Street analysts.

Conclusion

The Eagle Pharmaceuticals partnership is a major event for Tyme, SM-88, and Tyme's shareholders. Now, the company has a reputable partner who appears to be motivated to grow the oncology arm of their business with SM-88. Together, Tyme and Eagle will work to get SM-88 on the market for pancreatic cancer and other SM-88 pipeline programs. Although I was hoping to see a big-name partner for SM-88, the details of the partnership are beneficial for Tyme, who will get a must-needed injection of cash and will have the option to reacquire the full-rights of SM-88 if they are interested. What is more, Tyme has dosed their first patient in their second SM-88-Panc study, with which the company is one step closer to potentially triggering another milestone payment from Eagle. As a result, Tyme could operate at their current OpEx over the next two years with minimal or no dilution. Admittedly, I don't know if the company will drastically ramp up cash burn with their SM-88 and TYME-18 R&D efforts, but I don't foresee the need for multiple offerings until the company is much closer to commercialization. At that point in time, I would expect the share price to be substantially higher than what it is currently trading at. Therefore, I am looking to add to my undersized TYME investment over the course of 2020 in anticipation of a monumental 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TYME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.