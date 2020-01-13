Profit-Taking, Seasonal Selling Have Commenced In Crude Oil

Amid a swift de-escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict, crude oil (USO) prices dropped a whooping 6% to close the week, which was the worst weekly performance since last July. With geopolitical risks receding for the time being, we expect sentiment, fundamentals and seasonality to be key drivers on crude oil prices, all of which pose negative headwinds in the near-term.

Extreme Net Long Positioning in Crude Oil Futures

According the Commitment of Traders' report, large speculators have been piling on long positions in crude oil WTI futures since the bottom in early 2019 at both the NYMEX and ICE exchanges. Indeed, the aggregate number of net long contracts in the two exchanges has almost reached the all-time peak in 2018:

To facilitate our analysis, we normalize the COT data by dividing the # contracts by the most recent peak in order to take into account of growing market and number of players. In other words, the normalized net positioning is a relative measure between 0 and 1, and we will use it as a sentiment gauge on the bullishness / bearishness of large futures speculators. Using 0.70 as condition for bullish sentiment, plus dropping more than -5% week over week as trigger, we look at historical occurrences to determine if the condition & trigger have any negative implications on the near-term price outlook for crude oil:

As shown in the plot above, there were numerous instances (shaded gray) which had crude oil plunging more than 5% while large speculators were bullish and adding onto their long positions. Here is the statistical analysis:

Date CL Price Normalized COT Past 1-Wk Chg 2-Wk Forward 4-Wk Forward 3-Mo Forward 6-Mo Forward 2011-05-03 97.18 0.94 -14.70% 2.38% 3.13% -1.52% -10.06% 2012-05-01 98.49 0.76 -6.14% -7.12% -15.49% -8.49% -8.57% 2012-09-18 92.89 0.90 -6.17% -3.24% -3.06% -6.63% -1.01% 2013-12-31 93.96 0.99 -6.34% 0.44% 3.76% 8.21% 14.15% 2016-08-30 44.44 0.70 -6.72% -3.17% 8.55% 3.65% 20.16% 2017-03-07 48.49 0.93 -9.08% -1.07% 7.73% -1.71% -1.28% 2017-04-18 49.62 0.85 -6.69% -6.85% 1.43% -6.21% -0.67% 2017-05-02 46.22 0.71 -6.30% 8.89% 3.12% 7.55% 11.36% 2018-02-06 59.2 1.00 -9.55% 7.35% 4.80% 17.77% 16.03% 2019-05-21 58.63 0.74 -6.58% -7.91% -2.05% -6.41% -2.37% 2019-07-16 55.63 0.74 -7.61% 0.05% -1.37% -1.67% 13.34% 2020-01-07 59.04 0.97 -6.36% Average -0.93% 0.96% 0.41% 4.64% % Positive 45% 64% 36% 45%

As shown, further sell-off ensued more often than not in the following 2 weeks in crude oil, though the longer-term picture is not clear. We next add a fundamental variable to our analysis: EIA crude oil inventories.

Rising Inventories Add To Selling Pressure

The stockpiling of crude oil inventories according to EIA certainly explains the long-term downtrend in prices since 2014. Though the tide has turned since 2017 with supplies gradually declining and prices have in turn been in a recovery trend. That said, inventory level is back on the rise since September of last year, with 12-week moving average trending higher.

We now look back historically when 1) inventories were trending higher, 2) large speculators were bullish and 3) prices moved higher last 3 months but started crumbling in past 1 month. Combining an upward 12-week moving average in EIA inventories with normalized COT's bullish criteria of over 0.70, as well as crude oil up 5% over the last 3 months but down week-over-week and month-over-month, we plot the instances since 2010 below:

As the statistical analysis shows, this sell trigger portrays a significantly more bearish outlook for crude oil up to 6 months ahead:

CL Price Normalized COT Positioning CL Past 1-wk Chg CL Past 1-mo Chg CL Past 3-mo Chg 2-Wk Forward 4-Wk Forward 3-Mo Forward 6-Mo Forward 2011-05-03 97.18 0.94 -14.70% -13.84% 13.55% 2.38% 3.13% -1.52% -10.06% 2013-02-26 90.68 0.85 -2.63% -7.25% 5.53% 3.05% 7.22% 3.83% 18.50% 2014-04-01 101.14 0.90 -0.52% -1.40% 9.08% 3.12% -1.36% 4.55% -8.63% 2015-06-02 59.13 0.73 -1.94% -0.44% 31.87% 0.81% -3.72% -23.52% -31.69% 2015-06-16 59.61 0.71 -0.58% -0.18% 21.98% -4.50% -14.63% -25.13% -32.95% 2018-05-22 67.88 0.92 -4.77% -0.32% 10.82% -3.15% 1.03% -2.90% -11.33% 2018-05-29 65.81 0.86 -3.05% -5.61% 6.08% -1.14% 12.67% 4.42% -14.21% 2019-04-30 61.94 0.80 -2.15% -1.81% 17.49% 1.32% -13.63% -9.27% -13.17% 2019-05-21 58.63 0.74 -6.58% -7.38% 5.07% -7.91% -2.05% -6.41% -2.37% 2020-01-07 59.04 0.97 -6.36% -1.71% 9.78% Average -0.67% -1.26% -6.22% -11.77% % Positive 55.56% 44.44% 33.33% 11.11%

January: Historically Weak Month for Crude Oil

Furthermore, January has typically been a negative month for crude oil since more than 30 years ago. After the initial spike higher on geopolitical concerns, the trajectory for this month has converged towards the historical average:

Based on a more in-depth analysis on the seasonal patterns of crude oil conducted by Journal of International Studies, the average return for January since 1983 is around -1%. The authors further segmented the returns by different periods, and the result is decisively negative except for 1998-2007.

Source: "Seasonal patterns in oil prices and their implications for investors" by Journal of International Studies

In summary, we anticipate lower prices in crude oil into the rest of the month due to combination of lopsidedly bullish sentiment, rising inventories and negative seasonality factors. Over the long haul, while we remain bullish on crude oil and commodities in general, we reckon the next leg up will commence only after net long positioning moderates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.