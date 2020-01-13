WD-40: We Just Cannot Justify This Valuation

The WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has had a stock that has long been overvalued, but the stock has continued to reward us slowly as long-term shareholders. The fact is that this company remains one of our absolute favorite household names, and as a stock, it is one that has performed to perfection over the years, offering slow and steady growth. Over at our service, BAD BEAT Investing, we have started becoming slightly more defensive ahead of the U.S. elections here in 2020, and WD-40 was a name asked about by several members. While we have in the past recommended initiating/adding to positions during market turmoil, at this point, we are no longer recommending it. It is simply too expensive, and even though the slow growth never really justified the growth, institutional ownership was high and so pullbacks were few and far between, and while revenues and earnings grew, we believe the stock will take a breather.

This is largely because much of the revenue growth recently was promotional in nature, and earnings growth was largely a result of tax changes and share repurchases. But now sales and profits are declining. As such, while we are long holders, we are not buying more nor recommending new money be committed. We would need to see shares fall a good 20% before they were attractive, provided earnings held up. The performance necessitates waiting for a further pullback before buying more. The problems cited in the past are essentially what we now consider to be prevalent issues because the revenues and profits are declining. This includes a sky-high P/E multiple, slow/no growth, and negative margin contributions.

The story is the long term, and although we are standing behind this buy-and-hold name as a company, we think the best choice is to wait. It has been a reliable name for decades, but it may be dangerous to chase the stock lower here. With the company's just-reported earnings, we offer our thoughts on the stock at present levels. In this column, we will assess several critical metrics to gauge the health of the company and provide our outlook for the fiscal year.

On the surface, the company is showing some weakness. The headline numbers in Q1 were well below consensus expectations and beneath our outlook for a rather in-line report on both the top and bottom lines. Honestly, we thought the stock would be down more. We will dig into the numbers a bit more and offer forward thoughts. At the most basic of concerns, we worry about margins and the inability to widen them if sales boosts are a result of heavy promotions or expensive new products. There are still key positives to be aware of. Fundamentally, the story is intact long term as a company. It is just too expensive here as a stock. There is no question that WD-40 products have staying power. The company will always have a market for its flagship multi-purpose maintenance products under the WD-40 brand. But performance does not justify committing new money here in our opinion.

The top line under $100 million was surprising

For a long-term holding, we want to see regularly increasing sales. Problems with your long-term stocks can begin to crop up when the top line shows contraction. So, we have to start here. That said, take a look at the last few Q1 sales results:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Growth in sales had continued for years, but this contraction was a surprise. While there is the occasional downside surprise, or the occasional impact from currency issues on international sales, we believe the trajectory of sales growth had been reliable. This was a bit of a red flag for us. WD-40 has both pricing power and is moving its products into new and emerging markets, particularly internationally, so unless promotional spending was cut severely, this decline was surprising.

On an absolute basis, sales for the first quarter were $98.5 million, down from $101.3 million last year. We were expecting it to be $102 million. This was well behind our modest expectations for the quarter. We believed another early start to cold weather in the U.S. experienced in October and November would be a benefit to the sales of the company's lubricating products. That said, overall, consensus estimates were missed badly, by $5.5 million.

International business

WD-40 does a lot of international business, so it is exposed to fluctuations in currency. Depending on exchange rates, this can help or hinder. If we look at the sales on a constant dollar basis, net sales for the quarter were a touch lower. Controlling for currency, sales were $100.8 million overall, which were still down from last year. Currency issues, of course, will be greater the more the company sells outside of the U.S. Unlike years past, recent quarters have seen currency as a benefit to the company. The growth internationally is one of the key strengths of WD-40 as it is seeing penetration in new markets. Let's dig in to understand where the company is seeing growth globally.

In general, sales are growing internationally long term, but they were down badly for the quarter in Asia-Pacific. Given the over 170 countries the products are sold in, some markets may overperform, while others may underperform, so this is expected. We do, however, keep on watch for a trend. The trend of late is growth in the Americas and EMEA, while there have been declines in Asia-Pacific, mostly due to currency issues. Overall, net sales by segment for the quarter were 47% in the Americas, 40% in EMEA, and 13% in the Asia-Pacific region. This continues a trend of higher international sales than the Americas.

Sales in the Americas fell 2% due to lower maintenance product sales. This sales decrease was primarily due to lower sales of WD-40 Specialist as a result of a lower level of promotional activities versus last year. So, as we said earlier, the promotional spending had been a big reason for growing sales in recent years. Sales in EMEA increased 1% in the quarter on the back of strong sales of 1001 Carpet Fresh. However, this sales increase was primarily driven by the impacts of digital marketing associated with the brand. Sales in EMEA also increased due to higher sales of WD-40 Specialist in the segment which increased 10%. In Asia, they were down 15% from last year. There was a 21% decrease in sales in the segment's distributor markets as a result of the timing of customer orders, and a 23% decline in sales in China. Further, exchange rates weighed. Controlling for these issues, sales were down a bit less, falling 13%.

Looking ahead, we expect to see the company get a bit promotional in Asia-Pacific to try and increase sales. We expect China and Japan to continue a strong trend, but Australia continues to be hit or miss. But the need to increase promotional spending to boost sales comes at a cost: declining margins.

Earnings picture

Margins are hurting. This leads many to believe the stock will eventually tank given its high valuation, and we are now in this phase. We expect some P/E contraction coming. Gross margin percentage was 54.3 compared to 55.1 in the prior year fiscal quarter. It is also down from 55.5 seen two years ago in the comparable quarter. This is another quarter of pressure. Another issue to consider is that advertising expenses fell 6%, showing that these promotions and ad spending have been necessary to ensure sales growth. With falling margins and lower sales, earnings per share fell:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The trajectory had been upward until now. While management doesn't want investors to follow things quarter to quarter, it needs to be noted that earnings fell. Net income was $12.2 million, down 12% compared to last year's quarter, and earnings per share came in at just $0.88. This more than missed our projections by a solid $0.08. We expected higher revenues than was reported, though lower than consensus. We also thought margins would be in the high 54% range. Earnings missed consensus by $0.10.

This contraction could be one time, but even if the meager growth continues, at nearly 40X forward earnings, this is too expensive for the meager growth, if not contraction. This earnings performance, despite our love for the company and its products, remains a primary concern we have moving forward. If we look at performance on an EBIT basis, we see more concerns. EBIT was just $14.2 million versus $16.1 million a year ago. That is a bad sign in conjunction with the current valuation.

Looking ahead

It is a positive that foreign currencies are benefiting earnings. Sales of both multi-use and specialty products continue to grow long term. Asia-Pacific is a big negative as is the need for heavy promotion spending to boost sales. Lower taxes cannot help to boost earnings really anymore. Share repurchases continue which will help.

As for what we see, given we have the first quarter under our belt, considering tax rates, share repurchases, and the outlook for the year, we still have expectations for low growth. For the year, we see net sales coming in between $437 million and $445 million, based on the aforementioned factors. That is solid, but the earnings growth is stymied a bit by margins. Gross margins were over 56% in 2017, 55.1% in 2018, and 54.8% in 2019, and now in 2020 look like they will be 54.0-54.5%, thanks to continued promo spending, even if it is slightly lower. Management is guiding 5.5-6.0% of sales. What is tough to handicap will be moves in oil prices and currency, which could materially move our expectations for earnings. Assuming a negative impact on costs from oil, advertising and promotional spending representing 6% of sales, and currency remaining roughly comparable, the tax rate is the last question mark, but we do not see it going lower. Factoring in the ongoing share repurchases, we are looking at roughly $4.73 and $4.77 per share. This is meager growth from 2019's $4.02 when we consider the stock is priced at 40X earnings.

Final thoughts

The stock has long been reliable, but at nearly $190 per share, the stock is 40X earnings. This valuation is a house of cards in our opinion with earnings growth in the mid-teens. Should earnings stall or contract, this stock could fall heavily. Despite being long the stock with a generational outlook, right now shares are prohibitively expensive with the pressures on the name.

Join BAD BEAT Investing before prices go up this month This is the last chance. If you want to be a winner you should immediately join the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing before prices rise. Trade with a winning team. We answer all of your questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit-taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Start winning today CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.