2 Exciting New Companies I Just Bought For My Retirement Portfolio

My retirement portfolio now pays me $21,888 per year in dividends, growing about 7.3% CAGR and doubling every decade. My dedication to a blue chip portfolio and "quality first, valuation second and prudent risk management always" has set me up for achieving my goals of dividend-funded financial independence.

Analysts expect 4.4% growth from MDP which could translate into over 300% total returns over the next five years while you collect an average safe dividend yielding 7.5% (2% recession cut risk).

MDP is the most undervalued company on my 350 company Master List, with a 62% margin of safety that prices in -6% CAGR growth forever.

PII is a Super SWAN quality dividend champion in 2020, that's growing at double digits, 24% undervalued, and offering some of the best low-risk return potential on Wall Street.

Last week I opportunistically added two new companies to my portfolio, PII and MDP. I also opportunistically bought AVGO when it triggered my limit under $310.

(Source: imgflip)

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watchlist article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

Note that due to a crazy January schedule, involving the holidays, doctors' appointments and the Dividend Kings Master List update process, the best dividend aristocrats and best dividend stocks to buy right now series are pushed back until later in the month.

2 Brand New Companies Join My Retirement Portfolio

I normally won't be updating my retirement portfolio on a weekly basis, but last week I was fortunate enough to grab starter positions in two companies, plus have a limit order trigger on an existing position.

Due to the timing of my cash deposits with my broker, I have four more buys' worth of dry powder through this Friday, including my Monday weekly portfolio buy.

Here are the three stocks I bought last week.

Polaris Industries (PII): 9 shares at $94.19

Meredith Corp. (MDP): 25 shares at $31.4 (7.3% yield)

Meredith Corp.: 26 shares at $31.09 (follow on limit at 7.4% yield)

Meredith Corp.: 27 shares at $30.67 (follow on limit at 7.5% yield)

Broadcom (AVGO): 3 shares at $309.53 (limit at 4.2% yield)

Broadcom: 3 shares at $302.22 (limit at 4.3% yield)

Company Quality Score (Out Of 11) Yield Historical Fair Value Current Price Discount To Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential MDP 7 - average quality - speculative 7.2% $80 $32 60% 28-35% PII 11- Super SWAN dividend champion in 2020 2.6% $124 $92 26% 15-25% AVGO 9- Blue Chip (set for a potential upgrade to 10/11 SWAN in Dec 2020) 4.3% $351 $299 15% 10-18% Average 9 - Blue Chip 4.7% 33% 17% to 26%

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, Dividend Kings Master Valuation List, management guidance, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

I bought Polaris on January 7th after it had fallen 6% in two days on no news. Some DK members said that Zacks had downgraded the stock to a buy and that might be the cause of the dip.

I don't speculate about what causes short-term price movements because as my fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale says "once a quarter you get facts to consider, the rest is just speculation."

Here is what I do know about Polaris.

2.6% yield

5/5 dividend safety (very safe)

11/11 quality: Super SWAN

24-year dividend growth streak (becomes dividend champion in 2020)

14.1 forward PE (vs 17 to 20 historical)

12.0% CAGR FactSet consensus long-term growth

1.17 PEG ratio (vs 3.1 S&P 500)

Like most Super SWANs, Polaris has a great track record of compounding both dividend income and wealth over time.

Polaris Total Return Since 1988

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = PII

Super SWANs as a group have delivered about 14% CAGR total returns over the past 17 years, nearly doubling the returns of the S&P 500.

Super SWANs Total Returns Since 2002

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = Super SWANs

They accomplished that with slightly lower volatility, including smaller peak declines during the Great Recession. As a result, on a volatility-adjusted basis, the Super SWANs achieved 83% better returns over nearly 20 years.

The average rolling returns were similarly much better than the broader market across all time periods.

Even the mighty dividend aristocrats were no match for the Super SWANs, which by definition are 11/11 quality and thus as close to perfect dividend stocks as exist on Wall Street.

Super SWANs Vs Dividend Aristocrats Since 2014

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = Super SWANs

Super SWANs were slightly more volatile, though their peak decline over the last five years (as long as NOBL has existed) was 11.6% vs. a peak decline of 19.8% for the S&P 500.

But they delivered 39% better-annualized returns and 36% better volatility-adjusted total returns relative to the legendary aristocrats.

7 Proven Market-Beating Strategies Over Time

(Source: Ploutos)

That's because Super SWANs are the ultimate combination of quality, dividend growth, and lower volatility.

Buying these, especially fast-growing ones, at a strong discount to fair value is an excellent long-term strategy.

PII Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (20 Years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 2.28% $107 $110 $114 13-Year Median Yield 2.07% $118 $121 $125 25-Year Average Yield 2.33% $105 $108 $111 Earnings 16.9 $116 $126 $134 Operating Cash Flow 11.0 $116 NA NA Free Cash Flow 20.8 $143 NA NA EBITDA 10.5 $140 $150 $156 EBIT 14.1 $135 $135 $154 EV/EBITDA 10.5 $140 $150 $156 Average $124 $129 $136

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus, YieldChart)

I bought Polaris at a 24% discount to fair value, which makes it a deep value stock per my quality-adjusted scale.

Quality Score (Out of 11) Example Good Buy Discount To Fair Value Strong Buy Discount Very Strong Buy Discount 7 (average quality) AT&T (T), IBM Corp. (IBM) 20% 30% 40% 8 above-average quality Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health Corp. (CVS) 15% 25% 35% 9 blue-chip quality Altria (MO), AbbVie (ABBV) 10% 20% 30% 10 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality PepsiCo (PEP), Dominion Energy (D) 5% 15% 25% 11 (Super SWAN) - as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street 3M (MMM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Caterpillar (CAT), Microsoft (MSFT), Lowe's Companies (LOW) 0% 10% 20%

The Dividend Kings' Deep Value Portfolio also initiated a starter position in Polaris due to its highly attractive valuation, low PEG ratio, and strong long-term total return potential.

Polaris Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 12.0% CAGR

Factset medium-term growth consensus (through 2022): 4.9% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 15.0% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 15.0% CAGR

Long-term historical growth: 10.9% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic long-term growth range: 10% to 15% CAGR

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 17 to 20 PE

The S&P 500 historically grows earnings and dividends at 5% to 7% CAGR. So do most dividend growth ETFs. Polaris is expected to grow at two to three times that rate once the tariff conflict effects moderate.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even applying the low end of its historical fair value to analyst 2022 EPS consensus estimates shows that PII has the potential to deliver 15% CAGR total returns as long as it grows as expected and returns to fair value by that time.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Deep Value targets 15% CAGR long-term returns and Polaris is now offering that (15% to 25% CAGR return range).

MDP is the opposite end of the quality spectrum from Polaris. It's a 7/11 speculative turnaround media company. However, it's a dividend champion (26-year dividend growth streak) that I and Chuck Carnevale believe in enough to own in our own portfolios. It's also my first communication sector company which now gives me exposure to all 11 sectors.

(Source: Master List)

Meredith is the most undervalued company on the Master List right now and tied for the most undervalued company I've seen in six years as an analyst.

Specifically, it's tied with Energy Transfer (ET) which hit a peak margin of safety of 62% at its December lows. That was following an unprecedented 11-week losing streak for MLPs.

What "Greedy When Others Are Fearful" Gets You

(Source: Ycharts)

MLPs fell for 11 straight weeks and are now up five straight weeks, nearly 20% in the case of ET and MPLX, two names I bought $20K worth of during the best valuations in their history.

I've now bought MDP three times and it makes up 0.6% of my portfolio. My risk limit is 2.5% which would allow me to opportunistically buy it a total of 15 times if it were to fall to a safe yield of 8.6%. That's based on the same risk management rules that I use for all four of Dividend Kings' portfolios.

MDP Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (12 Year) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 3.93% $59 $63 $66 13-Year Median Yield 3.65% $63 $68 $71 Earnings 13.8 $84 $93 $74 Owner Earnings 11.0 $103 $132 $125 Operating Cash Flow 9.7 $74 $107 $98 Free Cash Flow 11.8 $77 $105 $115 EBITDA 6.4 $93 $104 $95 EBIT 8.5 $77 $94 $79 EV/EBITDA 6.0 $93 $104 $95 Average $80 $97 $91

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus, YieldChart)

I used the slowest growth period of the last 20 years, which was 3.8% CAGR over the last 12. Those are the multiples you see above, which are VERY conservative but what the market says this dividend champion growing at 4% is worth.

Conservatively, I estimate this company's expected fundamentals are worth $80 in 2020, and it's trading at $31. MDP is not a value trap, meaning a dying company to avoid.

MDP Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 4.4% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 25.7% CAGR (almost certainly too bullish)

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 4.4% CAGR

Long-term historical growth: 5.3% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic long-term growth range: 3% to 5% CAGR

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 13 to 15 PE

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

This is the medium-term consensus total return forecast, applying FactSet's fiscal 2023 EPS expectations to the 13.8 average PE the market valued the company at when it was growing at under 3.8% CAGR. It's actually 40% CAGR return potential since MDP is down 7.5% today as I write this and F.A.S.T updates the price each morning.

Over the long term, MDP can realistically deliver 32% CAGR total returns if it grows at the 4.4% CAGR FactSet expects and return to its 13.8 low end of historical fair value.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

In other words, the power of a safe 7.5% yield and 62% discount to fair value = a realistic chance to more than quadruple your investment over five years.

Broadcom is my favorite high-yield tech blue chip and is set for an upgrade for 2021 if it achieves management's guidance this year.

Metric Amount Total Liabilities/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 3.4 Total Debt/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 2.6 Net Debt/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 2.2 Total Liabilities/2020 EBITDA guidance 2.8 Total Debt/2020 EBITDA guidance 2.1 Net Debt/2020 EBTIDA guidance 1.7 Net Debt/2020 EBITDA guidance if AVGO sells RF unit for $10 billion and pays down debt 1.1

(Sources: earnings results, conference call, management guidance)

Its leverage ratio is set to fall below 2.0 in 2020 and it remains attractively valued for this year's consensus results/guidance.

AVGO Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (11 Year) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 3.53% $368 $403 $428 Earnings 13.8 $317 $349 $383 Operating Cash Flow 15.0 $382 $426 $431 EBITDA 13.1 $345 $373 $395 EV/EBITDA 13.1 $345 $373 $395 Average $351 $385 $406

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus, YieldChart)

The key price to watch for AVGO is the PE fair value of $317. That's what will allow investors to fully participate in the company's future growth and enjoy long-term total returns of yield + long-term growth.

(Source: Ploutos)

Any price below $317 in 2020 means total returns will get a boost from a modest valuation mean reversion to the historical PE of 13.8.

AVGO Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 13.1% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 13.3% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 12.8% CAGR

Long-term historical growth: 39.4% CAGR over 11 years

Management guidance: 10+% CAGR

Realistic long-term growth range: 9 to 13% CAGR

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 14 to 15 PE

At $317 in 2020, you're looking at 4% yield + 9% to 13% long-term growth = 13% to 17% CAGR total return potential.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the next three years, the consensus total return forecast is for about 12% CAGR. That's because Broadcom is expected to accelerate its growth in 2023 and beyond. Even 12% CAGR medium-term total returns are double what the S&P 500 is expected to deliver over the next few years.

The Gordon Dividend Growth Model estimates S&P 500 total returns over the next five years of:

2% yield

5% to 7% CAGR long-term (historical) EPS/cash flow/dividend growth

-2% to -3% valuation drag

4% to 7% CAGR S&P 500 total returns

The bottom line on Broadcom is

blue chip quality tech blue chip yielding 4.3%

forward PE of 13.2

PEG ratio of 1.01 vs S&P 500 3.1

PEG ratio is what Peter Lynch popularized and is part of the "growth at a reasonable price" segment of my "best dividend stocks to buy now" series.

Lynch is also one of the best investors of all time, delivering 29% CAGR total returns from 1977 to 1990 at Fidelity's Magellan Fund. He accomplished that through a disciplined approach of buying above-average quality companies with PEG ratios near 1 or below.

My Retirement Portfolio Buys Since March 2019

(Source: Morningstar)

Here's what I've bought since I switched to a 100% dividend growth blue chip strategy based on the Dividend Kings approach of "quality first, valuation second and prudent risk management always."

I don't actually buy only 9+/11 quality companies or even just dividend stocks. It merely means that the portfolio needs to achieve my stated goals of

3% to 6% yield

5% to 10% CAGR long-term dividend growth

9+/11 weighted quality (average dividend aristocrat & king are 9.5)

4+/5 weighted dividend safety (average dividend aristocrat & king 4.7)

What does my entire portfolio look like today?

My Retirement Portfolio (100% Of My Life Savings)

Company Ticker Yield Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Weighting Weighted Quality Score Weighted Dividend Safety Weighted Dividend Yield Weighted Margin Of Safety Discount To Fair Value AbbVie -dividend aristocrat ABBV 5.2% 9 4 10.4% 0.9321888101 0.4143061378 0.54% 3.30% 32% Altria - dividend king MO 6.7% 9 4 8.3% 0.7462371825 0.33166097 0.55% 0.81% 10% Brookfield Property Partners (uses K-1 tax form) - BPR is non-K1 equivalent REIT BPY 7.2% 8 3 6.8% 0.5472004454 0.205200167 0.49% 2.03% 30% MPLX (uses K-1 tax form) MPLX 10.0% 8 4 6.2% 0.4978869449 0.2489434724 0.62% 2.84% 46% Energy Transfer (uses K-1 tax form) ET 9.1% 8 4 5.5% 0.441475436 0.220737718 0.50% 3.04% 55% Texas Instruments TXN 2.8% 11 5 4.6% 0.5086732629 0.2312151195 0.13% -1.61% -35% British American Tobacco BTI 5.9% 8 4 4.4% 0.3527341675 0.1763670837 0.26% 0.50% 11% Walgreens -dividend aristocrat WBA 3.3% 8 4 4.2% 0.3353499867 0.1676749934 0.14% 1.58% 38% Enbridge -dividend champion ENB 6.9% 10 5 4.0% 0.4019551344 0.2009775672 0.28% 1.00% 25% Iron Mountain IRM 8.0% 8 4 4.0% 0.3171435102 0.1585717551 0.32% 0.46% 12% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (uses K-1 tax form) BIP 4.0% 10 4 3.1% 0.3072055004 0.1228822001 0.12% 0.08% 3% Broadcom AVGO 4.3% 9 4 3.0% 0.269106336 0.119602816 0.13% 0.39% 13% NextEra Energy Partners NEP 4.0% 9 4 2.7% 0.2441581961 0.1085147538 0.11% -0.67% -25% 3M - dividend aristocrat & king MMM 3.2% 11 5 2.6% 0.2861022497 0.1300464771 0.08% 0.09% 3% UnitedHealth Group UNH 1.5% 11 5 2.5% 0.2786360265 0.1266527393 0.04% -0.96% -38% A.O Smith -dividend aristocrat AOS 2.1% 11 5 2.4% 0.2650537009 0.1204789549 0.05% -0.21% -9% CVS Health CVS 2.7% 8 4 2.1% 0.1696111261 0.08480556304 0.06% 0.67% 32% Innovative Industrial Properties - speculative IIPR 5.1% 7 3 2.1% 0.1477574043 0.06332460183 0.11% 0.53% 25% Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 2.7% 9 4 2.1% 0.1882150119 0.08365111638 0.06% 0.10% 5% Lazard LAZ 4.3% 8 4 1.9% 0.1504700206 0.07523501028 0.08% 0.73% 39% Illinois Tool Works - dividend aristocrat ITW 2.4% 11 5 1.9% 0.2040957501 0.09277079549 0.04% -0.28% -15% BlackRock BLK 2.6% 11 5 1.8% 0.199160031 0.0905272868 0.05% -0.09% -5% Simon Property Group SPG 5.8% 11 5 1.8% 0.1967253688 0.08942062218 0.10% 0.34% 19% Imperial Brands - speculative OTCQX:IMBBY 9.5% 7 3 1.8% 0.1232428385 0.05281835934 0.17% 0.42% 24% Antero Midstream - speculative AM 17.7% 7 3 1.6% 0.112789631 0.04833841329 0.29% 0.59% 37% Apple AAPL 1.0% 9 5 1.2% 0.1055071616 0.0586150898 0.01% -1.00% -85% Amazon AMZN NA 11 NA 1.0% 0.1057316767 NA NA 0.21% 21% Caterpillar - dividend aristocrat CAT 2.8% 11 5 0.9% 0.1019188357 0.04632674351 0.03% 0.01% 1% Albemarle - dividend champion ALB 2.0% 10 5 0.9% 0.09178851068 0.04589425534 0.02% 0.24% 26% Skyworks Solutions SWKS 1.5% 8 4 0.9% 0.06955349214 0.03477674607 0.01% -0.10% -12% EPR Properties EPR 6.4% 7 3 0.8% 0.05569475291 0.02386917982 0.05% 0.02% 3% Lowe's - dividend aristocrat & king LOW 1.8% 11 5 0.6% 0.071289708 0.03240441273 0.01% -0.10% -15% Meredith Corp. -speculative MDP 7.4% 7 3 0.6% 0.04304960704 0.01844983159 0.05% 0.37% 61% Texas Roadhouse TXRH 2.2% 9 5 0.5% 0.04791883032 0.0266215724 0.01% 0.02% 4% Johnson & Johnson - dividend aristocrat & king, AAA rated credit rating JNJ 2.6% 11 5 0.3% 0.0322495504 0.01465888654 0.01% -0.02% -7% Philip Morris International PM 5.3% 10 4 0.3% 0.026550859 0.0106203436 0.01% 0.00% 0% Polaris-Super SWAN dividend champion in 2020 PII 2.6% 11 5 0.2% 0.02359210959 0.01072368618 0.01% 0.04% 20% Average 4.8% 9.2 4.3 100.0% 9.0 4.1 5.5% 15% 9%

Portfolio Stats:

weighted yield: 5.5%

weighted quality score: 9.0/11 blue chip

weighted dividend safety: 4.1/5 (above-average)

weighted discount to fair value 15%

weighted price to cash flow: 9.9 (vs 15 rule of thumb)

weighted forward PE: 12.6 (vs 18.5 S&P 500)

long-term EPS/cash flow/dividend growth forecast (Morningstar): 7% to 8% CAGR (vs 5% to 7% historical S&P 500 and most dividend growth ETFs)

total return potential (ignoring valuation): 12.5% to 13.5% (vs 9.2% CAGR historical S&P 500)

(Source: Morningstar)

I'm gradually and opportunistically diversifying towards a balanced value/yield and growth approach. 46% of my savings are now invested in core/growth companies, though aggressive opportunistic buying in value stocks means that will always remain a major part of my portfolio.

(Source: Morningstar)

When I began I made plenty of mistakes including being about 60% in small-cap, high-risk energy stocks.

Now, I'm firmly within my risk management guidelines. Not just do I sleep well at night but my results are getting steadily better as I pursue a sound and disciplined strategy of buying above average quality companies at below-average prices. Then I just wait for management to work hard so one day I won't have to.

(Source: imgflip)

That's because my Portfolio's goal is the same as all Dividend Kings portfolios I run.

So let's take a look at my dividend profile, which is the cornerstone of my quest for financial independence.

Dividend Profile

Total Portfolio Income Average Monthly Income Average Daily Income Net Yield On Invested Capital $21,888 $1,824 $59.97 6.7%

Dividend Accrual Rate: $1 every 24 minutes of the year

5-year organic dividend growth rate: 13.0% CAGR

long-term expected dividend growth rate: 7% to 8% CAGR

Portfolio Income Forecast

Years From Now Annual Portfolio Income Daily Dividends Hourly Dividends 5 $31,132 $85.3 $3.55 10 $44,280 $121.3 $5.05 15 $62,980 $172.5 $7.19 20 $89,578 $245.4 $10.23 25 $127,409 $349.1 $14.54 30 $181,217 $496.5 $20.69 35 $257,749 $706.2 $29.42 40 $366,602 $1,004.4 $41.85 45 $521,427 $1,428.6 $59.52 50 $741,639 $2,031.9 $84.66

This is how my portfolio income would grow if I achieve Morningstar's 7.3% CAGR long-term dividend growth rate and never reinvested any dividends or added additional savings to the portfolio.

My focus is on passive income, so that my empire of companies works hard for me and sends me a cut of those profits every day (on average).

Bottom Line: 2020 Starts Out With A Bang And Two Brand New Companies For My Portfolio

The only thing I can tell you will happen with certainty in any given year are three things

unexpected current events will temporarily spook the market

doomsday market crash predictions will frequently hit the headlines and almost always be wrong

something great will always be on sale no matter how high the market soars

Last week I was able to purchase an 11/11 quality Super SWAN future dividend champion (dividend aristocrat if it were in the S&P 500) at a 24% discount to fair value. Polaris can realistically deliver me 15% to 25% CAGR long-term total returns as long as its thesis remains intact.

I was also able to pick up a more speculative media company, also a dividend champion, for five times forward earnings. That's a valuation that prices in about -6% CAGR growth forever, despite the fact that analysts expect MDP to grow at 4% over time.

For context, at the March 2009 lows, the forward PE on the S&P 500 hit 10.3. Even 11 years into a bull market you can still find quality stocks trading at half of severe bear market valuations.

Finally, I was able to scoop up more shares of fast-growing, high-yield tech blue chip Broadcom, at a modest discount that helps me with my goal of boosting my portfolio's long-term growth profile.

These three companies, PII, MDP, and AVGO might not be right for you. But rest assured that, armed with a Master List of over 350 companies that I can sort by discount to fair value, long-term growth rate, PEG, and numerous other important factors, I will continue to provide reasonable and prudent recommendations in the years and decades to come.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our valuation/total return potential lists. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

30 exclusive articles per month

Our upcoming weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support



exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library

Price Goes Up By $50 Per Year February 1st, Lock In The Current Price Forever By Joining Today Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PII, MDP, AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns PII, MDP, and AVGO in our portfolios.