Vipshop: Both A Value-Growth And A Growth-Value Target

The partnership with JD.com and Tencent helps to maintain the dominating position in the market.

The company also picked up revenue growth despite the consistent profitability since its IPO.

Investment Thesis

In our opinion, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), China's leading online discount retailer, has officially transitioned from a growth stock to a value stock. Interestingly, the company has been able to maintain profitability even during the fast-growing period. And when we are finally convinced that the company is a value stock, it's been picking up growth again. Nonetheless, we think VIPS is a good investment target for both value investors and growth investors.

Dramatic Share Price Movement Since Inception

As one of China's earliest E-commerce platforms that were listed in the US, VIPS has experienced probably the most dramatic price movement journey. After reaching an astonishing peak of $30 just 3 years into its IPO with a price around $0.5, the share price went down to the lowest of just $5 by the end of 2018. After another year of solid growth and financial performance, it came back to close to $15, a 52-week high.

(Source: Google Finance)

Even taking into consideration the overall market growth, VIPS's price appreciation in the past 12 months should be highly recognized. The other two major E-commerce platforms, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), returned roughly half (77%) and one-third (50%) over the same period as VIPS did (155%):

(Source: Google Finance)

In our opinion, the key of the outstanding return from VIPS was mainly driven by two aspects:

First, the company has been profitable since its IPO back in 2012. This is truly remarkable when taking into consideration how fast it was growing in the early years. In Q3 2019, the net margin went up to record high at 6.1%, after wandering around 4% for over 3 years. Profitability improvement convinced the market that VIPS deserves a higher valuation with better profitability.

(Source: VIPS Q3 Slides)

Second, just when we got used to treating VIPS as a value stock, its revenue growth went back to double digits again in 2019 Q3 (10% in RMB terms). This helps to boost the valuation of VIPS, as it was certainly undervalued as a growth stock.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

We think VIPS is now at a very interesting stage where it not only has the profitability of a value stock but also the potential of a growth stock. This makes it a unique target for investors on both sides.

Catalyst No. 1: Continuous Partnership with JD.com and Tencent

As one of the largest-scale E-commerce platforms in China, VIPS is not only not competing with its major competitors directly but actually building a good partnership with them.

(Source: VIPS Q3 Slides)

For example:

Around mid-2018, JD.com increased its stake in VIPS to 6.8% through Windcreek Ltd., a subsidiary of JD.com Investment Ltd. Windcreek acquired nearly 8.6 million ADSs of VIPS at an average price of $14.15 per share.

Around mid-2019, JD.com has boosted its stake in Vipshop to 7.6%. The new filing shows that JD.com used its investment affiliates to purchase 5.9 million ADSs, representing 1.1 million Class A ordinary shares on the open market.

Not only has JD.com been purchasing stakes from VIPS, it has also been helping VIPS to get customers from its own channel. As shown in the screenshot below, you can find the link to VIPS on JD.com's app:

(Source: JD.com)

Similarly, although Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is not a direct E-commerce player, it has been working hard to get into the water.

In 2017, Tencent invested $604 million in exchange for a 7 percent stake in Vipshop, while JD.com invested $259 million for a 5.5 percent stake.

In March 2019, Tencent increased its holding in VIPS to 8.7% after purchasing 5.8 million ADSs or 1.1 million Class A ordinary shares this past March with an average trading price of $7.46.

On WeChat, one of the few third-party links is VIPS. Given how important the flow from WeChat is for any external apps, VIPS's partnership with Tencent should be considered extremely valuable.

(Source: WeChat)

Catalyst No. 2: Online + Offline

Another important catalyst for VIPS recently is the acquisition of Shan Shan Group, an operator of brick-and-mortar sales outlets in China. VIPS spent 2.9 billion yuan (about $421 million) in cash for a 100% acquisition of Shanshan, which brings the company a physical sales presence of five existing outlet stores across China (in Ningbo, Taiyuan, Harbin, Zhengzhou, and Nanchang), with five more on the way.

We are excited about VIPS's move into the offline market. In our opinion, luxury/branded retail market is somewhat different from the other lower-priced, grocery-type retail market, where online channel has the dominating advantage, since price is the key driving factor. When it comes to shopping for luxury goods, offline channels are always competitive, since they are able to provide an irreplaceable shopping experience to customers. Bringing in Shanshan outlets will help Vipshop to build a complete online-offline ecosystem and enhance its competitiveness in this market.

Risk Factors

Some potential risk factors regarding VIPS include:

The slowing economy will further stress-test VIPS's business strategy and operating capability.

The company will have to face increasing competition from other platforms, especially the big names. Alibaba's recent acquisition of NetEase's (NTES) Kaola shows its ambition in the premium retail market as well.

Conclusion

We think VIPS's improving profitability and higher-than-expected growth speed presents a unique investment opportunity for both growth investors and value investors. The company's strong partnership with JD.com and Tencent helps maintain its dominant position in the niche market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.