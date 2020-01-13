The Trade Desk: Don't Chase The Stock Here

The Trade Desk (TTD) had an exceptional year, up over 120%, managing to easily outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) despite the mini bear market the stock endured following its August peak. The catalyst for the stock recouping its losses from the 38% drop was a strong Q3 report, with revenue growth up 38% year over year to a new quarterly record at $164.2 million. While the company's growth rates remain robust with double-digit annual EPS growth and high-double digit sales growth expected in FY 2020, we are beginning to see some minor deceleration in revenue growth rates. In addition to this, the company's valuation is no longer very palatable at a revenue multiple near 22, as the stock has had immense trouble with this valuation zone in the past. Based on this, I do not believe investors would be wise to chase the stock here. Instead, they should be patient and wait for 10%-plus pullbacks to add any new exposure.

(Source: TC2000.com)

It was an exceptional year for The Trade Desk, with the stock massively outperforming its benchmark, the Commercial Services/Advertising Group, but also outperforming all of the major averages. The Trade Desk put up a triple-digit return for 2019, with a more than 8000 basis point beat versus Nasdaq 100's (QQQ) 37% return. From an operational standpoint, the company also made major leaps, with record revenue reported in Q3 of $164.2 million and three partnerships cemented with Comcast (CMCSA), Disney (DIS), and Amazon (AMZN). Finally, customer retention rates remained strong for the 23rd quarter in a row, coming in at over 95% for Q3.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, quarterly revenues continue to trend higher at a solid pace, with Q4 revenue expected to hit another new high at $214.9 million based on current estimates. The company noted in its Q3 earnings call that large brands have started with modest campaigns, but have increased spending massively after seeing the results. It highlighted the fact that some increased their ad spend by nearly 800% in only two quarters following their initial modest ad campaigns. The company expects a massive year, with both the US elections and Summer Olympics making for two new major live events. In addition, the continued traction among Connected TV (CTV) as we see more and more cord-cutting and more companies roll out streaming services should provide a further tailwind. As noted in the Q3 earnings call, Connected TV spending grew by 150% year over year, with the most impressive results coming from Amazon inventory, which was up 21x in the quarter. Let's take a closer look at The Trade Desk's growth metrics below:

(Source: Company Earnings Call Presentation)

When it comes to annual earnings per share (EPS), The Trade Desk continues to be a leader in the large-cap space, with annual EPS expected to grow 24% year over year, with FY 2019 estimates of $3.36. This is exceptional growth for a large-cap company and follows up on 68% growth in FY 2018, a year of strong acceleration for The Trade Desk. If we look forward to FY 2020 earnings estimates, the company is expected to see some minor deceleration in its earnings growth rate, with low double-digit growth of 11% expected in FY 2020. While this is a significant step down from the prior-year growth rates, this more moderate growth rate isn't likely to last. Instead, we are likely to see re-acceleration in earnings growth rates based on 20% earnings growth forecasted for FY 2021, given the current estimates of $4.51 in EPS.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

The best growth companies can consistently grow earnings at 12% or more on an annual basis, and The Trade Desk certainly meets this criterion based on its FY 2019 estimates. Even though it could slip below this threshold in FY 2020, this also assumes that the company cannot beat estimates, which it has proven it can do with ease in the past. Therefore, I would not get overly hung up on the deceleration in earnings growth for FY-2020, as it looks like more of an anomaly, partially due to working with a lower revenue growth rate for FY-2020 (35% or lower).

If we move over to quarterly revenue growth rates, we can see quite a bit of deceleration here, though this deceleration is not what I would consider to be material. My definition for material deceleration is a 500-basis point or more substantial slowdown sequentially in revenue growth rates. Q3 2019 revenue came in at $164.9 million, with growth slowing by 400 basis points, narrowly avoiding a quarter of material deceleration. If we look forward to Q4 2019 revenue estimates, revenue estimates are currently sitting at $214.9 million - yet another quarterly record - and this would translate to 34% growth year over year. Once again, this would be a 400-basis point deceleration sequentially, but just enough growth to prevent material deceleration. However, investors are going to want to see the company beat this $214.9 million estimate to avoid a quarter of material deceleration.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

If we look out further to Q1 2020 and Q2 2020, it is clear that The Trade Desk will struggle to achieve better than 34% revenue growth rate - a significant step down from the 38.8% average quarterly revenue growth rate we are likely to finish FY 2019 with, based on Q4 estimates. Q1 2020 revenue estimates are currently sitting at $161.5 million, with Q2 2020 estimates sitting at $210.6 million. These revenue figures would translate to 34% and 31% revenue growth rates, respectively. These lower revenue growth rates will make it more difficult for the company to beat earnings estimates going forward. Fortunately, it looks like FY 2020 earnings estimates are relatively conservative, only reflecting 11% growth.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

Ultimately, while this minor deceleration in revenue growth rates is not an issue, beating these estimates will be imperative for the Trade Desk. The material deceleration in Q1 2019 (41% from 56%) led to a significant sell-off for the stock of over 25%. Therefore, the company will want to beat the current $214.9 million estimates in its Q4 report to avert any downside pressure. The good news is that earnings growth remains stable as long as The Trade Desk can beat FY 2020 estimates of $3.72 and maintain a low-double digit earnings growth rate.

With strong earnings and revenue growth in the most recent quarter and Connected TV Spend accelerating, why wouldn't an investor pay up at current levels and add exposure here at $277? The significant issue here is valuation, which is beginning to get a little ahead of itself. As we can see in the chart below, The Trade Desk has had a tricky time with the 21x price-to-sales level in the past, with the stock touching this level twice in 2019. The first test of this level led to a 14% correction in the stock, while the second test led to a mini-bear market and a 38% correction. Based on the current revenue multiple of 21.76, it makes little sense to be in a rush to add exposure here.

(Source: YCharts)

While there is no reason to believe that history will play out the same for The Trade Desk as it did in June and August of last year at similar valuations, history does often rhyme. Therefore, while we may not see a correction as dramatic as the 38% drop in August, I would argue that a double-digit correction is much more likely, or sideways trading to alleviate the current valuation issues. The only two ways to fix valuation are lower prices or time, and this suggests that The Trade Desk is getting expensive here until one of these two things happens. In summary, an investor is taking on undue risk to add exposure at current levels, unless they're the type of investor that likes to overpay and then sit through a drawdown. The fact that this valuation issue is showing up at the same time that the company is likely to see a minor deceleration in growth rates makes paying above $277.00 for The Trade Desk even less appealing.

While The Trade Desk is a robust growth stock with continued acceleration in its Connected TV segment, the stock has run into a valuation hurdle above $277.00. I do not believe this is a reason for investors to sell out their position, and I see the stock as a Hold, but I do believe that it would be a mistake to chase the stock at current levels. The reward-to-risk at current levels favors being patient with new purchases, and I would view 10% pullbacks as a better spot to add some exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.