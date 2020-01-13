XFLT: Expect Shareholder Returns Of About 7.9% Moving Forward, Distribution Coverage Ratio Of 71%

XFLT's shareholder returns should be roughly equal to the fund's underlying net investment income, which I've estimated to be 7.92%. Shareholder returns should be quite close to that figure.

XFLT invests in several types of fixed-income securities, including senior secured first lien loans and collateralized loan obligations, all of which generate significant amounts of income.

I've recently published two articles estimating net effective yields and expected shareholder returns for funds investing in collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, some of the highest-yielding fixed-income securities available in the market today. An interested reader wanted me to extend that analysis to XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT), a fixed-income CEF investing in several different asset classes, including CLOs. In this article, I'll be doing just that.

XFLT's shareholder returns should closely track the fund's net investment income, equivalent to the fund's underlying generation of income net of fees, which I've estimated at 7.92%. My calculations imply a distribution coverage ratio of 71%, significantly lower than that calculated by other authors here at Seeking Alpha. I believe that my figures will prove more accurate, as they take into consideration several factors that are bound to decrease the fund's net generation of income, including lower interest rates and increased expenses.

Fund and Industry Overview

A quick look at the fund and its holdings before analyzing its net investment income and expected shareholder returns.

XFLT invests in a wide variety of high-yield fixed-income securities. The fund's current holdings are as follows:

(Source: XFLT Corporate Website - Chart by author)

Senior secured first lien and secured second lien are relatively typical loans. They are quite senior in a company's capital structure, meaning that investors generally get paid first in any bankruptcy proceedings. XFLT generally invests in below investment-grade securities, commonly referred to as junk bonds, which tend to be riskier and more volatile than investment-grade securities. XFLT's loan portfolio seems to be moderately risky.

The fund also invests in collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs. CLOs are basically fixed-income securities backed by a portfolio of diversified syndicated loans. CLOs are divided in tranches, with different levels of seniority, risks, and returns. XFLT invests mostly in CLO equity, the highest-risk highest-return tranche, and the first to experience losses in the case of defaults. The fund also has some smaller holdings in CLO debt, which tends to be significantly safer and less risky while offering moderately lower yields. As such, investors should expect XFLT's CLO holdings to be of somewhat higher risk and yield.

XFLT's varied holdings make the fund a bit difficult to analyze, but I believe that investors should expect something of a cross between Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) or Eagle Point Credit (ECC) and the SPDR High Yield Bond ETF (JNK).

Now that we have a general idea of XFLT, I'll be estimating net investment income and shareholder returns for the fund. A significant chunk of the analysis and writing is very similar to that of my articles on OXLC and OCCI, so long-time readers should feel free to skip any unnecessary parts.

Expected Shareholder Return Calculation

Returns for most fixed-income securities, including senior loans and CLOs, should follow the following formula:

NAV Returns = Distributions + Capital Appreciation(Depreciation) - Expenses

The above formula is, I believe, pretty self-explanatory. Returns can come from either distributions or capital appreciation, net returns subtract out the fund's expenses from both of these.

Distributions minus expenses is equal to net investment income, a GAAP metric, which means we can re-write the formula as follows.

NAV Returns = Net Investment Income + Capital Appreciation(Depreciation)

Fixed-income securities rarely appreciate or depreciate in value, at least not in the long term, so long-term NAV returns should mostly equal the fund's net investment income. Let's take a look.

Net Investment Income Analysis

As net investment income is a GAAP metric, funds generally report the figure on their annual and semi-annual reports, or on their websites. XFLT even provides investors with net investment figures as a percentage of the company's net assets, which is exactly what we are looking for. XFLT generated 10.03% in net investment income in 2019, a very strong figure.

(Source: XFLT Annual Report)

Even though these figures are relatively recent, from September 2019, they are also backwards-looking. Interest rates change all the time, so a forward-looking analysis or calculation would probably prove more accurate, so that is what I'll do. Let's remember that net investment income equals distributions minus expenses.

Distribution rates themselves were surprisingly easy to calculate. XFLT's management provides investors with a list of the fund's holdings, including their distributions, in their website. I simply downloaded the list, and calculated a weighted-average yield of the fund's holdings. Yields are expressed as a percentage of market value. Results are as follows:

(Source: XFLT Corporate Website - Chart by author)

I could not find information or guidance concerning the fund's excessive cash holdings, but investment managers rarely hold cash for prolonged periods of time, and XFLT's cash holdings were also significantly smaller in previous quarters. As such, I believe that XFLT will soon be investing all their excess cash.

(Source: XFLT Corporate Website - Chart by author)

Due to the above, I re-calculated XLFT's distribution rate, assuming that the fund invests their current cash holdings following its current asset allocation. Results were as follows:

(Source: XFLT Corporate Website - Chart by author)

We now have to adjust those figures for the fund's leverage ratio, defined as total managed assets over total common assets. XFLT provides investors with these figures in their corporate website, and the fund's leverage would be equivalent to 1.49x.

(Source: XFLT Corporate Website - Chart by author)

Expenses are also directly calculated by the fund's management, and on a NAV basis, so no need to adjust for the fund's leverage. They are currently equivalent to 6.17%.

(Source: XFLT Corporate Website - Chart by author)

Using the figures above, I can calculate the fund's net investment income as follows:

Net investment income = 9.46% * 1.49 - 6.17% = 7.92%

XFLT seems to be generating significantly less in net investment income today than it did last year, broadly negative results for the fund and its shareholders. Net investment income is down for two key reasons.

First, is the fact that interest rates were down for most of 2019, which will directly reduce the income generated by the fund. As a quick example, a significant portion of XFLT's portfolio is indexed to the 3-Month Libor rate, which was down by about 1% last year:

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

Second, is the fact that XFLT's expenses are set to increase by about 1% due to the expiration of the fund's fee waiver agreement this past September. of the same, directly reducing the fund's net investment income and shareholder returns. To quote from the fund's latest annual report

The fee waiver agreement expired on September 27, 2019. Under the fee waiver agreement, the Adviser had contractually agreed to waive a portion of the advisory fee (Source: XFLT Annual Report)

Higher fees and lower interest rates and distributions combine to decrease the fund's net investment income, directly reducing expected shareholder returns.

Previous authors here at Seeking Alpha have stated that the fund's distribution is fully covered. That was definitely true in the past, but, considering the above, seems extremely unlikely to be true in the future.

As mentioned previously, NAV returns should closely track the fund's net investment income, but can also be impacted by capital appreciation or depreciation. Let's take a look

Capital Appreciation Analysis and Calculation

Calculating potential capital appreciation and depreciation for XFLT is quite difficult to do, as the fund invests in several different asset classes, each of which should be analyzed independently. Due to this, I won't be giving an explicit estimate as I did with the fund's net investment income, but I will analyze the situation and give a rough estimate. I'll start with CLO equity, and then move on the other assets.

CLO Equity Appreciation and Depreciation

Capital appreciation and depreciation are extremely difficult to calculate or estimate for CLO equity. This is because there are many extremely volatile factors which affect their pricing, including interest, discount and default rates, and as these securities tend to be incredibly opaque. Changes in these factors, which can be quite frequent, have an outsized impact on CLO NAVs, especially so for CLO equity tranches, even if they don't necessarily have a particularly large impact on their long-term shareholder returns.

Due to the above, estimating expected capital appreciation and depreciation for CLO equity can be extremely difficult. Luckily for us, we don't actually have to do so. CLO funds are required to calculate a GAAP metric called effective yield, which automatically takes into consideration expected capital appreciation and depreciation. Deloitte gives a particular simple explanation of said metric:

Under this model, investors (as of the purchase date) need to estimate the timing and amount of all future cash inflows from the security using assumptions that were used in determining fair value. The excess of those future cash flows over the initial investment is the accretable yield to be recognized as interest income over the life of the investment using the effective yield method. (Source: Deloitte)

Simply put, the effective yield is management's best guess as to the fund's long-term distributions plus capital appreciation and depreciation. These estimates won't be all that accurate quarter to quarter, due to the impact of changing interest and discount rates, but should be significantly more accurate in the long term, as these two factors don't have a lasting impact on shareholder returns. These estimates are, however, particularly reliant on stable and easy-to-forecast default rates, and could prove to be completely inaccurate if default rates were to suddenly spike during a recession or other adverse economic scenario.

Effective yields were used when calculating net investment income figures above, so my calculations have already taken into consideration management's best guess as to the fund's expected capital appreciation and depreciation for its CLO equity holdings.

CLO Debt and Loans Capital Appreciation and Depreciation

XFLT's other holdings are somewhat easier to analyze, at least in theory. In practice, management isn't required to estimate these figures, so any calculations I do will necessarily be a bit rough. In my opinion, there are three aspects to consider when analyzing the pricing of XFLT's holdings.

First, is the fact that XFLT's bonds are currently trading at 86% of par value. If bond prices recover, as they have during the past month or two, XFLT's holdings will increase in price, boosting shareholder returns by up to 14%. If bond prices never recover, XFLT should still see some small amount of capital appreciation as the fund's loan portfolio is repaid, about 2% per year.

(Source: XFLT Corporate Website - Chart by author)

Second, is the fact a percentage of the fund's holdings are expected to default every year, directly reducing the net asset value of the fund, and resulting in some capital losses for the fund. According to S&P, default rates for non-investment grade bonds are currently equal to 2.4%. Investors should expect capital losses of about under half of that per year, accounting for recovery rates.

Finally, the fund is currently trading at a modest 3.9% premium to NAV. It is a relatively small premium, so I don't expect it to have a material impact on the fund's performance. As such, price returns should closely track NAV returns.

Data by YCharts

In general terms, I would say that XFLT's investors are more likely than not to see modest levels of capital appreciation moving forward. This is especially true if bond prices stabilize, or even recover, as they have during the past two months or so.

Shareholder Returns Calculation Conclusion

XFLT's investors should expect to see NAV returns of about 7.92% per year, equivalent to the fund's net investment income, with some upside potential if bond prices recover in the coming months. Price returns, the actual returns that investors will receive, should closely track the NAV returns of the fund, perhaps a little bit lower, as XFLT is trading at a very small premium to NAV.

Risks and Negative Factors to Consider

From analysing these figures, I noticed a couple of worrying things that investors should probably be aware of.

First, is the fact that the fund currently sports a distribution rate on NAV of 11.2%, but I'm projecting 7.9% in net investment income for the year. If my figures prove accurate, the fund's distribution coverage ratio would drop to 71%, and the fund would be forced to sell a small portion of its assets every month to meet its distributions.

Second, is the fact that the company's expense ratio is a bit high in relation to the interest rate on some of its holdings. XFLT currently has an expense ratio of 4.15% on managed assets, while its senior secured holdings only yield 6.83%, on average. Investors only receive about 2.7% in net interest from these holdings, a very tight spread, and one that is particularly susceptible to interest rate movements. XFLT somewhat makes up for this in their other higher-yield holdings, but I'm not sure that the overall strategy will deliver reasonable risk-adjusted returns for shareholders.

Third, is the fact that net investment income results are strongly dependent on the company's overall asset allocation, which we can't accurately forecast due to the fund's large cash holdings. Depending on how cash is invested, performance could materially change, for the worse or for the better.

Finally, results could materially differ from my estimates if interest rates change, which they do all the time. Still, there is definitely some value in the analysis, I seriously doubt interest rates will increase by enough for the fund's distribution to be fully covered, for example.

Peer Comparison

Finally, a quick comparison between XFLT and some funds that invest in CLOs. I explained how I arrived at the figures for the other funds here. Net yields:

(Source: Fund Reports - Chart by author)

XFLT generates significantly less income, and hence has lower expected shareholder returns, than OCCI, OXLC and ECC. These three funds mostly invest in higher-yield higher-risk CLO equity, so the results are to be expected.

XFLT generates slightly more income than EIC, which invests in lower-risk CLO debt, but only due to the fund's greater use of leverage. EIC seems like a stronger fund, all things considered, but it is still relatively new, and management is still finishing setting it up. Perhaps comparing the two funds once there is more information and visibility concerning EIC's prospects and holdings would be ideal.

A deeper analysis would attempt to compare the risk-adjusted returns between these funds, but XFLT's holdings are a bit too varied to easily do this.

Conclusion

XFLT's future shareholder returns should very closely track the fund's net investment income, which I've estimated at 7.92%. Even though XFLT's expected returns seem reasonably strong, I'm concerned about the fund's increasing expenses, tight interest rate spreads, excessive cash holdings, and overall investment strategy.

As a final point, I'll be taking another look at XFLT once it posts quarterly earnings, to gauge the accuracy of my estimates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.