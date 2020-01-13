Summary

After a year of trading sideways, Salesforce stock is on the up again.

The market has gotten over its dislike of the company's recent acquisitions of Mulesoft and Tableau.

Salesforce acquisitions usually work out - but whenever they announce a big deal the stock gets hit.

We said in Q3 that such dips should be bought. We say now - look for the next big-deal-dip and consider buying that too. Dip-on-macro-crisis? Same.

We remain at Buy - Long Term Hold on Salesforce.