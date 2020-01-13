Six Flags: The 9% Yield Has Definitely Got Our Attention

We dissect what it will take for the company to maintain its high payout.

We have been following Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) for some time now. Our interest came as we were dissecting whether we should invest in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) or SIX, as they were two rather similar investments. Ultimately, we went with FUN, although we have since exited the investment. But SIX stayed on our radar, and our curiosity was piqued when we saw the deep dive taken by the stock.

Data by YCharts

The company warned on two separate fronts:

SIX says it now expects Q4 revenue to come in $8M-$10M below the year-ago quarter, which would translate to revenues of $259.5M-$261.5M, well below $286M analyst consensus.



"North America parks experienced lower attendance in [Q4] vs. the same period in 2018 due to softer than expected season pass and membership sales, primarily during the holiday sales periods," the company says.



Separately, it says Six Flags-branded projects in China have not progressed as expected, citing the macroeconomic environment and the declining real estate market in China, which has caused Chinese partner Riverside Investment to default on its payment obligations.



Source: SIX news release

The China Story

SIX's expansion into China was a modest step at using its brand and expertise to diversify overseas.

Source: SIX Presentation

While the long-term potential was there, this current setback is likely to be small in the grand scheme of things. The company's news release spelled this out:

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company will realize no revenue from the China international agreements and expects a negative $1 million revenue adjustment related to the China international agreements that will offset a portion of the revenue from the Company’s remaining international agreements. In addition, the Company expects aggregate one-time charges of approximately $10 million related to the China international agreements and certain unrelated litigation matters in the fourth quarter. For 2020, while the Company does not foresee any significant additional one-time costs or expenses irrespective of the outcome of the Six Flags-branded projects in China, the loss of all the China projects would result in no revenue for that market if Riverside does not cure the default and the Company is not able to engage other partners to complete any of the projects.



Source: SIX news release

We would guess that if this was the only news released on that day, the stock likely would have pulled back less than 2% or 3%.

The revenue decline

The revenue decline though is more troubling. It will come in 9% below estimates and will call into question SIX's ability to grow. The fourth quarter is one of the weaker ones for the company but even then, the hit is likely to be substantial. With a very high percentage of costs and expenses fixed, adjusted EBITDA could likely decline 25% over the Q4-2018 numbers. Taking this to the next step, we can see that free cash flow would likely decline by 40-50%. Putting this together with the Q3-2019 numbers, which reported about $240 million in free cash flow to date, we get 2019 free cash flow numbers of about $266-270 million. The dividend, on the other hand, will consume $280 million in the year.

Is the dividend safe?

At 9.14%, the dividend yield is definitely in uncharted territory for this company.

Data by YCharts

A one-time shortfall is unlikely to break the company's back. At last report, its debt-to-EBIT was close to 4.15X, but we should see that move up to 4.3X. SIX has no immediate debt maturities, and that gives it some time to find a way out.

Source: SIX 10-Q

Assuming the company can find its stride again, the dividend could avoid getting, pardon the pun, deep-sixed. We still think the risk is rather high, as with a payout ratio of 104%, things have to go perfectly for SIX. 2020 is also slated to be a very low-growth year.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The above numbers have still not felt the analyst impacts from downgrades, but our assessment is that both revenue and EBITDA will be flat in the best-case scenario. This leads us to assess the overall risk of a dividend cut as:

Do you still buy?

One reason we avoided SIX was that it was unjustifiable expensive compared to FUN. The last selloff has changed that.

Data by YCharts

But stocks rarely bottom on the first day of such violent selloffs. A good model for investors to follow would be what happened with The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). Notice how long it has taken the stock to form a base after the big drop.

Data by YCharts

Investors who are overly focused on the yield and want to find some way of getting involved might do better selling the $30 puts, if they present a suitable opportunity. The January 2021 $30 strikes last traded at $2.76, and to our mind, that does not offer a good risk-reward. But investors can look out to sell these for at least $3.60.

Source: Author's calculations

That would present a much higher yield than the stock price and would compensate investors well for sticking their necks out.

Conclusion

It is possible that we might have been more constructive on SIX stock if we had a more sanguine outlook on the markets here. As we do not, we have to take a more defensive approach. Bulls are right that this is a premium company, now selling for a decent valuation. But bears may be able to force downside here simply on momentum and possibly on a general market selloff. We will be keeping an eye on this, and if we feel the price is compelling, we will issue an alert for our subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

