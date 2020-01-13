Ceridian: Not An Ideal Spot To Be Adding Exposure

It was a relatively quiet start to the year for Ceridian (CDAY), but the company managed to close 2019 out with a bang. Not only did Ceridian massively outperform the Software sector (IGV) in Q4 with its 38% return, but it also outperformed nearly every other software stock in the industry. This impressive performance was helped by a strong beat on the top and bottom lines in the Q3 report, and evident accumulation by funds, as fund ownership increased from 406 funds to 444 funds in the most recent quarter. While the company's impressive earnings growth is expected to continue into FY-2020 with estimates for 35% annual EPS growth, the stock is beginning to get extended short term. Based on this, I do not believe investors should chase the stock at current levels, and instead should wait for a pullback before starting any new positions.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Ceridian is a newer company on the US market, with the company having its IPO debut in April 2018. The company is a global human capital management [HCM] software company, with its flagship platform being Dayforce. Dayforce provides several different management capabilities in a single solution, including payroll, benefits, human resources, and workforce management. The company has seen incredible growth in its customer count since going public, with 704 new customers added over the past year as of the company's Q3 results. Ceridian's total customer count is now sitting at 4,169, and revenue per customer grew 7% year-over-year to $127,201. This is exceptional growth, given that Ceridian grew total Dayforce customers 20% year-over-year, while also increasing average revenue per customer.

The company's Q3 revenue came in at $202.3 million, up 14% year-over-year, with Dayforce recurring revenue making up just over half of total revenue, at $109.4 million. The company's recurring services gross margin increased by a whopping 330 basis points year-over-year to 70.5%, which was driven primarily by Cloud recurring services gross margin of 70.2%, which increased by 440 basis points year-over-year. Given this strong top-line growth, it's not surprising that the company expects to put up triple-digit annual earnings per share [EPS] growth this year. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above of Ceridian's annual EPS growth, the company went from unprofitable to profitable in FY-2018 and has not looked back since. FY-2018 annual EPS came in at $0.17, and estimates are currently sitting at $0.49 in EPS for FY-2019. This is incredible earnings growth and is one of the most impressive earnings trends among the Software group. If the company manages to hit these estimates of $0.49 in annual EPS, this will translate to 188% growth year-over-year. Even more impressive, this growth is expected to continue into FY-2020, with estimates currently sitting at $0.66, which translates to over 30% growth. Given that this figure is lapping a triple-digit growth year, this growth is exceptional.

The best growth stocks can grow annual EPS at 12% or more year-over-year, and Ceridian certainly meets this criterion. With 188% annual EPS growth expected in FY-2019 and 35% annual EPS growth expected in FY-2020, the company is undoubtedly a growth stock worth watching for investors. It's also important to note that analysts are generally a little more cautious with newer companies when it comes to earnings estimates, with forecasts often understated. Therefore, the current projections for $0.66 in EPS for FY-2020 may end up being on the conservative side.

If we move over to quarterly revenue growth rates, Ceridian has some of the lowest revenue growth rates in the industry; however, we are beginning to see some minor acceleration. Q3 revenues came in at $202.3 million, up 14% year-over-year, and Q4 2019 revenue estimates are currently forecasting sales growth of 12% year-over-year. While this would lead to a minor slowdown in the quarterly revenue growth rate on a sequential basis, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate, which is more reliable, is actually beginning to rise. I prefer to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate (white line) has been trending up since Q1 2019 and is likely to jump from 12.0% in the most recent quarter to 13% for Q4. If we look out further to Q2 2020, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate is expected to head back to its prior highs at 14%, a massive improvement from the 9.0% the company was working with during Q2 2019. This acceleration in the two-quarter average is quite bullish, and we should see some minor acceleration here as long as revenue estimates are met or beat.

Revenue estimates for Q4 are currently sitting at $224.1 million, with forecasts for $229.2 million in Q1 2020. Given that the company beat its Q3 2019 by $5.8 million, or a 2.5% beat, I don't see any issue with Ceridian hitting these current revenue estimates. Therefore, there is a good shot that the company can see an acceleration in revenue growth combined with its recent margin expansion. This is a significant tailwind for earnings, as it's rare to see a company with both gross margin expansion and acceleration in revenue growth rates. This makes Ceridian an attractive growth stock worth buying on dips, and funds seem to agree based on their recent filings.

(Source: Investors.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, fund ownership has steadily increased since Q4 2018, with a massive jump in both Q3 2019 and Q4 2019. In Q3 2019, fund ownership spiked from 329 funds to 406 funds, a net gain of 77 funds for the quarter, and the most significant jump since the company went public. For Q4 2019, fund ownership increased by 38 funds, from 406 to 444, suggesting that funds took advantage of the dip in Q4 to start new positions. The best performing growth stocks typically have increased fund ownership, and therefore is also a bullish sign for Ceridian. The reason for this is that most funds stick around for at least a few quarters and are looking for long-term performance, so following their footsteps is often a wise move.

Finally, if we take a look at the weekly chart below, the technical picture is showing something similar. Ceridian printed six accumulation bars on its weekly chart in the past twelve weeks, which are characterized by the stock closing in the top 15% of its weekly range. This is a bullish sign as well as it suggests that funds are taking advantage of weakness, with the stock finishing on its highs to end several of the past twelve weeks. This is also a bullish sign and confirms the recent accumulation we're seeing.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So why would we not establish positions based on potential acceleration in revenue growth rates, increased fund ownership, and significant weekly accumulation? The issue is now getting quite extended short term on its daily chart after a 70% rise in just over 50 trading days and the fact that it is more than 35% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line). As we can see in the below chart, this led to a 14% correction in Q2, and a 29% correction in Q3 after the stock hit similar overextended levels. This makes the stock less attractive above the $71.00 level, and patience seems to be the best plan here for investors looking to buy the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Ceridian appears to have the total package in terms of minor acceleration in revenue growth, strong annual EPS growth, and funds that are eager to accumulate the stock based on new fund ownership. However, the majority of funds long from below the $60.00 level based on filings and the stock is overextended short term, meaning that it would be wise to wait for some backing and filling before starting positions. Therefore, I believe the best course of action here is allowing the stock to either undergo a correction or build a new base before starting any new positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.