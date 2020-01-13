TechnipFMC: Financial Engineering May Not Mask Margin Erosion

Source: Oil and Gas People

The debate over the direction of the global economy continues. Oil-related companies like TechnipFMC (FTI) are in focus. The company provides oil services to the Subsea and offshore sectors. A few years ago, capex in the Subsea sector dried up, which hurt the company's business prospects. Subsea is now showing signs of life, and FTI's revenues are growing. In Q3, total revenue was $3.3 billion, up 6% Y/Y. Revenue from each of the company's major product areas rose, except for Surface Technologies, which fell 1%.

Subsea revenue was driven by higher activity in deep-water projects, particularly in Asia-Pacific and the North Sea. Surface Technologies was hurt by headwinds in North America. Subsea growth was underpinned by a strong order book. Activity in the offshore and deep-water markets have shown signs of life, but FTI's growth in orders have been astounding. Inbound orders in Q3 were $2.6 billion, down over 25% Y/Y. However, through the first nine months of 2019, total orders were $20.0 billion, up 75% Y/Y.

The merger between Technip and FMC Technologies from a few years ago married FMC's technology in Subsea equipment manufacturing with Technip's expertise in deep-water engineering and equipment installation. The merger appears to be working as planned, as the company is generating strong orders in the Subsea sector:

Taken together, we reported inbound orders of $1.5 billion in the quarter, which again exceeded revenues in the period. Inbound through the first nine months totaled $7 billion reflecting a year-to-date book-to-bill of 1.7 times. We continue to believe that order growth for the full year will exceed 50%, significantly better than the total Subsea market growth, which we estimate closer to 20%. This high level of growth is coming in the third year of a market recovery and is the highest annual growth rate we have experienced in a decade.



This year's order growth has been driven by increased adoption of the integrated model and the successful introduction of iEPCI was only possible due to the creation of TechnipFMC. While 50% growth will be difficult to repeat, we do see potential for next year's inbound orders to match the absolute levels we anticipate for 2019.

Can the order flow maintain its current pace? Brent oil is in the $65 range. Unless oil prices remain at $65-70 for a protracted period, E&P in deep-water could slow. The tete-a-tete between the U.S. and Iran caused oil prices to spike. There could other be one-off events. However, I below oil prices will be driven by the strength of the global economy, which likely has peaked.

Margins Faltered

The mid-single digit percentage revenue growth was encouraging. However, margins faltered. After adjusting for impairments and restructuring charges, FTI reported adjusted EBITDA of $379 million, down 12% Y/Y. The EBITDA margin was 11.4%, down 230 basis points versus the year-earlier period. On a segment basis, the EBITDA margin for Subsea fell over 500 basis points, while the margin for Surface Technologies was off 680 basis points. Offshore/Onshore EBITDA margin rose 280 basis points.

The fact that blended margins fell 230 basis points implies that FTI is working harder generate to revenue growth. More competition in the space may have hurt pricing power, or there could simply be fewer deep-water drilling awards to go around. At the end of the day, margins are falling and there is no indication they will not fall further. The company has a solid backlog, but revenue could be brought on much lower margins going forward. The slide in margins needs to be priced into the shares.

Will Financial Engineering Work?

Just when I was getting used to the merger between Technip and FMC Technologies, the company decided to spin off part of its operations. The company will spin off its engineering and construction business into Technip Energies. The spinoff's operations currently have an $18 billion backlog and could be poised to capitalize on the global energy transition:

For RemainCo, we believe large-cap service companies and equipment manufacturers are the most relevant peers. This includes a select group of companies that have capabilities in subsea equipment installation and services or capabilities in drilling and completion equipment and services, a global franchise across major upstream basins and a capital structure that provides the financial strength required by our customers. We consider the most relevant peers to be Baker Hughes, Halliburton, NOV and Schlumberger...



SpinCo's strong competitive position in the marketplace is driven by leading capabilities in LNG, a differentiated portfolio of process technologies, the ability to successfully execute the industry's most challenging projects, capabilities and services particularly around front end and project management consultancy and proprietary products and equipment.

The spinoff is expected to occur in the first half of this year. In spinning off the energy and construction operations, management could believe the remaining operations have higher growth potential as a standalone. It is difficult to say whether the sum of the parts will be greater than the whole. In my opinion, the spinoff would come when the economy has likely peaked.

FTI has an enterprise value of $9.2 billion and trades at 7.9x run rate EBITDA (Q3 EBITDA annualized). Based on the nature of the underlying businesses and their growth prospects, the stock appears to be fully valued. I am unsure why a spinoff would cause either of the parts to be valued more than the whole. The spinoff seems like a form of financial engineering to potentially cause the stock to spike higher.

Conclusion

FTI is down over 10% Y/Y. The stock is a sell until the company can grow EBITDA consistently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.