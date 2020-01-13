Oracle: Valuation Could Have Hit A Floor Though Growth Remains Uncertain

Oracle (ORCL) remains one of the largest legacy technology players in the market and has been experiencing some growing pains over the past several quarters. Revenue growth during this quarter came in at 1% in constant currency and was just below consensus expectations, though within management's guidance range of 0-2% growth. Growth remains pretty muted at the company as investors have looked to legacy technology companies in order to gain their large cap technology exposures.

Management has talked about revenue accelerating in FY20, though so far, revenue growth has been ~1% compared to FY19 revenue growth of ~3%. Despite this, the company has actually done a good job growing EPS and expects double digit growth for the year. They have been able to do this through slight margin expansion and a lot of share repurchase. Given the company's ability to generate FCF well above EPS, they have the flexibility to repurchase a lot of shares, ~$10 billion through the first two quarters.

Immediately after reporting earnings, the stock traded down over 5% during the next few trading days as investors were once again disappointed by the minimal revenue growth. Yes, EPS growth was ~10%, but the company will not be able to consistently grow 10%+ unless revenue growth starts to accelerate at some point.

Valuation remains well below other legacy technology companies because of their lackluster growth. Even though management has talked about revenue accelerating in FY20, this still appears to be a show-me story rather than investors immediately accepting the word of management. For this reason, the company's valuation has remained depressed and I believe valuation will continue to be low until they are able to accelerate revenue while maintaining 10%+ EPS growth.

However, valuation does have some sort of a floor to it because of the company's ability to generate free cash flow consistently above earnings. Even though revenue growth remains bleak, the strong free cash flow places a base level of valuation for the company.

After the most recent earnings, I remain the company should continue to be monitored, though I do not believe now is the best time to make an investment. With the company's guidance seeming to be more of a challenge than a sure thing, I think investors should be cautious with this name as there are better opportunities within the technology market.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

During the quarter, revenue grew only 1% to $9.61 billion and was below expectations for ~$9.65 billion. The 1% growth was in both reported and on a constant currency basis, demonstrating the company's very slow revenue growth, despite the 1% growth being within management's 0-2% guidance range. Even though the company is approaching $40 billion in run-rate revenue, the consistently low revenue growth continues to put an overhang on the stock as it is preventing investors from getting bullish on the name.

Cloud services and license support revenue remains the only bright spot for the company. Representing over 70% of the company's revenue, this segment grew 4% in constant currency during the quarter. However, cloud license and hardware continue to be big drags on growth. Cloud license and on-premise license revenue is undergoing a transformation as enterprises are shifting away from license models, thus the 7% decline in constant currency this quarter follows the trend. Hardware sales also remained challenged, declining 2% in constant currency during the quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

When further dissecting cloud and license revenue, the company has reported relatively consistent applications revenue growth, with constant currency growth of 4% during the quarter being pretty similar to the past 4 quarters. However, infrastructure revenue decelerated to only 1% growth on a constant currency basis, the lowest in the past 5 quarters.

Source: Company Presentation

At this point in the company's life cycle, there is not a lot that can move around margins in any given quarter. Non-GAAP operating margins came in at 42% during the quarter, which was pretty close to the 43% operating margins in the year ago period. Margins continue to be healthy as the company has further shifted away from hardware sales and more towards the higher margin, more recurring cloud revenue.

Even though free cash flow as a percentage of net income has come down over the past few quarters, the Q2 free cash flow conversion of 112% remains strong. The strong free cash flow conversion could be one of the bigger reasons why valuation doesn't appear to be moving much lower. Despite the company's lackluster revenue growth, the above average free cash places a floor on where valuation can go.

While revenue came in slightly lower than expectations, the company benefited from some below the line item financial metrics, which led to EPS of $0.90 during the quarter, slightly above expectations for $0.89. Once again the company repurchased ~$5 billion worth of shares, largely due to their ability to generate strong cash flows each quarter.

Management provided guidance for Q3 which includes revenue growth of 1-3% in constant currency terms. In addition, EPS guidance is expected to be $0.95-0.97, which represents ~10% growth from the year ago period at the midpoint.

In addition, management noted that for FY20, they are expecting revenue to grow faster than last year including EPS growth of double digits. Last year, revenue was flattish on a reported basis, but grew 3% on a constant currency basis. So far in FY20, revenue has grown ~1% on a reported basis and ~1.5% on a constant currency basis. While the company continues to expect acceleration in revenue growth, I still believe this is a show-me story rather than automatically taking management's guidance as a foregone conclusion.

Valuation

Even though valuation has pulled back a little bit since reporting earnings, the company's consistently strong cash flows have placed a floor to where valuation could drop to. Management has talked about revenue accelerating in FY20, though revenue growth has been about the same so far through Q2.

However, management continues to expect double-digit EPS growth for this year and they have been on track to accomplish this. Despite the flattish revenue growth, the company has been able to grow EPS double-digits due to margins expanding and the company buying back almost $10 billion worth of stock during the first two quarters. Revenue growth remains pretty bleak and without meaningful acceleration in the near-term horizon, the stock continues to trade at a discount compared to larger, legacy technology companies.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Legacy technology names historically focused on selling hardware products and many of the above names continue to have large, legacy hardware revenue streams that typically don't grow nearly as fast as software solutions. For Oracle, while hardware sales continue to decline, the company's overall revenue growth has been minimal over the past few quarters which has pushed investors away from the name and towards other large cap legacy technology companies experiencing revenue growth.

Revenue growth for these legacy companies is not as fast as the new software companies for a few reasons. First, the introduction of software solutions is still somewhat new in the market place and is very under penetrated compared to hardware. Enterprises are no longer looking to update their hardware systems as often as they are looking to introduce software solutions. And second, the law of large numbers is hitting these legacy companies as it is tough for companies like Oracle to grow $40 billion in revenue very quickly.

Oracle's valuation remains below the above peer group and rightfully so. Their inability to accelerate revenue has caused investors to put money in other large cap legacy technology companies. While EPS growth is expected to be double digits this year, the company is largely accomplishing this through small margin expansion and a lot of share repurchases. For now, I remain on the sidelines until the company is able to demonstrate revenue accelerating on top of double digit EPS growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.