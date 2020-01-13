J. C. Penney Bulls Were Likely Unhappy For The Holidays

I estimate its full-year EBITDA could be 20% below where the company is currently trending.

Several retailers were looking forward to a strong holiday season. J. C. Penney (JCP) bulls may not be so happy after the retailer reported a decline in holiday sales:

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. announced today that its comparable store sales for the combined nine-week period ending Jan. 4, 2020 decreased 7.5 %. Adjusted comparable store sales, which exclude the impact of the Company’s exit from major appliance and in-store furniture categories, decreased 5.3 %.

Retailers generate a sizeable portion of their revenues and earnings during the holiday season. The holidays have the potential to make or break a retailer. J. C. Penney faced headwinds heading for most of 2019. In its most recent quarter comparable sales fell 9%, implying the company's brick-and-mortar stores were not competitive. The comparable sales decline of 7.5% during the holidays was an improvement compared to other parts of the year.

The break-down of that sales decline is also important. Retailers like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) are generating double-digit growth in digital sales. This implies they may have turned the corner on building a viable digital platform and are ready to benefit from the explosive growth in online sales. If J. C. Penney's digital platform also reported a decline in comparable sales, then that would be a red flag. It could connote that the company still does not have a viable digital platform. Management is making a concerted effort to grow its e-commerce operations and is trying to improve functionality between J. C. Penney's digital and physical spaces. Sans a meaningful online presence, the company will likely cede a large pool of potential sales to online competitors.

In its most-recent quarter, J. C. Penney generated total revenue of $2.5 billion, down 9% Y/Y. The company exited certain low-margin businesses that helped profit margins. Gross profit of $843 million was flat Y/Y. Gross margin of 35.4% rose over 300 basis points versus the year-earlier period. The gross margin improvement was a ray of hope for JCP bulls. SG&A expense of $843 million declined 3% due to reductions in advertising and store costs. As a result, EBITDA of $105 million more than doubled versus the year-earlier period. The EBITDA margin was 4%, which I would consider razor thin. This leaves little margin for error in case sales or margins deteriorate in the future.

Management Projects Positive Cash Flow For Full Year 2019

Management reaffirmed its financial guidance for full year 2019. This could be considered a win, since the company expects cash flow to turn positive. The details of 2019 guidance are below:

Comparable store sales: expected to be in a range of (7.0)% to (8.0)%;

Adjusted comparable store sales, which excludes the impact of the company’s exit from major appliances and in-store furniture categories 1 : expected to be in a range of (5.0)% to (6.0)%;

: expected to be in a range of (5.0)% to (6.0)%; Cost of goods sold, as a percent of net sales, expected to decrease 150 to 200 basis points compared to last year;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 expected to exceed $475 million; and

expected to exceed $475 million; and Free Cash Flow1: expected to be positive. J. C. Penney remains cash flow-challenged.

The decrease in cost of goods sold is extremely positive. It implies products are selling and the company could be able to sell down its $2.9 billion in inventory. What gives me pause is that I estimated J. C. Penney's last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA through November 2019 at $616 million. Management's forecast of full-year adjusted EBITDA of $475 million is at least 20% below where the company was previously trending.

Heading into the holiday season the company had $157 million in cash, which was paltry compared to larger competitors. J. C. Penney must (1) continue to build out its digital platform and (2) service its $4 billion debt load. If the company does not have the capital to build a viable digital operation then its sales and earnings could continue to face headwinds. Other than the debt, the capital needed to build a competitive online platform could be J. C. Penney's biggest hurdle.

Conclusion

JCP is down over 20% Y/Y and will likely fall further. Sell JCP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.