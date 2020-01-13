Cold World: Kohl's Reports Disappointing Holiday Sales

Source: Forbes

The holiday season was strong for certain retailers. Kohl's (KSS) apparently missed out on the strong holiday shopping season. The company reported a decline in same-store sales:

Kohl’s Corporation today reported that its comparable sales for fiscal November and December 2019 combined (the “holiday period”) decreased 0.2% over the same period last year.



“Throughout the holiday period, we remained focused on serving our loyal customers and engaging with an increasing number of new customers. We are managing the business with discipline and we expect to deliver on our earnings guidance for the full year,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “We continue to see momentum in key areas including our digital business, active, beauty and children’s, and solid performance in footwear and men’s. This was offset by softness in women’s, which we are working with speed to address. I want to thank our associates for their exceptional work in delivering a great customer experience during the important holiday period.”

The holiday shopping season is usually positive for retailers. It is the period in which they generate the lion's share of their revenue and profits. Certain traditional retailers like Kohl's faced headwinds for much of 2019. A strong holiday season could have potentially offset such weakness.

Initial reports suggested a strong holiday season for retailers. If Kohl's reported a decline in same-store sales, then it could portend that other retailers may have grown at its expense. Market chatter implied Target (TGT) may be taking market share away from Kohl's pursuant to women's apparel:

Target Corp. is snapping up the market share that Kohl’s Corp. is shedding in women’s apparel and that is driving analysts to downgrade Kohl’s ... Kohl’s reported a 0.2% comparable store sales decline for the holiday season on Thursday, sending shares down 6.5%.



“This negative comp was surprising given the level of product newness, including in women’s, and the ramped up investment spending on its Amazon initiative in the quarter,” analysts wrote.



Prior to the announcement, Kohl’s stock was downgraded at both Jefferies and Cowen. Both pointed to the weakness in women’s, which Kohl’s acknowledged. However, both also say that Target is becoming the retailer of choice in this category.

The narrative makes sense. For much of 2019, retailers like Target and Lululemon (LULU) and off-price retailers like Burlington Stores (BURL) may have been taking share from certain traditional retailers. The phenomenon may have carried over into the holiday season.

In its most recent quarter, Kohl's reported total sales of $4.6 billion, flat Y/Y. Comparable sales grew 0.4%; the decline in comparable sales during the holiday season was a step back. Certain traditional retailers have struggled to build viable digital platforms. Kohl's has gained momentum in its digital business. However, margins have cratered. In its most recent quarter, the company had to engage in heavy promotions to drive traffic to the stores. That caused its gross margin of 36.3% to fall 70 basis points versus the year-earlier period. If the company had to engage in promotions during the holiday season, then its margins may have fallen further.

Its SG&A expense rose over 3% Y/Y. The company has to continue to invest in its digital platform to keep pace with Target and Walmart (WMT). Shrinking margins and rising costs caused EBITDA to fall 14% Y/Y and EBITDA margin to decline 150 basis points versus the prior-year period. A strong holiday sales season could have potentially offset such headwinds. It likely did not.

Lower Earnings Guidance

After the disappointing holiday sales, management expects fiscal 2019 diluted EPS to be at the lower of its previously announced guidance range of $4.75-4.95. After the November quarter, management revised its earnings guidance from $5.15 to $5.45. Kohl's has been beset with higher promotions than expected. The need to invest in the digital platform may make it untenable to cut costs in line with declines in gross margin. The lowered earnings guidance could portend that the pressure on sales and margins could amplify.

Conclusion

Disappointing holiday sales could portend lower revenue and earnings for Kohl's going forward. KSS stock is down over 30% Y/Y and could fall further. Sell KSS.

