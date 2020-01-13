Thor: Margins Improve In Q1 2020

We talk about FY19, the first quarter of fiscal 2020, as well as what to expect from the company going forward.

It's time for the quarterly update on one of my favorite automotive stocks - Thor Industries. The 1Q20 update came in on a positive note albeit with expected guidance.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) has been on quite a rush during 2018 and 2019. From one of the strongest years in the company's history to the controversial M&A of the Erwin-Hymer Group, which saw Thor take on a massive amount of debt, it's no wonder that its development during the last year was spotty and volatile.

My own stance on Thor was clear from the get-go. This company is a market-leading player in an appealing field, and even ongoing dealer-level inventory rationalizations couldn't influence the business's long-term profitability - hence the company was at times a "Strong Buy". Looking at certain times, this proved to pay off during the year, and I'm quite happy going into 2020 with my current stake in Thor Industries.

Why am I happy? Let's look.

Thor Industries 1Q20 - Margin improvements and other positives, but 2020 outlook muted

I am happy because Thor Industries met its goals and commitments (for the most part) for the year and is entering fiscal 2020 on a strong note.

First, the much-spoken about EHG debt. It's being paid down. As of 1Q20, the company has paid down half a billion dollars of the M&A-related debt since the completion of the M&A in February of 2019. This, of course, influences the company's EPS, which on a diluted basis comes in at $0.92/share for the quarter.

Secondly, the margin improvement that materialized during late fiscal '19 continues into '20, with a 22.9% YoY increase in net sales and a 30%+ gross profit increase, resulting in a margin improvement of 14.3% YoY. Now, granted, the comparison period was somewhat weak, so one should be careful about reading too much into this.

Thirdly, again, the much-spoken about inventory rationalization seems to be nearing its end.

Now, a couple of things we can see here, despite the positives where the inventories seem to be going in the right direction:

Thor is guiding to a flat 2020 , as well as modest growth in Europe - nothing out of the ordinary at least.

, as well as modest growth in Europe - nothing out of the ordinary at least. The addition of EHG sales is now completed for 1Q20 and consists of $493M for the first quarter of the new fiscal year.

The NA towable segment saw a significant 330 bps gross margin increase and a backlog increase of 4.8% (typical seasonal pattern), and despite a small sales decline due to inventories, it continues standing at nearly 50% (45.8%) market share for towables.

Similar trends could be seen in the NA motorized segment - a small, single-digit YoY sales drop, an increase in margins, and a drop in the backlog. The company maintains a 35%+ market share (37.4%) in the motorized segment as well. Margin management is having some effect here, as the market share for the motorized segment is down YoY.

As for the fresh European segment, the margin is 13.1% of sales, the backlog is at normal, seasonal levels given the European market, and the new M&A is strongly positioned in Europe, with a ~25% market share across all of Europe.

Things, as such, are looking about as we expected them to. There are few surprises this quarter, but also none of the negative effects foreseen by many of the Thor bears over the course of 2019. Goals for 2025 - the next five years - are as they were before.

I'll also go ahead and remind readers just what sort of brands Thor now holds under the umbrella of its market-dominating company, not only across NA but now also Europe as well.

Speaking as a European, many of the more popular and premium brands seen on the road are now part of Thor Industries. The one trend the company has seen is an overall peak-drop in RV registrations and shipments - a break in the trend, if you will, which we can see here.

This trend also echoes across in RV regs in relation to consumer confidence, where registrations have dropped harder than consumer confidence over about the same period in which the peak decline was recorded. The industry in Europe is more complex, given the diversity of the nations and economic factors involved. In short, there's far more variance, with a strong 2019 increase in caravan, motor caravan and total RV registrations in every nation during 9M2019 except Sweden, which experienced a 35.1% registration drop attributed primarily to motor caravans.

The reason for this drop is not related to the consumer appeal, but rather to a complex taxation situation, which may or may not be solved going forward (essentially increasing vehicle tax by nearly 460% for motor caravans specifically). This tax is not being implemented, however (source), which is why we'll likely see a reversal in trend here going forward.

Spain, Switzerland, and Germany on the other hand reported double-digit unit registration increase during 9M2019 YoY.

So where does this leave us with Thor going into 2020?

Valuation

Thor Industries itself has guided for a soft/flat 2020. As such, I consider it wrong to expect anything but a reversal to fair value, but prefer to be even more conservative than that.

Ever since the bubble burst back in 2017, Thor has been in decline, and only in 2019 started righting itself in relation to the overall expectations. The drawback is that the company is now pretty closely valued in relation to forward expectations, and those expectations for 2020-2022 need, as I see it, to be conservatively forecasted in order to create an acceptable investment case.

The core is that even considering a return to normal historical fair value - not a P/E of 15, but rather a historically correct P/E ratio of 13.7 - still results in a long-term double-digit rate of return. Even this close to fair value, the company's growth prospects given their recent M&A and other factors are not unlikely to result in this.

Even in the case of a nearly flat development of 2% annual EPS growth following estimates, the company is likely to return almost 7% CAGR on a valuation basis of 12.75X and 8-10% on a basis of 13-14 times earnings, which would be more historically accurate.

Given these numbers, you can understand why I'm starting to be cautious on Thor; the company provided excellent returns during 2019 if invested during undervaluation. The forecast, however, shows Thor barely clearing the 10% annual return mark, and one could argue that the forecast could be made even more conservative.

The positive here is that even if Thor were to reverse and trade closer to 7-8X P/E, you'd still not be losing money in the long term. Additionally, there's still clear undervaluation if you were to look at metrics such as book value or price in relation to cash flows. The company tended to trade closer to book values of 2-3X, excluding outliers of 4-5X, and currently trades at a P/BV of 1.85X (Source: TIKR.com). It's nowhere near as appealing as the almost 1.5X we got during the absolute undervaluation, but it's nowhere near where it should be given historical averages.

The combination of these factors - the fact that you're still getting a 8-10% CAGR even in conservative forecasts, combined with the overall undervaluation present in a few metrics - means that I'm still bullish on Thor for the time being.

As part of my strategy for 2020, however, I'm going to be more particular about investments and their prospects of yielding annual returns of at least 8-10% even with conservative/downside expectations. Hence, if the valuation improves much more, I'll change my tune on Thor, even if the valuation may not yet be considered "fair value" on the basis of historical/blended P/E.

Thesis

So, while Thor Industries is definitely still an appealing company, and one that could have provided high-double-digit CAGR during a single year in 2019 if invested in at undervaluation, this is not the case for 2020.

Because of a near-reversal in valuation in relation to future expectations, Thor has reached a point where investors with a conservative view on the highly cyclical RV market may correctly argue that it's now close to fair value. Given the market expectations for 2020 and the overall overvalued indices we're seeing, perhaps we should see it as fairly valued. While the dividend is safe, it's not as though the company is rewarding us with a 4% or even 3% dividend yield at this time.

The potential upside, while present, is no longer as enticing as it once was. It's still a "Buy" as I see it, but there is a lot of long-term consideration in that stance, not just the usual "this is undervalued now". It is undervalued now, but only in relation to where earnings "should" place it. However, given market trends and short-term movements, it's entirely possible that we may see a new drop in the stock price, especially if there are soft quarters to be had from the company this fiscal year.

Because the potential upside is still double digits, even considering a rather conservative forecast, I'm unwilling to go from "Buy" to "Neutral" here at this time. It is, however, not far off for me to do so.

Additionally, I'd be hesitant to invest in this stock at this time if my investment horizon was less than five years. There's a lot of cyclicality in this market, and the current trends for Thor, combined with earnings forecast accuracy, is not in its favor. In short, invest with care.

Stance

Because of an expected flat/moderate 2020 combined with an increase in company valuation while still maintaining a potential double-digit CAGR long term, I maintain my "BUY" stance on the company albeit with a bit more reservation going forward.

