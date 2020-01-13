Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - January 12, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT)

On Friday January 3, Fitbit held their special meeting to vote on the takeover proposal from Google (GOOG). The results, filed on the following Monday unsurprisingly showed an overwhelming support for the deal. This helped propel the stock forward during the week, and despite a decline on Friday saw a final gain of $0.12 to close at $6.56 up 1.86% against Google's proposed takeover at $7.35 per share. We previously commented how we would be surprised to see this stock move much lower unless specific negative news surrounding the deal was announced. Now that the vote has been conducted, traders are awaiting an update of the regulatory position. This is a difficult call. On the one hand, a drawn out regulatory investigation would serve to widen the spread. Should the deal not be successful, an investigation of this type may deter alternative bidders and thus result in a large drop in the stock as it returns to the floor price. We suspect however, that Google has prepared for this investigation, and in light of this we may look to initiate a small position in this stock should it drift slightly lower than the current level in the near future.

Data by YCharts

Mellanox (MLNX)

Also performing well this week was Mellanox. Despite initially being affected by the U.S. - China trade dispute, it has recovered strongly since the negotiations began and has produced some solid returns. This has helped the stock advance again this week by an additional $1.34 to $118.89 against an offer price of $125 from NVIDIA (NVDA). This gives a simple spread of 5.14%. The regulatory review in China, conducted by the SAMR is expected to conclude in February. However, speaking at the JPMorgan Tech/Auto Forum, MLNX management commented that it

"expects to close its $6.9B Mellanox acquisition in early 2020".

Although this is beyond the initial forecasted closing date, it does offer much needed clarity on the deal-closing schedule. We discuss this aspect of merger arbitrage in a separate article entitled "Time Is Money: Costly Deal Delays Put M&A Arbitrage Returns In The Spotlight". As we have already trimmed our position to reduce exposure to any further twists in the trade negotiations, we are happy to hold the remainder of our position.

Kemet (KEM)

Kemet saw a sharp decline on Friday to become the week's worst performer. The stock fell $0.23 on Friday to close the week at $26.58, down $0.19 or 0.71% against an offer price of $27.20 from Yageo. Excluding the quarterly dividends of $0.05, this gives a simple spread of 2.33%. It appears forecast earnings, which are scheduled to be announced on Jan 31, may be significantly below the prior period and thus having a negative effect on the floor price. Despite this decline in the stock price, we still do not feel this is enough of a return for us to initiate a position. We will however monitor the situation closely in case the situation changes and be ready to act.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader market rose steadily throughout the week until an abrupt sell-off on Friday saw the index retreat from fresh all-time highs. Despite retaliatory actions from Iran, the president softened his rhetoric against the country and the markets continued their upward momentum. However, Friday saw the release of the December jobs report which showed a slowdown in new job creation, but also a softening of wage growth. Despite this, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) still managed to finish up 1.00% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) had a reasonably range bound week avoiding the effects of the economic data influencing the broader market. By the end of the week, the MNA ETF was up 0.15%. This extends the upward trend which has seen only one weekly decline in the last three months. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 15 advances and 5 declines this week with 0 non-movers. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads maintains its full complement of deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com advanced 0.28% and the dispersion of returns was 0.58%. This is significantly below the level experienced over the 3-month medium term and long-term averages. The positive performance of the portfolio was primarily attributed to the improvement of FIT, MLNX& RRGB.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of only 3.39%. This is slightly lower than last week and represents a new level for the average following the removal of PACB after this deal was abandoned two weeks ago. Removing the largest spread from our index means the portfolio loses one of its major potential sources of profit. In addition, the removal of this spread has already had a noticeable effect of the dispersion of returns within the index. For the coming week, the T20 portfolio now has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. New deals have started to appear following the holiday period and despite not all of those deals not being eligible for inclusion, it appears the index will maintain a full complement of spreads for the foreseeable future. For this reason, we remain optimistic for the profitability of merger arbitrage in the near future. The portfolio (details available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) is now dominated by RRGB & FIT although potential returns are significantly more diverse than in recent times following the removal of PACB. The RRGB simple spread continues to be the largest but is now below 22%.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

