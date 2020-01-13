Aptiv Leading The Way In Advanced Safety, But There Are Some Road Hazards

Shares appear to carry quite a premium already, but if the buzz on autonomous driving is fading, it could create some buying opportunities for investors in 2020.

Being a pioneer tends to have a pretty binary outcome – they either name schools after you, or you end up feeding the scavengers in the middle of nowhere. I don’t think Aptiv (APTV) is really looking at such a stark set of outcomes, but I do see this company as a pioneer in active safety for passenger vehicles with a rich multiple to match.

I think we’re going to see a cool-down of expectations around autonomous driving in 2020, and with that I think Aptiv’s rich multiple could be at risk. I do like the underlying business, not only for its leverage to active safety, but also its leverage to connectivity/infotainment and vehicle electrical systems. A pullback (more than the 10% already seen) could create an attractive long-term buying opportunity for a company that I think can generate above-average long-term growth, including double-digit FCF growth.

Crawl, Walk, and THEN Run!

My sense coming out of this year’s CES is that the focus around advanced driver assistance systems (or ADAS) has definitely shifted away from autonomous driving, or at least toward tamping down near-term expectations. Vendors like Aptiv, Bosch, Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY), Denso (OTCPK:DNZOY), Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY), et al are still working on autonomous driving and still very much expecting that they will be a significant part of the future of passenger vehicles. But it seemed like many companies were trying to temper expectations and draw more attention back to more near-term achievable goals like Level 1 to Level 2/2+ “active safety” features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, etc.

Given the significant hurdles remaining in engineering, economics, regulation, and elsewhere, this absolutely makes sense to me. Plus, it fits the pattern for most new technologies. Technological adaptation starts out known only to a handful of insiders, then it picks up steam, attracting “thought leaders” and early adopters, and then it will often explode into “OMG! THIS WILL CHANGE EVERYTHING!”. Then the real challenges emerge, people get bored or discouraged, the idea slides out of favor (like, say, blockchain), bottoms out, and then climbs back to its ultimate proper level (whatever that may be).

Specific to Aptiv, it’s going to be a while before we see fully autonomous driving systems in passenger vehicles, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t significant opportunities for adoption and growth of technologies like blindspot mitigation, collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and so on. The most-used of these, blindspot mitigation, is still only in less than one-third of cars today, while adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking are only in about 20% to 25% of cars (with significant variation among OEMs, with very little at Ford (F) and more than half at Toyota (TM) and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) (OTCPK:VOLVY)).

With incremental content growth opportunities for Aptiv of between $250 and $1,000 for many of these systems (Level 2+ and below), I see a lot of potential without fully autonomous driving. Likewise, it would seem that Aptiv is doing quite well with its active safety technology bids – management has been maintaining an 80%-plus win rate (on Level 2+), with only Bosch really offering much of a competitive threat. I expect Conti, Veoneer (VNE), Visteon (VC), and Valeo to pick up the pace in time, but this is a strong opportunity for Aptiv over the next few years, and I’d note the strong mid-to-high single-digit growth rates for the Advanced Safety and User Experience segment at a time when global production has been contracting.

Signal & Power Solutions Getting Overlooked, But Still A Positive Driver

One of the positives working in Aptiv’s favor is that the company really doesn’t have much legacy risk tied to internal combustion engine powertrains. The company is the leading player in traditional auto power distribution (wire assemblies, harnesses, connectors, and so on), with one in every three cars around the world carrying their content, but wiring and harnesses are still going to be needed in hybrids and electric vehicles, whatever the configuration.

Aptiv currently generates about $500/vehicle in content from its electrical products and management believes that will increase to around $600 to $700 with 48V (mild hybrids). Moving beyond 48V and into the realm of plug-in hybrids, full battery electrics, and so on, and that content opportunity climbs to potentially $1,000 or more. Better still, I don’t really see many disruptors on the future that are going to change how cars are wired. There are technologies under development meant to reduce the burden on the wiring harness (advanced car connectivity technologies, including wireless), but not replace it.

With maybe $500/vehicle in incremental content growth opportunity between conventional cars and electrics, versus possibly thousands of dollars in incremental content growth when we get to fully automated cars, clearly the Advanced Safety & User Experience segment has the potential to be a far larger business in the future, but I think the nicely profitable (low-to-mid teens margins), still growing, Signal & Power Solutions business shouldn’t be ignored.

The Outlook

Back in September the company struck what I believe is a significant deal with Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) (OTCPK:HYMTF) to create an autonomous driving JV. The value of the JV should certainly raise some eyebrows at $4 billion, likewise Hyundai’s willingness to contribute $1.6 billion in cash and $400 million in services and resources. With APTV contributing engineering talent (around 700 employees) and IP, I think that’s a pretty solid statement as to the perceived value of Aptiv’s efforts in advanced safety and autonomous driving. This JV is going to focus on autonomous driving systems at the L4/L5 levels, with the stated goal of developing production-ready autonomous driving platforms for robotaxis by 2022.

To be clear, I do believe that autonomous driving systems can and will happen, I just think that they might take longer to become viable. Adding several thousand dollars to the cost of a car for autonomous driving, not to mention the incremental add-ons for pollution and efficiency (whether the powertrain is conventional or electric), just seems untenable right now. I also think that there are highly significant incremental opportunities before then with technologies like emergency braking. I can easily see how these systems may become required within a decade, if not by government regulation then by lawsuits (if the technology is available and you, as an OEM, aren’t putting it in your cars, do you bear legal/financial liability for accidents?).

I’m expecting long-term revenue growth of around 5% for Aptiv, with high single-digit growth over the next few years. I do expect these advanced safety systems to be quite profitable for Aptiv, but I also believe OEMs will push back and limit margins for suppliers like Aptiv. Still, if Aptiv could get its FCF margins close to 10%, that would be a powerful driver for cash flow.

The Bottom Line

Both discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue suggest to me that these shares are richly-valued now. I’m not surprised given Aptiv’s perceived leadership position and the significant growth potential ADAS offers in the coming years. I’m not inclined to chase the stock, though, and if excitement over autonomous driving does cool some this year, there could be a better opportunity to buy in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.