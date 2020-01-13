Ventas: Pray For Strength, Because You Won't Like The Guidance

There are some serious headwinds for senior housing in 2020 and guidance might really disappoint.

The bulls still need to be extra cautious as consensus is thinking that Q4-2019 is an outlier.

We are relatively neutral on VTR as the short case has been catalyzed and it is unwise to push our luck here.

When we last covered Ventas Inc. (VTR), we left with the message that $55 was a good point to cover the short position we had recommended earlier. Specifically we suggested:

At $55, it is now near 15X trailing FFO. While investors can argue that is cheap, we cannot make the case here, as there is little evidence of stability. At the same time, the market is pricing in the fact that the company is at best a busted blue-chip rather than a growth play on the demographic wave. Based on that, we see less reason to have a strong bearish bias, and are hence upgrading this to a Hold rating from a "get out of dodge" rating. At $55, VTR is probably close to liquidation value of the company, and that also makes it difficult to argue for shorting it down here.

Source: The Lack Of Even A Token Dividend Hike From Ventas

As it happens we continued to get lots of questions on this REIT from our subscribers. We kept getting asked as to why we are not buying the VTR growth story. After all, demographics are rather favorable and VTR has one of the "best management" (their words, not ours) in the business. While demographics are indeed favorable, they do not matter for 2020 as supply keeps overwhelming demand. As for management, everyone is entitled to their opinion. Ours is that doubling down on Senior Housing Operating Portfolio or SHOP, is a colossal error, and we see management as average at best. While we disagree with bulls on those issues, we are here to bring forward reasons that will make 2020 a tough year for VTR. We are taking a stab at this because VTR itself did not give 2020 guidance in Q3-2019 conference call, and instead deferred it for later.

Debra Cafaro Okay. I mean basically what we want to do is address 2020 and our guidance and all the components when we normally do in the first quarter. And when we do that we want to have some of the key underpinnings of that including the 2020 budget, the rate letters, and so on, and see where we end the year. So, I would just defer that conversation. We want to give you the guidance and the parts when the guidance is ready and reliable for 2020. And that'll be in the first quarter.

All About SHOP

We expect good things from the medical office buildings and research sciences divisions. But Net Operating Income (NOI) growth here is likely to be in the 2% range. The focus though is likely to be on SHOP and to a lesser extent the Senior Housing Triple Net portfolio. These make up over half of the NOI and will dominate the direction of VTR's funds from operations (FFO).

The key thing that is happening here is that VTR cannot increase revenues while expenses keep going up. This is a direct problem on the SHOP side and an indirect problem on its senior homes Triple Net portfolio. Margins are still trending down and while bulls think this may be troughing, we have our doubts.

Source: Q3-2019 VTR presentation

The main reason for that is that VTR's biggest cost in SHOP assets is labor and labor costs are moving up significantly.

Minimum Wage Hikes To Produce Strong Flow-Throughs

VTR portfolio is all over the country but there are definitely pockets of concentration.

Source: Q3-2019 VTR presentation

We have highlighted a few of these states. These are states which meet two criteria.

1) VTR has a large senior housing exposure.

2) Minimum wage is going to increase significantly.

Below we can see the actual minimum wage increases in these (and other states).

Source: CStore Decisions

Our analysis tells us that this will have a big knock-on impact on all wages in the state, especially in senior housing where supply of labor is already extremely tight. We have seen this impact already in the last three years as can be visualized below.

The jump in New York is particularly significant and we think margins will be pressured in 2020 across SHOP and Triple Net.

Source: NY

This jump will also put some highly distressed tenants of VTR to finally throw in the towel and go seeking rent relief.

2020 estimates

While consensus is that VTR will see a flattish FFO for 2020, we believe that might be too optimistic. There is a very strong possibility of a negative 4 to negative 5% FFO in 2020. The main reason is that the market has not recognized the risk of minimum wage hikes. The second reason is that VTR pulled all the stops in 2019 by investing $2.4 Billion CAD in a large senior housing portfolio. In fact, VTR had invested close to $3.7 billion at the time of Q3-2019 results.

Source: Q3-2019 VTR presentation

There is no chance of repeating that in 2020.

Finally, VTR had a plan to complete $600 million of dispositions in 2019 ($365.2 million complete as of Q3-2019) and that process would further reduce base rate FFO.

Conclusion

There is a bullish story here in VTR but we think it will come in 2021 at the earliest. We also think that it will come from a much lower base of FFO than most bulls believe. Finally, just a return to growth does not mean VTR will go whizzing past its peak 2017 FFO of $4.16. In fact we think that high-water mark will stay intact for at least the next 4 years. VTR has blown through its balance sheet cushion and debt to EBITDA will likely traverse well past 6.0X in Q4-2019 (annualized). It also has zero cushion on its dividends as funds available for distribution are now matching dividend payments. We recommend investors stay away or sell out of the money puts which yield more than the common shares.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: HOLD