Recent Purchase: Federal Realty Investment Trust

I don't think that FRT is a screaming bargain here, by any means, but it is a dividend aristocrat and I feel comfortable holding shares for the long term.

I've been wanting to increase my exposure to real estate and a recent dip in FRT shares gave me an opportunity to buy shares near my fair value estimate.

Last week, I wrote a piece about my decision to trim my overweight United Parcel Services (UPS) position due to concerns of significant disruption and potential secular headwinds arising in the logistics space. At the end of the piece, I noted that I used the proceeds from my UPS sale to initiate exposure to Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT). I bought shares of FRT at $127.90. FRT now represents approximately 1.4% of my portfolio. In this piece, I'll break down my bullish thesis of FRT and discuss why I decided to re-allocate those UPS funds towards this REIT.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

This company probably doesn't get the attention that it should amongst dividend growth investors, in my opinion. FRT is a dividend aristocrat, having paid quarterly dividends to shareholders since 1962. FRT has maintained an annual dividend increase streak for 52 consecutive years now, giving it the longest streak of any REIT in the industry. It's a member of the S&P 500. It has a market cap of approximately $9.5b. The company manages over 100 real estate projects, totaling roughly 24m square feet. And, the company has some of the best credit ratings that you'll find in REITdom, with an A- score from Standard & Poor's and Fitch, and an A3 rating from Moody's.

FRT operates its properties primarily in metropolitan areas in the Northeast, the Mid-Atlantic, Florida, and California. What stands out most, to me anyway, is the equality of these properties. In the real estate business, they say it's all about "location, location, location." Well, FRT has taken this to heart and is now able to boast that the demographics surrounding its properties are "unequalled" from a business point of view, with average household incomes of $127,000.00 and average populations of 162,000 within a 3-mile radius of its properties.

Source: FRT IR 2019 Fall Review

Another thing I like about FRT's property portfolio and general business plan is the company's long-term mindset. FRT has a history of investing in its properties, upgrading facades and maintaining the high class look that its well-to-do clientele desires. This generally leads to higher sales per square foot and solid ROI over time. FRT also doesn't appear to be shooting for quarterly numbers, but instead, attempting to build an empire.

With regard to value creation opportunities, the company has begun investing more heavily in mixed-use properties as the retail slump arose and I like this plan (I recently discussed the benefits of mixed-use properties in my Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) piece and FRT appears to be adopting a similar strategy in the retail space). FRT has also shown a willingness to double down on its high conviction markets, investing in adjacent or nearby properties to other buildings that it owns with the idea that when one is renovated, the value of surrounding properties will increase as well. As I said in the BPR piece, only time will tell if this mixed-use plan will work in the physical retail space. Without a doubt, physical retail is experiencing secular headwinds. However, I continue to believe that owning blue chip properties in affluent markets is a recipe for success as a landlord.

The Dividend

I know that Realty Income (O) gets most of the attention in the retail, triple net REIT space due to its well-known monthly dividend and the reliably increasing passive income that management of that company creates for shareholders. Without a doubt, O is a wonderful company to own if you're an income-oriented investor. I own shares myself. However, I think it's also worth noting that so much of O's mystique comes down to the wonderful marketing campaign that that company has done with regard to its monthly dividend (heck, they've even trademarked the phrase "the monthly dividend company"). However, FRT actually has a longer dividend growth streak.

Actually, that's an understatement. FRT's dividend growth history is twice as long as O's. According to the CCC list, FRT's consecutive dividend increase streak sits at 52 years whereas O's is only 26 years). And, while O does have a better 20-year average dividend growth rate (5.1% compared to FRT's 4.4%), the difference here isn't all that different. Over the long-term term, FRT has produced a 7% dividend growth CAGR during its 52-year increase streak. In short, FRT should be viewed in the same S.W.A.N.-type light as the cult favorite, Realty Income.

Source: FRT IR 2019 Fall Review

Admittedly, the 3.28% yield that FRT offered when I purchased it is lower than I typically look for in REITs. Generally speaking, my personal rule of thumb is to look for 4%+ yields in this sector. However, being the blue chip name that FRT is in the retail REIT space, it generally trades with a high multiple and lower yield than its peers. FRT's 5-year average dividend yield is 3.01% (meaning that the yield I locked in was roughly 10% higher than the 5-year average).

This creates a nice transition into the next segment of this piece: valuation.

Valuation

On a similar front, FRT's current P/FFO ratio of ~20.2x is well below the company's 5-year average of ~25.3x. This is a fairly significant discount to recent averages, though I want to be clear: I don't think that FRT is a deep value play by any means.

Yes, FRT shares are down more than 26% from their prior all-time highs of nearly $170/share set back in 2016. Yes, when I bought FRT at $127.90, they were down roughly $10/share or ~7.3% from their 52-week highs. And yes, the solid 9% FFO growth that the company produced in 2019 means that this year-end weakness has driven the FFO multiple on FRT shares down to the ~20x level that has served as strong support during the company's two most recent significant sell-offs. However, a strong support level or not, ~20x FFO is not a bargain barrel multiple. During the trough of the Great Recession, FRT shares traded for roughly half that much, at ~11x FFO. In other words, in the event of a bear market, it's not as if the recent support levels are likely to put a halt on the selling. This support level played a role in my decision to buy FRT here; however, at the end of the day, this move was made because of the reliable 3.28% yield that FRT generated at the time of my purchase.

Generally speaking, I like to look for double digit margins of safety when initiating new positions. This has been a fairly steadfast rule of mine over the year and has certainly played a role in the strong returns that my portfolio has generated. At ~20x FFO, I don't think that's the case here. I think it's fair to argue that the ~20x FFO range represents fair value, but I don't think it represents a significant discount. To me, seeing FRT trade down to the 17-18x range where some of the other blue chip triple net retail plays tend to trade (on a historical basis at least, right now, names like O and National Retail Properties (NNN) also have elevated multiples attached to them) would make FRT look really attractive due to the higher quality of its property portfolio. 17.5x the current ttm FFO of $6.36 is ~$111/share. Rounding down, I'd say that $110 would represent an attractive bargain, but obviously, I didn't wait that long.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

All rules are meant to be broken and in this situation, I wanted to replace the passive income that I was losing with my UPS sale immediately and when looking over my watch list, FRT seemed like a fair candidate to do so. Right now, I can count the DGI stocks on just one hand that are trading at a discount to my fair value estimate (those three at Altria (MO), Cisco (CSCO), and Comcast (CMCSA). And, I'm already overweight all 3 of them. So, instead of going even more overweight into those stocks and potentially increasing my single-stock risk exposure to levels that I didn't feel comfortable with, I decided to achieve another goal of mine (increasing my real estate exposure) by buying shares of FRT at a slight premium to what I considered to be fair value.

Conclusion

Sometimes, I think it's okay to pay a slight premium for blue chip shares. Accepting a lower margin of safety is likely to put a damper on short-term total returns; however, this trade wasn't made with short-term capital gains in mind. With FRT included in my portfolio, I now have exposure to some of the best retail properties in the world. This is a management team that I feel comfortable partnering with as a shareholder. And, over the long term, I wholeheartedly expect the company's reliable dividend growth to continue.

To me, FRT is a defensive name that has the opportunity to shine during tough economic times (especially relative to its retail-focused REIT brethren) because of the Great Gatsby effect (generally speaking, the rich continue to spend throughout a variety of economic environments). During the Great Recession years, FRT's revenues actually increased slightly, which was a rare occurrence for just about all publicly-traded companies. I understand that we're operating in a totally different retail environment these days, but I still think this past performance can speak to the potential strength that this name can show during tough times.

FRT likely won't be one of my biggest winners over the long term, but that's okay. I'm well aware that this isn't a growth stock. I don't expect FRT to be a home run. Over the long term, I think it has that potential (as all blue chip names do when they're bought and held for long periods of time), but I'm well aware that I'm going to have to be patient with this one. But, when you offer a 52-year dividend increase streak and a yield well above the S&P 500's, it's relatively easy to be patient. So, here's to a wonderful future with this wonderful company. Cheers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT, BPR, MO, CMCSA, CSCO, UPS, O, NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.