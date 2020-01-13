Why We Chose Macerich To Be Our First REIT

While the high debt load is a concern for many investors, we believe this level of debt is warranted for a high-quality REIT like Macerich.

After the recent bull market brought most stocks to new highs, we decided to look in other places for investment ideas, ultimately settling on the mall REIT sector, especially with many of these REITs at multi-year lows. There were many great companies to choose from, but ultimately we decided on Macerich (MAC).

It has been an interesting few years for Macerich and its shareholders. After rejecting a buyout bid from Simon Property Group (SPG) at nearly $100 per share, Macerich is now trading at just around $25 per share, the lowest in several years. However, we believe that there is substantial value in the Class A malls that Macerich owns and we believe the substantial drop is a great opportunity to buy a high-quality mall REIT at a low valuation.

Best malls in the country

Macerich is a REIT with ownership interests in 47 regional shopping centers and five community/power shopping centers with around 51mil in gross leasable area. Most of these malls are Class A malls, meaning they are primarily located in dense urban areas, have strong occupancy and sales metrics, and are generally high quality.

Source: Google Images

Opportunity

In the last few years, there has been a "retail apocalypse" narrative as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other e-commerce companies continue to grow and as weaker retailers start to go bankrupt. Recently, even the Class A mall operators seem to have been affected by this narrative, with even the highest quality mall operators like MAC and SPG trading at multi-year lows, which doesn't make sense to us.

For the few mall horror stories like Sears, Forever 21, etc., there are dozens of success stories like Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) (which we had analyzed here), Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), and more. Mall traffic isn't in secular decline, it's just shifting from messy and boring stores like Sears to new and innovative stores that can not only provide a fun shopping experience for customers but can also leverage omni-channel to increase convenience for shoppers.

Even with the convenience of e-commerce, the mall still remains an integral place to do many things - hang out, explore shops, pick up items, etc. Interestingly, online retailers can actually increase web traffic by 37% after opening a store, according to ICSC.

Source: ICSC report

The largest online retailers have started to realize this and are opening stores - Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) opening its Hema stores, Amazon buying Whole Foods, and Wayfair (NYSE:W) opening a store in Natick. We believe all this shows that malls are not dead, but merely evolving from shopping centers to experiential hubs.

Bottoming operational metrics

Recently, Macerich has faced a number of retail bankruptcies. This year for example, it has been affected by the bankruptcies of Forever 21 and Charlotte Russe, among others. These bankruptcies have pressured operating metrics - For example, the Forever 21 bankruptcy is likely to cost Macerich $0.08 annually in FFO and the bankruptcy of Sears in 2018 cost Macerich substantial rent in 2019.

However, we believe the worst is likely over. Macerich keeps a watchlist of troubled retailers that it believes have a high risk of bankruptcy, and while the list was extensive in 2016, the number of names have gradually declined as many of the companies have filed.

Well, we don't get into the specific names that are on that watchlist, but in terms of the length of the watchlist, it's much shorter than it has been, I mean we've gone through a pretty significant period here starting in 2016 where a lot of names that were on that watchlist in the beginning of 2016 have gone into bankruptcy in 2016, 2017 and 2018 in the beginning of this year. So it's a much shorter list. There's always going to be names on there, but it's much more manageable than it was even a year ago. Source: Q3 2019 call

In our opinion, results should improve as Macerich finds new tenants to replace these bankrupt tenants. Currently, Macerich has signed temporary leases with lower rents with these tenants to minimize revenue loss, but eventually they should find better tenants who will pay higher rents.

High debt load

Another common reason why investors avoid Macerich is because of its high debt load. While Macerich does have a high debt load, with over $8bil in total debt and an 8.6x Debt/EBITDA ratio, we believe this problem isn't as serious as most people believe.

While we aren't experts in REITs, we have read up on real estate, and we realize that debt isn't necessarily bad. Most real estate investors take up large mortgages to buy their properties initially, gradually paying it down through the property's cash flow. Macerich is using the same strategy, except it refinances the debt continuously and uses the cash flow to pay dividends to investors. Honestly, with the low interest rates it pays on its debt, this is actually a really good strategy, though it would've been better if it used the cash to repurchase shares instead.

Source: Q3 2019 10-Q

Debt is riskiest for companies with volatile or declining cash flows, tight coverage ratios, and nearer maturities. None of these conditions apply to Macerich. It owns Class A malls that have been growing sales per square foot, base rents, as well as profitability for several years. The traffic to these malls is consistently high year after year even as online retail has continued to grow in popularity.

Source: Macerich

Over $7bil of Macerich's debt is also non-recourse, meaning creditors for this portion of the debt can only claim the asset the debt is tied to. This reduces Macerich's risk substantially and gives it more flexibility when credit markets tighten.

Comparing to peers

While we were doing due diligence on Macerich, we also looked through a couple of peers to see if they could be good investments. While we did consider a few other class A REITs like SPG, Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT), etc., none of these REITs had a yield as good as Macerich or so many insiders buying.

Source: Thasos report

We should also note that Macerich has an extremely high ranking on a report on REITs by Thasos, which ranked REITs by the below KPIs.

Source: Thasos report

Valuation

We did some modelling for Macerich and found it to be incredibly undervalued. Even in a bear case, where we used a discount rate of 10% and assumed no adjusted EBITDA growth, Macerich still was worth $4.2bil if it continued its current strategy of paying out $3 a year in dividends. In a more plausible case, where we use an 8% discount rate and modelled 1% adjusted EBITDA growth, Macerich was worth $6bil, representing around 50% upside from current prices.

Our suspicions were further supported by the fact that many insiders have been buying heavily over the past few months. This indicates that these insiders likely believe that the stock is undervalued as well.

Source: insiderinsights

Takeaway

Overall, Macerich offers something incredibly hard to find - High yields combined with safety. While its recent results have been affected by several tenant bankruptcies, we believe this is temporary and results should improve within the next few years. We also believe that concerns about debt are overblown and that the company is valued very conservatively. We believe Macerich has significant upside over the next couple of years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.