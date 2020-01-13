ADT: Not Safe Yet

The company is a bit too aggressive in using leverage to make it a safe investment, as earnings metrics and free cash flow statements remain tricky to reconcile.

ADT (ADT) has been a name which I covered after it went public with the latest thesis dating back to March of 2019. In that article, I concluded that ADT was still no safe investment. Reasons for this conclusion include high leverage, adjusted earnings metrics, lack of earnings at large, all in combination with lack of growth.

After the public offering in January of 2018 failed, shares steadily fell to $6-7 in March of last year. Ever since the road has been quite rocky, as shares actually hit a low of $4 and change this past summer, recovered sharply to $9 in November, and now trade at $6 and change again. Remember that the underwriting syndicate initially aimed to sell the stock at $18 per share, while the offer price has been cut to $14; so far ADT has been far from a winner.

The Thesis

The potential and promise of the business is simple and that is ADT is the largest security firm in North America, which is looking to play a leading role in consolidating this fragmented market. Despite a leadership position and some operational improvements seen around the time of the IPO, I shunned the shares given the leverage employed and the innovative ways designed by technology names which can impair its business as well.

ADT holds about a 30% market share for security services provided to consumers and small businesses. Needless to say, scale is key with regards to installations and maintenance of the systems. Unlike a SaaS or PaaS business model, ADT operates a somewhat similar business as many of the contracts of the business have a 3-5 year contract period, providing great visibility for future cash flows.

The Original Thesis

The initial thesis on ADT was that at the first day of trading at $12 and change, the enterprise value of the business amounted to $19 billion. That was split roughly half and half between the equity valuation and net debt. With sales of $4.3 billion and EBITDA running at $2.35 billion, the business was valued at 4 times sales, while leverage came in at 4 times EBITDA as well.

That multiple is a bit misleading as a whopping $1.88 billion of the EBITDA component is comprised out of D&A. With $470 million in EBIT remaining, pretty much all the earnings power is left to servicing the +$9 billion in net debt load of the business at the time. While ADT said that the D&A component is larger than the capital spending of $135 million at the time, that definition of capital spending was far too narrow.

Pegging realistic cash flow per share at around $0.75 per share, the business was valued at a market multiple, while the underlying business was facing real struggles and simply has too much leverage taken on.

Trends Since The IPO

In 2018, ADT announced a few bolt-on acquisitions to bolster the business including Aronson Security Group, Acme Security Systems, Secure Designs, and Red Hawk Fir & Security. According to the cash flow statement, the company spent about $350 million on those deals in 2018.

2018 sales were up 6% to $4.58 billion as the deals announced in 2018 probably added about $100 million to the revenue growth number (or perhaps a bit more), suggesting some organic growth has been delivered upon. The company saw EBITDA increase by 4% to $2.45 billion. While the company saw sales grow to $5.0 billion at the midpoint of the guided range, EBITDA was set to rise to just $2.46-$2.50 billion.

Needless to say given the limited EBIT contribution and steep financing costs, the business was not profitable as it reported a net loss of $0.81 per share based on GAAP accounting. The adjusted loss came in at $0.16 per share, all based on a share count of 748 million. First-quarter results for 2019 were according to plan, as the company reiterated the full-year guidance. Shares fell towards the $5 mark in August upon the release of the second-quarter results.

This is despite the fact that the company hiked the full-year sales guidance by $75 million to a midpoint of $5.075 billion and hiked the low end of the full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance towards $2.47 billion. With net debt at $9.8 billion, leverage is stable at 4 times, although the company is not delivering on any debt reduction in absolute or relative basis.

By early October, shares recovered to $6 and change as the company announced the sale of ADT Canada to TELUS (NYSE:TU) in a CAD700 million deal. Assuming a 0.75 exchange rate, ADT is pretty much paying out all of the proceeds to investors in the form of a special dividend of $0.70 per share, equal to about $550 million.

The $229 million revenues leaving the door suggest that ADT received a 2.4 times sales multiple. While this multiple is on the low side, given that ADT trades at a 2.7 times multiple at $7 per share, it is disappointing to see that none of the proceeds are used to reduce leverage.

In November third-quarter results pushed shares up to a high of $9. Despite the completion of the sale of the Canadian activities two months before the year ended, ADT reiterated the full-year guidance. If I do not assume seasonality, the Canadian activities would otherwise have contributed about $40 million in sales for the past two months of the year.

The company is still posting substantial GAAP losses and narrowing adjusted losses. The issue is that the both earnings metrics do not paint a very realistic picture, as ADT reported year-to-date free cash flows before special items of $459 million for the first nine months of the year. Based on the full-year guidance of $590 million, free cash flow power of $0.80 per share looks highly compelling, yet that is before extraordinary items as investors have real issues with the aggressive accounting of the business.

Enthusiasm faded a bit again in December and into 2020. In January, the company announced the $381 million purchase of Defenders, its largest independent dealer. The deal consists of a $121 million equity issuance, involving the issuance of more than 16 million ADT shares, while ADT will assume $260 million in debt and cash payment as well. While 2% dilution is no big issue, the willingness to issue shares here tells quite a story.

What Now?

Basically we are more or less in the same situation as we were last year with the stock price trading largely unchanged at $6 and change now compared to spring of 2019. While shareholders have received a special dividend of $0.70 per share and ADT has seen some growth, the leverage situation remains the same and worrisome.

For me the situation remains inconclusive. While the free cash flow power is quite compelling at low double digits and it is comforting to see revenue growth, the issue is that of the leverage, the lack of "real" earnings and consistent emergence of special items distorting the P&L.

The problem is that it is hard to gauge the real profitability of the company as GAAP and non-GAAP earnings are not telling the entire picture, as capital spending (including all the kinds of customer acquisition costs) lags compared to depreciation and amortization charges. The other risk is of course that of a competitive threat and technology names arriving to overthrow ADT's solutions.

Hence, I am still reiterating my cautious and neutral view as I look to reconcile the gap between adjusted earnings and adjusted free cash flows further into the year. I see the appeal in terms of the cash flow power at this level, yet still believe that ADT is far from a very safe investment at this point, with management aggressively employing leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.