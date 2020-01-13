Revance Therapeutics: A Robust Pick For 2020

Today, we will be studying why Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) is an attractive investment for 2020.

Company Overview

Revance is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative long-lasting neuromodulators. The company’s lead investigational product, DAXI (Daxibotulinumtoxin A for Injection), is being evaluated in a range of aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company is also working on the development of Botox biosimilar in the pre-clinical stage. Today, Revance anticipates several significant milestones in 2020.

A neuromodulator is a large and fast-growing market opportunity.

According to UBS Specialty Pharmaceuticals Handbook April 2018, the global neuromodulator market was worth $4.5 billion in 2018. Of these, facial aesthetics attributed to 44% of the revenues. Muscle movement made up 31% of the neuromodulator sales. Chronic migraine, overactive bladder, axillary hyperhidrosis, and other indications accounted for 16%, 6%, 2%, and 1% of sales, respectively. Hence, Aesthetics and Therapeutics accounted for 44% and 56% of the total neuromodulator sales, respectively.

Decision Resources Group estimates the neuromodulator opportunity to be worth $7.7 billion by 2025. Today, patients want to look good, but they also want minimally invasive treatments. They want shorter downtime, yet meaningful and durable results. Further increasing consumer awareness, coupled with rapid label expansion, is expected to significantly boost neuromodulator demand in the coming years.

How DAXI works

Botulinum toxin A products block acetylcholine (ACH) release from presynaptic peripheral cholinergic nerve fibers. While all approved neuromodulators have a similar mechanism of action, they mainly differ in factors such as dosage, time for the effect to be visible, the durability of results, area of the face covered, and mode of storage and transportation.

DAXI is the first unique major neuromodulator in the past 30 years. Its formulation comprises 150kD Neurotoxin type A stabilized with novel proprietary excipient peptide. According to the company’s investor presentation, the peptide helps prevent botulinum toxin from sticking to surfaces and increases the stability of the neurotoxin molecule.

DAXI is a major short-term growth driver for Revance in aesthetics indications.

The global neuromodulator opportunity in the facial aesthetics space is worth $2.0 billion. Neuromodulators are the most-performed minimally invasive cosmetic procedure. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons Report, March 2018, more than 7 million U.S. neuromodulator procedures are performed annually. Despite these trends, the penetration of facial injectables in the global population desiring aesthetic procedures is only 7%. These numbers highlight the large underserved market opportunity for neuromodulators in the facial aesthetics space.

In December 2017, Revance published top line results from SAKURA 1 and 2 Phase 3 Pivotal Studies, evaluating DAXI or RT002 in the treatment of frown lines. Both trials met all of their primary and secondary endpoints. The trials demonstrated a median duration for treatment for glabellar lines or frown lines of 24 weeks. Further, the median duration for patients to return to baseline wrinkle severity was an average of 28 weeks.

Besides superior efficacy, the safety profile of DAXI was seen to be similar to that of other neuromodulators in the market. The therapy also demonstrated 95% efficacy at week 4 and a robust safety profile in the Sakura 3 open-label study. The clinical results from the Sakura phase 3 program support a 6-month duration on the label for DAXI in glabellar lines indication.

In November 2019, Revance submitted a BLA (Biologics license application) seeking FDA approval for DAXI in the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines. The company anticipates FDA acceptance of the submission in the first-quarter FDA approval in the fourth quarter of 2020. If approved, the company plans to commence commercialization before the end of 2020.

Revance is also focused on advancing DAXI in other cosmetic indications as well as in ex-U.S. markets.

Revance commenced a new open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating DAXI for treatment of the full upper face in December 2019. The company aims to study efficacy and safety as well as dosing and injection patterns of DAXI for the full upper face. It expects trial enrolment completion in the first quarter of 2020. Top line results are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company has already completed enrolment in another Phase 2 study evaluating the dosing and injection pattern of DAXI for the forehead and glabellar lines. Top line results from this trial are anticipated in the first half of fiscal 2020. The company has also completed enrolment in another phase 2 trial for studying DAXI’s injection pattern and dosing regimen for crow’s feet in the upper face. Top line results from this trial are also expected in the first half of 2020.

Revance Therapeutics is focusing on the aesthetics market in China. In December 2018, the company entered into a licensing agreement with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical. Fosun has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize DAXI in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau (the Territory). In exchange, Revance received $30 million as upfront payment. Besides, the company is also eligible to receive additional potential development and sales milestone payments of up to $230.5 million. Revance will also earn low-double digit to high-teen royalty payments on DAXI’s future net sales in Fosun’s territories.

DAXI is also the key long-term growth driver for Revance in therapeutics indications.

The global neuromodulator opportunity in the therapeutics space is worth $2.5 billion. Currently, neuromodulators are approved in 11 indications, such as chronic migraine, strabismus, blepharospasm, cervical dystonia, axillary hyperhidrosis, upper and lower adult spasticity, upper and lower pediatric spasticity, overactive bladder, and detrusor overactivity. The label of these neuromodulators can be expanded to potentially more than 700 indications. Revance is targeting four of the largest indications with the highest market potential.

In Revance Therapeutics’ investor presentation, the company has estimated global opportunity for cervical dystonia, adult upper limb spasticity, plantar fasciitis, and migraine in 2018 to be $200 million, $300 million, $250 million, and $625 million, respectively.

According to Mayo Clinic, “Cervical dystonia, also called spasmodic torticollis, is a painful condition in which your neck muscles contract involuntarily, causing your head to twist or turn to one side. Cervical dystonia can also cause your head to uncontrollably tilt forward or backward”. Revance has already completed enrolment in the Phase 3 ASPEN-1 trial for DAXI in cervical dystonia indication. Top line results are anticipated in the second half of 2020. In May 2017, the company had announced positive top line 24-week results from Phase 2 trial open-label, a dose-escalating trial evaluating DAXI in cervical dystonia.

According to Mayo Clinic, plantar fasciitis “involves inflammation of a thick band of tissue that runs across the bottom of your foot and connects your heel bone to your toes.” This causes severe heel pain. Revance has completed enrolment in the Phase 2 trial to evaluate DAXI in plantar fasciitis indication. The company expects top line results in the second half of 2020.

Revance is also enrolling patients in Phase 2 trial evaluating DAXI in adult upper limb spasticity indication. The company expects enrolment to complete in the first half of 2020. Top line results are expected in the first half of 2021. Finally, for migraine, the company is assessing the path forward and optimal timing for initiating clinical trials.

Since cervical dystonia, adult upper limb spasticity, and migraine are all generally treated by neurologists, the company can focus on a small group of medical professionals. This can further improve its sales force efficiency and cost optimization.

Revance’s entry into the filler market has hastened its transformation from clinical to a commercial company.

On January 10, Revance entered into a U.S. distribution agreement with TEOXANE for the latter’s FDA-approved filler portfolio, which includes RHA (Resilient Hyaluronic Acid) 2, RHA 3, and RHA 4 products. The company has also secured distribution rights for RHA1, which is currently in clinical development. FDA approval for this product is anticipated in 2021.

The agreement has given Revance access to the $1.1 billion U.S. filler market. This market is growing at a CAGR (compounded average growth rate) of 10% and will be a $2.1 billion opportunity by 2021. Revance plans to launch the licensed filler products in the U.S. in the second half of 2020. Hence, the company will start earning revenues ahead of the DAXI launch.

Revance has significant cash to sustain its operations in 2020.

At the end of September 2019, Revance had $209 million cash on its balance sheet. The company’s operating cash flow in the first three quarters of 2019 totaled $103.4 million. Assuming an annual cash burn rate of around $140.0 million, the company has the cash to sustain its operations for around 6 quarters or up to first quarter of 2021. This assumes no revenue contribution or external cash infusion.

Revance may face certain risks.

Currently, there are four FDA-approved neuromodulators in the aesthetics space. These include Allergan’s (AGN) Botox (Onabotulinumtoxin A), Ipsen’s (OTCPK:IPSEY) Dysport (Abobotulinumtoxin A), Merz’s Xeomin (Incobotulinumtoxin A), and Evolus’ (EOLS) Jeuveau (Prabotulinumtoxin A). Botox is the leading neuromodulator approved for a range of aesthetic and medical indications. Other drugs are only approved for the glabellar (frown lines) cosmetic indication. These products can pose a solid competition to DAXI.

Botox has come to represent almost the entire neuromodulator category. Hence, dermatologists comfortable with the administration and results of Botox may be reluctant to switch to DAXI. The longer duration of action may also not be useful for certain patients. Physicians may actually prefer neuromodulators with three months of duration of action for new patients. Some patients may later realize that they don’t like the effect that toxin has on certain areas of their face. Here, the shorter duration will help them change their previous decision. DAXI’s longer duration of action makes it more suitable for patients who have already had neuromodulator therapy in the glabellar area and have faced no issues.

Revance’s future growth prospects are almost completely dependent on the adoption of DAXI. This exposes the company to a high level of business concentration risks. Any negative news related to clinical development or commercialization of DAXI can have a significant impact on Revance share price.

What price seems right for the stock?

Wall Street analysts have estimated a 12-month consensus target price as $34.30. On January 10, William Blair analyst Tim Lugo reiterated the Outperform rating and set the target price at $49. The analyst called Revance an “emerging aesthetics leader” after it announced a deal with Teoxane. On December 1, Goldman Sachs analyst Terence Flynn initiated coverage for the company with a Buy rating and a $25 target price. In October, Wells Fargo analyst Jacob Hughes also upgraded the company’s rating from Market Perform to Outperform and the target price from $12.50 to $20.

I believe that the company’s consensus target price of $34.30 is a fair depiction of the true value of the stock. Hence, I recommend retail investors with an above-average risk appetite to go for this investment in 2020.

