5 Dividend Stocks To Buy The Week Of January 13th

Gilead Sciences, MSC Industrial Direct, and Molson Coors are three more companies that have been beaten down and are in the midst of rejuvenating growth.

In this age of low yields, it is important for many investors to find sources of safe, growing, and relatively high income. I present five buyable options for this week.

The S&P 500 (SPY) has seen its earnings stagnant or sliding in the last three quarters, and yet the market remains richly valued at 24.5x earnings. Only a few times in the last 150 years has the S&P 500 been valued this highly.

One reason for the multiple expansion currently driving stocks upward is the extraordinarily low interest rate environment. The 10-year Treasury rate of 1.82% is only slightly higher than the S&P 500's dividend yield of 1.75%, and the latter offers potential upside to the income stream. A Treasury bond on the other hand will never offer any more income than the interest rate at which one bought it.

This low-rate economic Goldilocks scenario has been tough for dividend investors with money to put to work. The stock rally in the past year has driven down the yields of consumer staples, utilities, and real estate, three sectors that can typically be relied upon for moderately high yields.

So where can one find stocks that offer above-average yields that are safe and likely to grow in the years ahead?

That is the subject of the present article. Here are five dividend-paying stocks that fit the above description and appear undervalued at this time. For investors hunting for growing income streams, these stocks are attractive prospects for further research.

1. Washington Trust Bancorp

Dividend Yield: 3.91%

P/E Ratio: 13x

Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) might just be Rhode Island's best kept secret - at least as far as dividend growth investors are concerned. I wrote about this gem of a regional bank back in a September 2019 article, and since then the company has returned 16.7% versus SPY's 11.7%. Now I'm kicking myself for having not bought more at the time.

But I took another look at the bank recently and realized that it's still buyable. Over the last 10 years, dividend growth has averaged 9%, but the raises have come in much higher than that in recent years, raising the average. Based on the current 3.91% dividend yield and assuming an average dividend growth rate of 7.5% per year, buyers at the current stock price would enjoy an 8.1% yield-on-cost in 10 years' time.

The bank doesn't do anything fancy, but it doesn't need to. Three quarters of its loans are for real estate, with slightly over half of those for commercial real estate and slightly under half for residential. Return on assets is slightly higher than the US bank average, and asset quality is high. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of the total is very low and barely budged during the Great Recession. And the payout ratio is healthy at 46% of earnings and 57% of free cash flows.

WASH has been rewarding shareholders, including and especially through dividends, for a very long time. The company did not need to cut its dividend during the Great Recession. Shares are a buy here. Even more so if the stock price continues to slide.

2. Exxon Mobil Corporation

Dividend Yield: 5.03%

P/E Ratio: 20.2x

Exxon Mobil (XOM) needs no introduction. Readers have probably filled up their tanks at an Exxon or Mobil gas station dozens or hundreds of times. The company is an integrated oil and gas major with highly valuable operations in the resource-rich areas of the Permian Basin and Guyana, South America. Through its recent projects in these regions, XOM projects its earnings to roughly double within five years.

And yet, shares have languished in recent years due to the company's asset sales and stagnating oil production.

Data by YCharts

It doesn't help having the national political debate focused on the fossil fuel industry and its role in climate change. That likely also puts pressure on the stock. But it also helps to create an opportunity.

Based on the current 5% dividend yield and assuming a 5% terminal dividend growth rate, buyers at the current share price can expect to receive an 8.14% yield-on-cost by 2030. And this 5% dividend growth rate is a conservative estimate. If earnings double in five years, as management estimates, then dividend growth could average closer to 10% over the next decade.

No matter how bullish one is on renewable energy (and I am bullish on it), it's undeniable that fossil fuels will continue to be needed for decades to come. This makes undervalued names like XOM attractive.

3. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Dividend Yield: 3.88%

P/E Ratio: 9.25x

Pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences (GILD) has had a rough go of it in the last five years.

Data by YCharts

It turns out that it is possible to do one's job a little too well, having effectively cured hepatitis C (HCV) through its drugs treating that disease. In all seriousness, it's wonderful that GILD's drugs were as effective as they were at taming a horrible affliction (not identical to HIV but often coinciding with it), but that left the company struggling for years to find new avenues of growth.

The company does have a strong pipeline of potentially profitable drugs, though it's difficult to say if it has any blockbusters forthcoming. And then, of course, there's international expansion (especially into China) of its current stable of drugs that could provide growth. But even without major blockbusters coming anytime soon, GILD could still make a strong dividend growth investment at these levels.

The company is paying out only 35.8% of earnings, though the payout consumes 95.8% of free cash flow, mainly because capital expenditures are so high. The dividend has grown by an average of 11% in the last three years, though that growth has been slowing.

Based on the current 3.88% dividend yield and assuming an average annual dividend growth rate of 7.5% over the next 10 years, buyers at the current share price can look forward to an 8% yield-on-cost in a decade.

4. MSC Industrial Direct Co.

Dividend Yield: 3.97%

P/E Ratio: 15.6x

MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) is a distributor of tools, materials, and various industrial, maintenance, repair, and operations supplies. Though sales have continued to grow, margins have remained flat to falling for years now. However, in my mind, it's a wonder that MSM's revenue and margins have even held up at all during a trade war and a contraction in manufacturing.

Data by YCharts

It might be fair to criticize MSM for its failure to keep up with its peers in the industrial distribution space in recent years.

Data by YCharts

However, I view stagnant margins as a better problem to have than stagnant revenue growth. With moderate to strong revenue growth, a skilled management can find a way to fix broken margins. But short of sustained financial engineering, there's little management can do to fix stagnant revenue growth over long periods of time. (I know there are exceptions to this such as Illinois Tool Works (ITW), but generally speaking I find the above statement true).

In theory, a business like MSM should be able to adopt the more efficient methods of its peers to translate its revenue growth into margin expansion, but reality it's sometimes hard to connect to theory. Even so, with high insider ownership of shares (above 15%), management is heavily incentivized to find a way to fix its margin problem to continue delivering long-term shareholder value.

What's more, free cash flow per share regularly covers the dividend comfortably, with the cash payout ratio coming to 54% in the last 12 months (not counting special dividends).

Data by YCharts

Based on the current 3.97% dividend yield and assuming an average annual dividend growth rate of 8% over the next 10 years (compared to the last 10 years' 13.8% average growth), buyers at the current share price can expect an 8.6% yield-on-cost in a decade.

5. Molson Coors Beverage Company

Dividend Yield: 4.15%

P/E Ratio: 12.8x

Molson Coors (TAP) used to be known as a Brewing Company. But as consumer trends and tastes change, so also must the producers of consumer products. TAP owns a huge host of beer brands, including Coors, Miller, Blue Moon, Peroni, Newcastle, and Redd's, to name a handful. A large portion of the household brand beers that you'll find at almost any grocery store in the nation as well as many gas stations and convenience stores are owned by TAP.

But in the highly competitive world of beverages, being the market leader with dozens of brands doesn't get you very far. Competitors can step in at any time and eat into your market share.

That very thing has happened in the past few years with hard seltzers. White Claw, in particular, has moved beyond the realm of a popular drink to become a cultural phenomenon. A late night talk show host pointed out recently that someone got a tattoo on their arm of Baby Yoda (another cultural phenomenon) drinking a White Claw.

What happens to the old, staid beer juggernaut when a cultural phenomenon invades its space? It gets pummeled, as TAP has over the last few years.

Data by YCharts

But TAP isn't sitting on its hands as hard seltzers replace light beers in the world's refrigerators. From now on, it plans to innovate faster, bringing new products to market in the span of a quarter or two rather than a year or two. It plans to invest in its core name brands, retrofitting them to fit rapidly changing consumer preferences and attract people back to beer. It also plans to cut costs and increase its marketing budget.

Most importantly, TAP has announced a few moves that could prove to be just what the doctor ordered in the long run. Or, perhaps it would be more accurate to say that they will be just what the nutritionist ordered.

First, to win over Baby Yoda along with the horde of millennials chasing the White Claw trend, TAP has announced a new line of flavored hard seltzers marketed under a new brand called "Vizzy."

Here's how TAP's website pitches the drink: "Aimed squarely at the health and wellness trends fueling the food-and-beverage industry, Vizzy represents MillerCoors' biggest big yet on the ascendant hard seltzer segment, which is estimated to reach $2 billion in sales next year."

Like White Claw, Vizzys will contain 100 calories and 5% alcohol by volume and will be priced very similarly. But unlike White Claw or any seltzer competitor, Vizzys will be the first hard seltzer specifically touting health benefits such as its high antioxidant and low sugar content (only 1 gram). Riding both the hard seltzer and health trends at the same time is an interesting play.

Second, TAP is also investing in non-alcoholic drinks. In November, it announced that it had purchased a minority stake in the innovative beverage producer, L.A. Libations, maker of a selection of popular health drinks.

What makes this deal particularly interesting is that TAP will have the right to buy any new product put out by L.A. Libations. But even if it doesn't buy the product, TAP will still have exposure to Libations' products through its equity stake in the company.

Third, in the same health vein as the first two initiatives, TAP is introducing organic and/or lower calorie versions of some of its most popular beers, including Blue Moon.

I think these will have broad appeal to health conscious individuals who are watching their weight or would simply prefer organic ingredients but who would still like to enjoy a beer in the evening. Now, to be honest, these products seem to be imitations of other branded products already on the market, such as Michelob Ultra Pure Gold. (More evidence of the lack of sustainable moat in this industry; TAP can come out with a lookalike of a product put out by Anheuser-Busch (BUD) with a different label and it's totally legal. And BUD could turn around and do the same thing to TAP).

Oh, and TAP is also ready to ride the cannabis trend through its investment in Truss Beverage Co. and its portfolio of THC- and CBD-infused drinks.

Now, what about the dividend? Admittedly, it doesn't rise every year, so TAP isn't going to be included in the Dividend Aristocrats list anytime soon. It has a tendency to flatline for years at a time.

Data by YCharts

But then, it also has the tendency to grow right through recessions, because people continue to enjoy alcoholic beverages (especially the affordable kind) even during hard times.

Over the last 10 years, the dividend has grown at an average annual pace of around 8%, though that growth is hard to predict going forward. Based on the current 4.15% dividend yield and assuming a 6% average annual dividend growth rate going forward, buyers at the current stock price can expect to receive a 7.43% yield-on-cost 10 years from now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WASH, XOM, GILD, MSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.