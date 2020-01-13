Portola: Still Bleeding, What I'm Looking For Before Buying It Back

I have no position in PTLA and no plans to initiate one, but I am looking for a good entry point to go long.

Background

Some historical matters may be in order.

I am a retired clinical cardiologist with some consulting and executive experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Thus it was natural to be interested in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) when I came across it in 2014 (aka "The Year of Biotech"), as its two late-stage candidates were related to cardiovascular diseases. As my PTLA timeline on Seeking Alpha suggests, I did some in-and-out trading in PTLA in 2014, then bought its early 2015 breakout in a big way. Then I got doubly lucky. The first bit of luck was that the stock ran quickly from about $32 to $45-50 and above. The second bit of luck was that I did not trust the valuation at that point, and also wanted the same funds to do more momentum trading on my latest hot biotech, Regeneron (REGN), which happily had more to run before peaking.

At the end of 2015, following a crash in PTLA that I escaped, I then got unlucky with a portion of my prior PTLA profits, and bought some following a successful secondary offering around $50. This started crashing again, and my last PTLA article was written in August 2016 with the stock around $19.

Both the title of and some quotes from that article resonate today (emphasis added now):

Portola: Bitten Off More Than It Can Chew? AndexXa [the proposed spelling at the time] was not given marketing approval by the FDA, which questioned manufacturing issues and other matters.

This raises questions about PTLA's management, given prior issues at the company. ... Not having been under the wing of a large, profitable company with deep enough management, Portola has, it looks to me, bitten off more than it could chew and digest... I now don't see current management as having much credibility in its forecasts for andexanet. ... Overall, this is a truly unfortunate situation. Andexanet looks to me like a medically important niche product. I hope it can come to market soon. But how big its future is, even if it gets to market, is now less clear than before in my opinion.

I think these comments hold up pretty well more than 40 months later.

So does the final paragraph of the article, which summarizes my current view of PTLA stock:

As far as PTLA, the stock, goes, I see it shrouded in multiple layers of fog. It's difficult to see what "fair value" is here even in a broad range. Often this sort of stock gets riskier as the price drops.

At the time of the article, I had sold most of my PTLA for a loss; later in the year, I sold the rest. My memory is that this was accomplished in the upper $20s later in 2016. Since then, I have not traded PTLA, and have done little trading in junior or smaller biotechs in general. (There's enough risk in the large caps for me.)

PTLA's current management has proposed that Andexxa (Ondexxya in the EU) can be a $2 B annual seller. But as I was perceiving in 2016, it may be continuing to bite off more than it can chew and digest.

This view comports with my observation that PTLA is financially weak and should raise money pronto. The pre-QE, pre-Great Recession rule of thumb that a young, money-losing pharmaceutical company should have 2-3 years of cash in the bank at a minimum has a lot of validity, even though it is often (usually?) not followed these days. Thus, some points on PTLA's balance sheet as a potential catalyst for a downward spiral for the stock follow before getting to the operating issues I have.

PTLA - why buy ahead of another possible fund-raising event?

PTLA closed Friday at $14.76, down 40% on the day. The news setting off the selling came after-hours Thursday: Andexxa/Ondexxya Q4 revenues fell shy of expectations. On Saturday, I listened to the conference call held Thursday; there is no transcript available to me. I did not hear a lot of "new news" on the call, but think that PTLA investors will benefit from listening to it.

According to my reading of the Q3 10-Q, PTLA had 73 MM shares outstanding. Diluted share count was the same as issued shares to prevent anti-dilutive accounting. Including the 8.2 MM options and 1.3 MM RSUs gives a total share count around 83 MM (pp. F 19-20). In addition, I assume more options/RSUs will be issued this year, so arbitrarily I'll go with an 85 million share count, assuming that all options and RSUs turn into issued shares.

Multiplying 85 MM by $14.76 gives an adjusted market cap of $1.25 B.

But shareholders' equity is shrinking fast.

As a placeholder pending PTLA's quarterly reports and forward guidance, I use the $50 MM loss recorded in Q3. Then I double it to guesstimate that whatever shareholders' equity was at the end of Q3, it will be $100 MM less at the end of Q1. That number, $213 MM, thus I estimate equity as heading for $100 MM absent a capital raise.

Given the way PTLA was talking as late as the Q3 conference call, held on Nov. 5, I doubt it has been cutting expenses a lot or wants to do so. In fact, it is talking about beginning a Phase 3 study on another pipeline drug, cerdulatinib.

Thus, I expect a capital raise is coming soon. And, when companies such as PTLA base their spending on optimistic forecasts of Andexxa sales, but then have to raise money at the wrong time, Wall Street tends to push the stock price down as a sort of punishment.

What can PTLA do to raise cash?

I can think of three things, namely:

sell a high-yield bond

sell equity

sell part of future Andexxa revenues.

The first of that list, selling debt, does not increase shareholders' equity. At the cost lenders would require in Q1-2, this still might be the best choice (such as if Andexxa sales are going to soar soon), but it's not especially attractive to a prospective buyer of PTLA shares right now.

Selling equity may be a good choice. In that case, I see no reason to jump into the stock ahead of the raise.

Selling more of Andexxa future revenues could also be attractive, but of course, that simply defers profitability to later, as I would think that any provider of capital would begin wanting revenues to be returned sooner rather than beginning years from now.

In any case, buying PTLA now is opposite to my usual practice of buying shares in companies that are also buying in their stock or in a position to do so. Strength tends to attract strength, weakness tends to lead to more weakness.

The next section shows why PTLA is interesting as a developer of high-quality drugs, but why it is not attractive to me as a financial investment yet.

Cerdulatinib - why should PTLA spend more on this?

Apparently, what PTLA has to show for its time and money invested in this dual-action JAK inhibitor was summarized in a poster at a medical meeting in 2018. As the poster was unreadable on the Web, I'll quote from PTLA's June 2018 press release, New Interim Phase 2a Study Results Demonstrate Broad Clinical Activity of Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Oral SYK/JAK Inhibitor Cerdulatinib:

Seven of the 20 patients in the PTCL [peripheral T-cell lymphoma] cohort achieved a complete response (CR), including: Five out of seven with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL), for an ORR of 71 percent.

Two out of eight patients with PTCL not otherwise specified (PTCL-NOS), for an ORR of 25 percent.

That's the good news; it appears encouraging, as PTCL has a poor prognosis and there are no oral therapies available. But the release also said that:

.. five deaths due to sepsis or septic shock (three of which were concomitant with pneumonia) were considered related to study drug. These occurred primarily in patients with CLL/SLL.

I cannot opine on whether this toxicity would be much of a problem in a Phase 3 study or clinical use of the drug. But what I worry about re investing in PTLA now goes back to the question I asked in my last, 2016 PTLA article. Is it biting off more than it can chew?

If cerdulatinib has a role to play in the rare category of PTCLs, would it be wise to not repeat what happened with Bevyxxa (betrixaban)? In that case, PTLA took the drug all the way through a major Phase 3 multi-center trial, slogged through to FDA approval, but then found it could not market it successfully.

But this effort by PTLA was only done because of Merck (MRK) bailing on betrixaban in 2011. This was what PTLA said at the time:

Regaining full rights to betrixaban represents a transformational opportunity for Portola,” said William Lis, chief executive officer of Portola.

Correct, the opportunity was transformational; the business outcome was negative.

And, the focus on betrixaban probably meant under-investment in andexanet.

Today, PTLA is basically an Andexxa/Ondexxya company. Before investing in PTLA, I would like to see PTLA focus on the main event, and recruit a Big Pharma player to complete cerdulatinib's registrational process with a marketing plan in mind all through the clinical trial process. Prize cash and be satisfied with royalties on cerdulatinib; that's what I'd like from PTLA's management and board.

An example of a successful stock is Vertex (VRTX). One reason it has been a great stock is that it has out-licensed its oncology pipeline drugs as well as its influenza drug. Instead, it has focused on its cystic fibrosis drugs. This could be a good example for PTLA to follow.

The "learn to walk before you try to run" maxim may apply to more than just cerdulatinib:

Should PTLA really be going it alone in Europe?

PTLA spent some time discussing its Ondexxya marketing efforts in the EU on the Q3 conference call. It is going it alone, without a partner. In response to a question, the CEO said:

... one of the reasons why we decided to go at it alone in Europe was because of the very large market opportunity that’s there.

As an investor, I have different priorities I'd like to see PTLA have, including hoard cash, avoid encumbering future revenues, and partner with as large and as experienced a player in Europe as possible. The EU is a large, complicated set of many individual markets. How can PTLA, struggling to establish Andexxa in the US, maximize its opportunities in the EU alone?

Even BMS (BMY) had to turn to an even bigger player, Pfizer (PFE), for BMY's Eliquis to reach its maximum potential.

An example very similar to PTLA comes from the young Regeneron and its first successful drug, Eylea. It struck a deal that has worked out brilliantly: give giant Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) global marketing rights while retaining all marketing rights in the US. BAYRY also assisted with both its vast market knowledge and financially as REGN moved to add indications to Eylea. Why does that example not apply to PTLA?

Concluding remarks - why I'm not buying this sell-off

PTLA has done a very nice job of synthesizing drugs. It may have a big success on its hands with Andexxa, both in the US and internationally.

But I do not perceive the company as focused enough on providing strong risk-adjusted returns to shareholders. Great science is not enough. PTLA's history of going it alone - on betrixaban, Ondexxya in Europe, and so far on cerdulatinib - is not what I like to see in an enterprise with PTLA's balance sheet and operational status. So I'm still on the PTLA sidelines.

On the hopeful side, I continue to see Andexxa/Ondexxya as a highly differentiated drug. Unfortunately, its clinical data is still too sparse for me to see it as more than a niche product. In that setting, PTLA's market cap is in my view as a private investor too high to be attractive, given my view that the company should be much better capitalized. I'd also like to see it rethink its ratio of SG&A spending to R&D expenditures that would better prove the case for Andexxa against its putative competitors in the direct oral anticoagulation reversal space.

Thus, to summarize, I think there could be significant and durable upside from investing in PTLA shares. However, I am waiting to see more evidence that Andexxa has a clear value proposition for many or even most patients who suffer major bleeds while on Eliquis/Xarelto. I also would like to see PTLA engage in more collaborations with large pharma players and do less on its own.

For now, I fear that more downside action could await PTLA shares.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you may have on PTLA in the comments thread. Good luck to all PTLA longs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRTX, MRK, VRTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.