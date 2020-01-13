Valaris Plc: My Opinion About The Company's Recent News

It is not the time to invest long term in Valaris, but oil volatility makes the stock an excellent tool for trading.

Valaris indicated that the company had secured about $100 million in new contract awards since November 25, 2019. Also, Premier Oil awarded a one-well contract to the DS-9 Drillship at $190k/d.

Source: Valaris Drillship DS-9 from Valaris.

Introduction

Valaris Plc (VAL) is one of the leading offshore drillers in the world and represents a possible "risky bet" in this very challenging sector, which has been struggling for survival for years.

Valaris could eventually be classified as the number one player in the offshore drilling sector. It covers the entire spectrum of the offshore drilling industry, from shallow water (jack-ups) to ultra-deepwater (floaters), unlike Transocean (NYSE:RIG), which is principally concentrated in the floaters' part since it sold its entire jack-ups' fleet to Borr Drilling.

A few die-hard shareholders strongly believe that VAL has now potentially reached rock-bottom, but that is not entirely what I think is happening yet. I will talk about this ahead in the article.

The recent uptick in the stock price restored belief that the market is shifting direction again, for the better this time. The problem is that it was triggered by factors mainly outside the industry's fundamental issues of slow contracting in the deepwater and ultra-deepwater regions, at day rates and durations that are not sufficient to allow these companies adequate positive cash flow.

It is a sliding concern that is turning delicate, even more, especially for the shrinking offshore drillers' group that has not been forced to restructure under Chapter 11.

However, despite what has been said, the market is still challenging and unimpressive. The backlog continues its natural erosion, and day rates look unimpressive, often struggling to make it above $230k per day with even a considerable number of rigs idle or stacked.

The main reason is that the business model is persistently unbalanced. The balance sheet of most of the offshore drillers presents an excess in debt load that contrasts with the cash flow generated by their fleet. A quick look at historical free cash flow for VAL is a necessary reminder:

Hence, the "risky bet" that I have recommended earlier is still totally valid. Correct only if we assume that the industry will experience a weak recovery starting in the second half of 2020 and despite a lack of conviction on my part. When I use the word "recovery," I am speaking about a global recovery in the offshore drilling industry, including jack-ups and floaters. A recent study by Westwood is not indicating a surge in 2020 so far compared to 2019. I recommend reading the article linked above.

Westwood said on Thursday that the global high impact well count in 2019 was 91 wells, up 36 percent in 2018. Drilling spend was flat at $3.5 billion, however, average well costs fell.





Westwood concluded in its report:

Whilst recognizing that the industry has had a habit of finding gas when looking for oil it doesn’t seem the appetite for finding oil is diminishing. The four most active companies in 2020 are expected to be the European supermajors Total, Equinor, Shell, and Eni, each participating in 14 or more high impact wells. Whilst there has been much talk about the energy transition in 2019, there is little sign of its impact on exploration plans for 2020,

The investment thesis that is the most adapted to the actual situation is short-term trading for the ones strong enough to handle the pressure. With focus and patience, it could be rewarding for traders who use a prudent accumulation, followed by a gradual selling with reasonable targets. The gain eventually made using this strategy could be used to build up a small long-term position that can grow with time by further direct accumulation if the industry is showing real signs of a positive change.

Many of my followers on Seeking Alpha have shifted from their long-term strategy to a more short-term one, and have felt first-hand the benefits provided by this wise choice.

Let's be precise, when it comes to a real long-term investment, your first choice should be oriented to the leading players of the oil industry who make free cash flow and pay a hefty dividend, like BP Plc (NYSE:BP) or Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B). Do not waste time investing large sums in secondary, weak players unless you are a gambler. The money is in the volatility period, and only trading can provide it.

Valaris' fleet composition after the merger with Rowan

Source: Valaris Presentation (montage)

Recent fleet update and analysis as of January 11, 2020

Valaris PLC indicated that it had secured about $110 million in new contract awards since November 25, 2019, when joining the recent gig awarded to the Valaris DS-9 contracted by Premier Oil for one well at $190k/d in Brazil.

The contract backlog is estimated at ~$2.25 billion as of January 10, 2019. Per the recent news update and new award by Premier Oil:

Floaters

1 - The Valaris DS-10 contract extended due to the exercise of a one-year priced option with Shell offshore Nigeria from March 2020 to March 2021. Day rate estimated is $230k/d

2 - Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) announced it had contracted the Valaris DS-9 to drill the Berimbau/Maraca stacked prospects on Premier’s operated Block 717 in the Ceara Basin in Brazil. Day rate estimated is $190k/d.

Jack-ups

1 - Valaris JU-107 contract extended due to the exercise of a one-well priced option with Chevron (CVX) offshore Australia, with an estimated duration of 30 days from late February 2020 to late March 2020. The rig has also been awarded a two-well contract with Jadestone Energy (OTC:JADSF) offshore Australia, with an estimated duration of 115 days from June 2020 to September 2020. The day rate estimated is $90k/d.

2 - Valaris JU-101 awarded a three-well contract with Ithaca Energy (OTCPK:IACAF) in the North Sea that is expected to commence in March 2020, with an estimated duration of 45 days. Day rate estimated is $80k/d.

3 - Valaris JU-75 awarded a one-well contract with Walter Oil & Gas in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which commenced in late December 2019, with an estimated duration of 40 days. Day rate estimated is $50k/d.

Graphs, analysis

Below, I show the significant slide in the backlog that Valaris PLC has experienced since 2015. The contract backlog is now at a record low at about $2.25 billion.

The most crucial segment is still the jack-ups at ~$1.5 billion in contract backlog, or 66.5% of the total backlog. The details are indicated below:

The drillships and semi-submersibles segments combined represent 31.8% of the total contract backlog.

One crucial element is that the entire backlog for 2020 is now about $1.53 billion.

If we compare it with FSR on January 2, 2019, that represented only ESV/ATW, we can see that not much progress has been made since 2019. The backlog 2019 was $1.36 billion, excluding Rowan, which is again a lower start for 2020 (including Rowan) compared to 2019.

Good news: Valaris Receives $200 Million Cash Payment

The company got a good financial boost with the resolution of the dispute related to the DS-5 drillship, which lost its contract with Petrobras (PBR) due to bribery.

As previously disclosed, an arbitration tribunal awarded the Company $180 million in damages, in addition to the right to claim interest and costs, in relation to proceedings the Company brought against Samsung Heavy Industries SHI for losses incurred in connection with the DS-5 drilling services agreement with Petrobras. The English High Court recently denied the parties’ applications for leave to appeal the tribunal’s $180 million damages award. Following this decision, the parties reached an agreement and SHI has paid Valaris $200 million in cash.

At the end of the third quarter of 2019, liquidity totaled $1.83 billion, including approximately $129.5 million of cash and short-term investments and a fully available $1.7 billion revolving credit facility through 2Q'22.

The cash situation was quite weak, and that $200 million is coming at the perfect time. Debt maturities total ~$1 billion to 2024 with about $141 million in revolving credit facility, and it would be a good idea to pay it off with this cash payment (please take a look at the graph below).

As a reminder, Valaris's net debt was $6.57 billion at the end of 3Q'19 with a net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") of 7.9x.

(Source: Company Presentation - October 31, 2019)

Conclusion and technical analysis

Valaris Plc is not out of the danger zone, and the company will need a full recovery, which is not happening despite a noticeable increase in activities in this sector. The following 4Q results in a few weeks will be a stark reminder.

Even the day rates issue has not been solved, looking at the last contract indicated by the company. The DS-9 day rate is still $190k per day, and Transocean has contracted recently its drillships as low as $140k/d. Yes, it was an option being exercised, but the fact of the matter is that one drillship 7G will work for a year at a dismal day rate, period. Nonetheless, it tells you a lot about the reality of the market.

Same for the contract duration, which cannot seem to get above one-year commitment. Perhaps Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) can eventually break that spell with the 31-well contract about to be awarded in Guyana?

Still, the backlog continues to slide, albeit at a slower pace now. But it is not what I call convincing enough to invest for years to come. I was more positive in January last year, and I remember the same comments about recovery, day rates, and multiple opportunities for contracts. What we got at the end is a mediocre performance, with the stock reaching an all-time low below $4 not so long ago. Let's take a look at the trend as of September 26, 2018:

Deep-sea oil drillers are once again riding the wave of investor enthusiasm that next year will be better for profits. But this time [entering 2019] there seems to be a greater chance that it will happen, said analysts at Credit Suisse Group and Morgan Stanley.

Read it and switch 2019 by 2020, and it is what we are reading now. Deja vu effect.

In conclusion, you should not read what I am writing in terms of "positive" or "negative." An investor should reach way beyond that semantic and understand what is at stake here.

It is what it is - the offshore drillers are mostly a struggling group, and we cannot do anything about that. What we can do, instead, is to look at the industry honestly and adopt the best trading/investing strategy. I am a firm believer that with an adapted strategy, you can always make it to a profit as long as you stay focus and act with judgment.

We should not invest a substantial amount in the long term, and perhaps it is still not the right time to invest in this sector. Hope is not what makes a good trade.

The only possible alternative is to trade the industry in correlation with oil prices. Below is my "TA blueprint" that will have to be adjusted frequently.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

I do not agree again with Finviz's interpretations.

First, the general pattern midterm is now a descending channel pattern, with line resistance in blue in the graph at about $7.85 and line support (parallel) in red at $6.20. Finviz's many bottoms are not valid, in my opinion, and the new low in late November proved it.

However, intermediate support could come eventually at the 50-SMA around ~$5.20. The descending channel is generally bearish because the chart is regularly making "lower lows."

Now, from a more short-term TA perspective, I have indicated an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $8.10 and line support at $6.20. An ascending channel is more bullish with "higher lows." I think this intermediate pattern reflects the bullish oil prices we have experienced lately.

If oil prices keep sliding from the high after Iran's boost last week, then VAL will experience a breakout of the line support with eventually a stop at $5.20 or a more severe fall to retest the descending channel pattern support at $3.75 or less (less likely now). At this point, VAL will be a buying opportunity, unless something sinister happens.

One possible strategy is could be to sell over 75% of your VAL position at or above $7.85 and slowly accumulate again at or below $5.20.

In any cash, watch oil prices like a hawk.

