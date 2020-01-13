Impressive Debt Retirement Could Be The Catalyst For Significant Shareholder Growth For Macy's In The Coming Years

Macy's Inc. (M) continues to shore up its balance sheet by accelerating its debt retirement initiatives as it works through closing underperforming stores and restructuring its management. Attaining the company's desired debt level means a potential return to share repurchases as Macy's stock continues to be an amazing value. Short interest remains elevated at around 30% of the float even as the tariff war starts to see some positives, leaving a lot of upside potential in the stock as it continues to prosper even in a very tough environment.

Here's a look at Macy's debt retirement over the past few years compared to its stock performance.

Data by YCharts

I find this chart very interesting because Macy's stock has traded over 2X today's stock price as recently as the second half of 2018 even as its long-term debt continues to be retired in significant chunks. Investors should presume that one of the primary causes for this discrepancy is because of the 18-month trade war now in effect even though a Phase 1 trade deal with China is scheduled to be signed on January 15, 2020.

If the deal goes through, it should be a positive sign of progress even as Macy's and other retailers have found ways to flourish during the trade war by passing on costs to suppliers and setting up new supply chains in countries other than China. Even in this less than desirable political and tariff laden environment, Macy's continues to find ways to aggressively retire its debt while maintaining the company's amazing 8%+ current dividend.

Macy's began its latest $450 million debt tender offer at the end of 2019, which is not yet reflected in the debt chart above. This comes after the company had $344 million in early debt retirement in 2018 according to its latest conference call. Its 2019 December debt repurchase got upsized to $525 million, which will result in Macy's retiring over 10% of its current long-term debt. Here's a table showing specifically what debt the company chose to retire to end 2019.

Security Principal Outstanding Principal Retired 2023 4.375% Notes $400,000,000 $189,827,000 2023 2.875% Notes $750,000,000 $110,168,000 2022 3.875% Notes $550,000,000 $99,997,000 2029 6.9% Debentures 191,796,000 $112,599,000 2028 7.0% Debentures 116,557,000 $12,409,000

Table by Trent Welsh

Macy's is smartly focusing on its nearer-term debt due two or three years from now as it whittles down the larger amounts into smaller bite-sized pieces for full consumption later on. Notice though that it used an insignificant portion of its excess free cash to pay down higher interest rate debentures due in 2028 and 2029 as well. With a current dividend yield for Macy's stock above 8%, an argument could be made in favor of share buybacks instead of paying off ~3% and ~4% debt due two or three years for now. However, until the company comes closer in line with its target debt to EBITDA ratios, straight debt retirement is the way to go in my opinion.

Data by YCharts

Once debt is not such a looming issue for the company anymore, I would expect Macy's to switch over to both share buybacks and additional debt retirement while maintaining its lucrative dividend. Macy's next conference call won't be until February 25th, but it has a special event scheduled for February 5th to update investors on its three-year strategy. A signal that it is close to reaching its debt objectives, or the resumption of share buybacks, could create a nice sentiment shift for investors, especially if the trade war continues to show positive progress.

Macy's had better-than-expected holiday sales this past season after disappointing third-quarter results in my opinion. It also has guided for around a total of ~$150 million in asset sales in 2019 as it continues to rightsize the company in the age of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN). Macy's strategy to rightsize the company will be continued in 2020 with the closure of additional 28 underperforming Macy's stores along with one more Bloomingdale's store. It also has already cut an additional 70 jobs with more potentially coming in later quarters as Macy's continues to adjust to the new retail landscape. These painful downsizings, however, are down significantly from the last couple of years as it is finally getting closer to equilibrium with its desired retail footprint to maximize and grow sales once the store carnage has abated.

Macy's most recent 10%+ long-term debt retirement is a long-term positive for the stock as its share price is stuck in reverse because of the trade and tariff war. Asset sales from store closings as well as continued strong free cash flow mean that Macy's has more than enough liquidity to maintain its marvelous 8%+ dividend while continuing to grow debt retirement until it reaches satisfactory debt ratios. Share repurchases might be on the table for shareholders sooner than investors might think as Macy's will be updating its three-year strategic plan here shortly at the beginning of February. As the trade and tariff war continues to show positive signs of progress, it is only a matter of time before shareholders could experience a significant bounce back in share price as Macy's continues to rightsize its company even in a tough environment. I doubled up on my Macy's shares last September to a regular sized position in my portfolio when it was sporting a 10% dividend. I am on the lookout for purchasing a few more shares before the company's special meeting, especially if it approaches that 10% dividend again that worked so well as a bottom before. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.