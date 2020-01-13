Dividend Duchess: January 2020 Undervalued Stalwart Stock Picks

Each of these businesses are solid dividend growth picks for investors with long-term aspirations. Read along to see which stalwart she singled out!

Start 'Em Young

Intelligent and disciplined saving and investing strategies are life skills not sufficiently explored in most schools. Yet, these are two of the most important concepts kids can latch onto at an early age. The powerful tenets of paying yourself first, investing in quality companies, compounding, and reinvesting dividends are most dynamic and powerful when implemented as early in life possible. It's up to us as parents to develop these skills and instill responsible financial habits with our children.

Each month, I sit down for an investing lesson with my daughter Lucy. She just had her 11th birthday in December. Math, analytics, reading comprehension, and writing somehow weasel their way into the tutorial as well. Best of all, it winds up being a fun hour or two of daddy-daughter time, culminating with the excitement of purchasing a new stock. It's now at the point where her little sister Molly (age 6) has been expressing interest and wants to get in the mix too. Good times!

Dividend Duchess Goals

Lucy coined her account the Dividend Duchess Portfolio. Pretty snazzy. If you're new to this series, this is our 3rd installment of documenting her investing journey from scratch. The previous articles provide some context and are available here. Our goals will morph over time, but for now, we're keeping it super simple:

Purchase one new business every month for the first year, and eventually build a portfolio of 20-30 stocks.

Focus on high-quality, resilient businesses that are fair to undervalued and have a solid track record of dividend growth and a better-than-market-average dividend yield.

Fund the portfolio with my earnings as a Seeking Alpha contributor and reinvest all dividends received.

Motivate readers... that means you... to create and implement your own plans with your kids.

Seeking Alpha Income Update

For now, we are funding Lucy's portfolio with my earnings generated from writing articles for Seeking Alpha. This way, she gets a small amount of money to invest each month, and I can simultaneously report my slowly growing author earnings. I wrote my first article for SA on 10/16/19. Here are my total earnings as of January 12th, 2020:

# of Articles Written Income Received to Date Avg. Income per Article 14 $649.76 $46.42

Lucy received her first dividend in December. It was an $0.80 payment from Coca-Cola (KO). When you add the cash rolled over from last month, Lucy has a whopping $376.27 to invest this month. Hey, that's no chump change!

Stock Selection Criteria

First, we employed the initial screening criteria we created from our watch list last month:

Must be either a Dividend Champion or Contender (raising dividends consistently for at least 10 years) - this generates a list of around 400 companies.

Lucy must recognize the business name - this narrows the list down to 48 companies.

Must have a current yield higher than their 5-year average yield - this further slims the field down to a more manageable 21 companies, as seen below.

New for this month, I introduced a couple more filters and spent some time explaining these concepts to Lucy:

Current dividend yield must be 2.5% or higher - which narrowed the list to 13 companies.

5-year dividend growth rate of 7% or higher - now we're down to 7 companies.

Payout ratio below 65% (we let Texas Instruments (TXN) slide at 68% because the rest of the metrics are solid). After this we were down to 5 businesses, as seen below.

Before finalizing the list, we decided to dig a little deeper on each company's dividend growth rate. I like to check out the 1-, 3-, 5-, 10-, and 20-year average growth rates (or whatever is available). This extra step helps us look for patterns of consistent and, hopefully, increasing growth. Declining dividend growth can raise caution.

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) wound up being the perfect classroom example of raising a "red flag". This stock initially made our list with a fantastic 5-year dividend growth rate of 20.28% and a healthy 3.31% dividend. It's a great place to grub on a road trip. My family loves playing the brain teaser games, drinking orange soda, and taking a step back in time. But digging deeper shows reason for concern:

Cracker Barrel Dividend Growth

Source: Seeking Alpha

After seeing the precipitous drop from 20% to 3.22% growth between the 3-year and 5-year average, we pulled CBRL off our list. Lucy pointed out that it no longer meets that part of our criteria. All others appeared financially healthy, giving us...

The Final Four

(Photo Credit: Author)

After this, we had our list of "daddy-approved" businesses:

3M (MMM)

Home Depot (HD)

Texas Instruments (TXN)

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Then, it was 100% Lucy's decision without any more input from pops. Of course, she wanted to color code with purple, green, and yellow to help the process:

For bonus with the "Final Four", I showed Lucy how to calculate "% below 52 week high", and we incorporated it into the spreadsheet for more insight into potential margin of safety. After some hemming and hawing, and with the confidence of a pre-teen, her choice was made.

(Photo Credit: 3M website)

3M: In Lucy's Words

Why 3M (MMM)? Instead of trying to delve into the thought process of an adolescent brain, why not let Lucy pen her own "mini-analysis"?

First, I picked 3M because it has a wide moat. They make Scotch tape and the removable hooks we use to hang stuff on the wall. They also have raised their dividend for 61 years! I think it's super cool that they've been doing that since 1959! Their company is older than my grandparents!"



- Lucy J., aka Dividend Duchess

The Magic Green Button

Now for the fun! Log in to Schwab with $376 bucks at the ready. With a pencil and paper, she figured she could buy two shares and save the remaining cash for next month. Navigate through the trade screens and click the magic green button. High fives ensue.

Portfolio Update

Here's the current standing of Lucy's Dividend Duchess Portfolio after the recent MMM purchase:

MMM now comprises 55.59% of the portfolio and added $11.52 of forward annual dividend income. Lucy will now make approximately $18 of dividend income annually without lifting a finger. That's equivalent to almost 2 weeks' worth of allowance. As Lucy pointed out, she doesn't even have to empty the dishwasher, feed the dog, or brush her teeth to earn it!!

Conclusion

Teaching kids about money early sets the stage for lifelong rewards. Growing up, I learned from a disciplined, middle-class father who was frugal in his day-to-day life. Yet, through a high savings rate and compounding dividends, he easily became a millionaire before retirement. And that's when a million went a lot further than now. We lived below our means. I was never spoiled, yet never lacked for anything. We took amazing vacations, saw tons of movies, and ate out every weekend. Cheesecake Factory was like a second home.

As I get older, I realize these core financial values, embedded from my youth, have stuck with me. I'm eager to pass it on, and I'm not sure who's enjoying "money school" more... Lucy or myself. She takes pride in her Dividend Duchess Portfolio. Her investing acumen is slowly increasing. Learn a little, earn a little. Life is good!

Have any tips for teaching kids about saving/investing? What else would you like me to include in these updates? Do tell!

As always, best of luck on your personal quest for financial emancipation!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, WBA, UPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not stock advice. These are purely my opinions. I'm not a professional. Do your own research. Best of luck in your investing journey!