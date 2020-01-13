Virgin Galactic Enters Its Next Phase

We think that approaching commercial launch, the stock will be driven by sentiment, spaceplane construction milestones, and degree of interest in ticket sales.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background

We've covered Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) here on SeekingAlpha for some time, dating back to when the merger with the holding company Social Capital Hedosophia was announced back in Q3. The company is one of very few pure-play tradable space stocks - others include Maxar Technologies (MAXR) and Iridium (IRDM). SPCE is a strange beast in truth. It's no longer a SPAC ie. money looking for a home; but it is such an early-stage business that it is in essence a venture capital investment that you happen to be able to trade in a liquid market.

As everyone knows, venture capital investments are spiky. Some work out brilliantly, some lose all the money one invests. Develop VC skills and invest in enough of them and you might do well. Pick one and hope it succeeds - that's hard. Even Sequoia and other tier-1 VC shops would struggle with a rifle-shot strategy - that's just not how VC works.

There are three stocks in the space sector right now that could reasonably described as being speculative, ie. where the valuation is driven by something other than today's business. SPCE is one, MAXR is another (the recent recovery has been driven by balance sheet repair; the forward-looking growth is driven by the anticipation of success for a new vertically-integrated business model), and Intelsat (I) is another (I is a real business but its stock is driven by estimates of what its C-band spectrum might be worth repurposed to carry 5G cellular in the hands of other owners).

At various points in time we have held a position in all three speculative stocks, on a personal account basis. In each case we assign a modest allocation, to manage risk. MAXR and I we take a trading approach to; when we think there is a shot at quick in-and-out upside, we take it. As an example, this week we posted trading ideas on both MAXR and I within our subscription service (we always post trade ideas before we trade, so that our subscribers can trade before we do) - they worked out well, a gain of +6.6% in MAXR over three days and a gain of +8.1% in I over two days - simple long equity trades in each case.

SPCE we have as a long-term hold but may in the future also take a trading approach to it, once the stock establishes some further trading history.

At the time of writing we are long SPCE but have no position in MAXR or I. We do expect to hold long positions in both MAXR and I in the future.

Stock Price History

Let's take a look at the stock price history of SPCE.

In but a short period the stock has been a rollercoaster. The initial post-"IPO" hype gave way quickly to gloom and doom. The stock almost halved from a peak of $12.89 to a trough in the high 6s, in just over a month.

This was in our view partly to do with the lack of capital markets publicity sought by the company at this stage. There were no tier-1 analysts cheering on the stock, the IR website remained that of the former holding company, and so on.

Source: TradingView

The big spike up you see there in mid December was a result of the management team working the analyst crowd. Morgan Stanley in particular had a big impact on the stock, placing a $22 price target and saying there could be further upside from the possibility of SPCE playing in hypersonic air travel. We thought the latter was a little fanciful, but certainly $22 isn't out of the question even on a speculative basis.

Back At The "IPO" Peak. Now What?

At the time of writing, SPCE is sat in postmarket at $12.99 - in line with the immediate post-IPO peak.

It's a long time to go before SPCE can be analyzed based on fundamentals. The first commercial flight isn't likely to take place for more than a year; and even then we expect the flight cadence to be low, given that the company will have relatively few available spaceplanes (their second is in the latter stages of construction at the time of writing) and given that we expect the flight path, takeoff and landing routines, and everything else, to require more than a little debugging in the early flight cycles.

So until that time you have a stock which we think will be driven by three factors, being (1) sentiment and tier-1 i-bank analyst price targets (2) milestones on construction of spaceplanes and (3) ramp in ticket reservations.

We have no reason to expect sentiment alone to fall. Space as a concept will we think continue to be marketed heavily through the next couple years, not least because NASA will need public support for its big spending SLS rocket, its Artemis moon program and so on. They don't quite have to sell war bonds to fund these things - Congress will supply money - but it makes Congress' life easier if there is public support behind all things space. It is no coincidence that if you walk around toy stores right now - physical and virtual - space has arisen as a theme more than at any time we can remember since the Apollo and Shuttle eras.

Milestones? Hard to call. We assume that making spaceplanes is difficult, and this is bespoke manufacturing we are talking about here, so assume some bumps in the road. Unless the company hits a real design problem though, this is probably not going to impact the stock too much in the next year.

Ramp in ticket reservations? This is the big one in the near term. We expect the stock to rise if there is a stream of news from the company about increasing interest / deposits in tickets, and fall if there is the converse. CNBC has reported the company seeing a step-up in interest. Ticket sales are closed at present, since the company had an in-flight hull breakup and pilot fatality in 2014; the company expects to re-open ticket sales in due course. We anticipate substantial demand and we think this can push the stock higher.

We Rate The Company "Neutral" - Here's Why

We own the stock personally but at this stage can't look our subscribers or readers in the eye and say "Buy" at this price. The fundamentals don't - can't, as there aren't any! - support the price, and there's insufficient time passed since the IPO to be able to rely on charting to make short term trades. So for now our view on our own position is that we're happy to hold, but not add or sell. (Our Neutral rating means - we would not ourselves buy the stock at this price at this time. It doesn't mean Sell. Sell means Sell).

We do think the stock will become tradable on technicals in the coming months, and we think that there could be opportunities to add to a long-term holding position too. We post on the stock regularly. Watch this space.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 10 January 2020.

Thanks for reading our work!

Want even better quality and actionability? Try our SeekingAlpha subscription service, The Fundamentals. Here's what you get: Deep sector expertise in space, technology and telecom.

Ever-increasing # of stocks covered.

Pro-grade analysis, easy-to-understand presentation.

100% independent, clear and direct opinion of stocks' prospects.

Long-term investment picks and short-term trading ideas.

Skin in the game. If we're at Buy, we own the stock personally. Any trade we make, you get to trade first. We speak directly to our companies, from CEO level down. Just $399/year or $49/month.

Click HERE to learn more!



Disclosure: I am/we are long IRDM, SPCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long IRDM and SPCE on a personal account basis. We have no holdings in MAXR or I but may take a long equity position in either or both in the future. We have no specific plans to do so at the time of writing.