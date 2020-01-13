I See The Hog But Where's The Yield?

The most problematic part of the markets at present, in my humble opinion, is the lack of yield. Basically, it just ain't nowhere to be found. We are in a "Borrower's Paradise" and a "Fixed-Income Investor's Hell." The real issue now is "Absolute Yield" and not "Relative Yield." Consider that the 2 year Treasury is at 1.57% while the 10 year Treasury is at 1.82%.

Consider the following data from Bloomberg:

U.S. Treasury Index 1.76%

U.S. Corporate Bond Index 2.80%

U.S. MBS Index 2.45%

U.S. High Yield Index 5.04%

U.S. Muni Bond Index 1.66%

It is obviously apparent that not even "credit risk" helps much, as you stare at the High Yield Index. In fact, I would note that for insurance companies, seniors, retirees, university endowments, pension funds, and other people and institutions that need yield for sustenance, that we are in a very difficult moment. Low yields, which are great for the government's borrowing costs, are a travesty for many people and institutions.

Money managers and the like can wander off into private equity, private placements, real estate projects and other institutional products but for the retail investor, there is very little opportunity for such outlets, and many have lock-up provisions that also make them difficult for individuals. Last year was "Manna sent from Heaven," which was provided by the appreciation in the equity markets.

However, I would not be counting on a repeat performance this year, regardless of the touts and pimps that you might read in the Press. Back-to-back increases of this kind are virtually unheard of and I am not visualizing 2020 to provide anywhere near the appreciation performance of last year. I would even say, carefully, selectively, that locking in some profits now is a very cautious, but rational, decision. Knowing what you have is a whole lot easier than guessing where you might be.

In fact, there is only one sector of the public markets that provides any real yields and it is overlooked, and ignored, by many people and institutions. This small sector is not well understood, in my opinion, and the relative complexity of it, also adds into the mix. These are closed-end funds.

One of the continuing concerns about this sector is leverage. Investment grade issuers have increased their debt/EBITDA ratios recently from 200% to nearly 300%, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve. This is compared to closed-end funds that have leverage of less than 0.50%, as mandated by statute. Consequently, when you are buying equity or debt of a specific company it is highly likely that they have more leverage than the majority of closed-end funds. This is an often overlooked point to consider.

Then there is the issue of the Net Asset Value (NAV) which must be regarded carefully. However, it is certainly possible to drill down, in each of the funds, and look at exactly what is in the portfolios as it is "public information." Then there is also the discount, or premium, to the NAV, which must be considered. If some premium is too high then I discard a specific fund as I am not interested in paying much more than the funds value, though I do take the yield into consideration. My concentration on closed-end funds, by the way, is to obtain yield and cash flows. If I get some appreciation all the better, but I am looking for yield and cash flows.

I also like the funds that pay monthly. This gives you several positives, in my view. The first is "compounding of interest." This means that if some, or all, of the money is re-invested each month that your money compounds. The equation is A = P(1 + r/n)nt.

There are also two other advantages to monthly payments. The first is that each and every month you get to look at your portfolio and see just what is the most advantageous place, to put your money. The second is that you have the ability to use some, or all of the monthly dividend, for living expenses and that you are not dependent upon the market swings to have readily available cash without taking a loss, if the market has turned down.

Because closed-end funds are not an appreciation play, you have to look at them somewhat differently than regular equities. There is certainly the "liquidating value" to be considered but the "principal value" is every bit as important. The dividends to be received are based upon the "principal value" and not the "liquidating value" so that as long as the "principal value" is increasing, your dividends, next month, should go up. The caveat here, of course, is that dividends can be increased, or decreased, and even sometimes there is a special dividend paid at year end. There are no guarantees.

Another advantage to closed-end funds is that they trade like equities. Almost all of them are listed on one exchange, or another, so that you can buy or sell them readily. There is liquidity here, but I also look at the number of shares that trade daily and the ones with limited trading are also often axed from my preferences because there is not enough daily volume.

Then there is the diversity issue in closed-end funds. Some are based upon MLPs or pipelines. Others are based on both Investment Grade and High Yield bonds. Some are concentrated on loans while others are based upon Real Estate. A few even have gold, as their main concentration. There are also equity based closed-end funds with some concentrated on Emerging Markets. There are also a few based upon technology and health care so that there is a wide diversity of closed-end funds to choose from, when you are making your selections.

If cash flows and double digit yields, which can be obtained, in some cases, are an attractive option for your portfolios then I suggest the closed-end fund sector. They are complicated, homework must be done, you may need some help in evaluating them, but they are worth some serious consideration, in my estimation.

Each and every month:

"Show me the money!"

- Jerry Maguire

